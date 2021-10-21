The Holiday Bazaar is back after a year hiatus due to COVID-19, organizers announced recently. The bazaar has been a Telluride tradition since 1983 and will take place the weekend of Dec. 3-5.
The Telluride Arts District runs the Holiday Bazaar, as well as the annual Summer Arts Bazaar.
“It's an annual source of income and joy for the artists. We’re happy to help coordinate and put this event on twice every year,” said Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts exhibitions and events manager.
The bazaar will be a little different this year, as Telluride Arts HQ teamed up with the Ah Haa School for the Arts and the Wilkinson Public Library to make the bazaar a neighborhood affair.
The collaboration allows for vendors to be spread out among venues, Halpern explained. In the past, the event has been at the Elks Lodge. But enclosed venues have raised COVID concerns, so Telluride Arts began brainstorming ways to provide a COVID-cautious environment for artists and attendees. While Halpern said they didn’t feel right holding last year’s bazaar, they have taken what they discussed in 2020 and applied it to this year. Each venue will require attendees to wear face masks and other COVID protocols will be set in place.
While the collaboration makes logistical sense, it represents and encourages a unification of the Telluride Arts District, Halpern added.
“Partially, I think it's a great thing to be able to spread people out a little bit more, but also we're just really excited to see if for the first time as a collaborative block party. It seems very fitting to have them on board,” he said.
Jill Wilson, who is the library’s public services manager, looks forward to the new opportunities the collaboration will create.
“The collaboration came about fairly recently, and we were so glad to be a part of this fabulous event this year. I've personally always enjoyed the setup at the Elks Lodge in years past, but I feel like opening it up to Telluride's new ‘cultural core’ will be successful this year. It will allow folks to explore Ah Haa's amazing new space, peruse gifts at Telluride Arts HQ, and maybe even pick up a library card and check out a book while they're out shopping,” she said.
The library will host festive events throughout the weekend in conjunction with the bazaar, like a make-your-own sweater night for teens and a holiday card-making studio for adults.
The vendors will be spread out between the three venues on Pacific Avenue. Eight booths will be at the library, another eight will be at Telluride Arts HQ, and 20 will be set up in the Ah Haa School. On Tuesday, Halpern reported 20 vendors had registered for the event so far. He added that there are only 17 more vendor booths available, and they typically go fast.
Kathy Green, a staple in the art community, has already registered for the bazaar. Green has been a vendor at the Holiday Bazaar since 1992. She instructs silk dying classes at the Ah Haa School and commends the collaboration after a year of no bazaar.
“I am excited about Ah Haa and Telluride Arts now being located next door to each other. I think there will be many amazing collaborations. Maybe in future years, Ah Haa can offer a drop-in kids’ craft class (during the bazaar) that the kids can do while the parents shop,” she said. “Last year I missed so many things about the bazaar. I missed not seeing all the other vendors and missed spending time with them the most. I also missed being able to send my family unique one-of-a-kind gifts.”
Halpern, who has worked with Telluride Arts since 2020, helped organize the past two Summer Bazaars, but has not had the opportunity to be a part of the Holiday Bazaar yet. He looks forward to the festive bazaar and intends to do some shopping himself at the event.
“It's an opportunity for both locals and tourists to dive into some of their holiday shopping,” Halpern said. “We hope to make it a very accessible event. A place where people can shop and also support local artists and small businesses.”
To register as a vendor and for more information about the upcoming Holiday Bazaar, check out telluridearts.org/holiday-bazaar.
