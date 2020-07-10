NASA Astronaut Bob Behnken, aboard the International Space Station, caught the mood perfectly last week.
Behnken reached the space station May 31 on a SpaceX craft dubbed Crew Dragon — but it was not dragonfire that captivated Behnken the evening of July 5.
Rather, it was an icy snowball — a comet on its orbit around the sun. “Astronomers think comets are leftovers from the material that initially formed the Solar System about 4.6 billion years ago,” Space.com says. This one, called NEOWISE (or, less poetically, C/2020 F3), is getting brighter all the time. When Behnken spied it outside his window July 5, he was moved to photograph it, and then Tweet about it to milllions of earthlings.
“Last night’s fireworks, for real,” Behnken wrote. “Because Science.”
Ridgway resident Val Szwarc has been tracking the comet’s progress. “It’s very visible to the naked eye here in southwestern Colorado at around 4:30 a.m.,” he said. “My wife and I were up looking at it last night, right above the horizon in the northeastern sky.”
Tracking celestial events — a comet sighting, a possible supernova — is something Szwarc does well. Indeed, dark-sky-related follow-through is his forte: earlier this week, for example, the Town of Ridgway was officially awarded an International Dark Sky Community. Szwarc led a team of Ridgway Ouray Community Council volunteers that helped make it happen. It involved an effort that took more than two years.
Ridgway Mayor John Clark called it “an incredible accomplishment. The town’s policies and community actions will help to protect and preserve the region’s incredible night skies for years to come.”
There are now three International Dark-Sky Communities in Colorado (Westcliffe/Silver Cliff, Norwood and Ridgway) and four Dark Sky Parks: Dinosaur National Monument, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Hovenweep National Monument.
Founded in 1988 by a pair of astronomers, the nonprofit International Dark-Sky Association works to “protect and restore the night sky” by controlling light-pollution and preserving “locations of exceptional nighttime visages for future generations” (learn more at darksky.org).
Szwarc’s next goal “is to go for a Dark Sky Park” just outside town, he said. He knows just the place: Top of the Pines, the recreation area located just five miles outside downtown Ridgway, off County Road 5.
“The good news is, there are only two lights at the pavilion” that will need to be changed, “so that’s no big deal,” Szwarc said. TOP’s board “is willing to accommodate whatever we need to be compliant” with IDA standards.
In contrast to the more than two years it took to get Ridgway’s IDA designation, Szwarc expects this go-round to require less time. “To become a dark-sky community, the most important thing is to have a rigorous lighting ordinance,” he explained. The standard is different for dark sky parks (which many travel to specifically to take in deep, dark, starry skies). “We’re taking sky-brightness measurements at the top of TOP,” Szwarc said. “A positive, unique feature of this area is its minimally-reflective ground-cover. You can have skylight, light from the Milky Way galaxy and light pollution all reflecting downward” at night. Depending on the depth and quality of the ground cover, it’s possible for these lights to reflect back up and (in effect) create glare. The night sky is not as inky-black as it could appear.
Not so at TOP, “which is surrounded by ponderosa pine, juniper and spruce,” Szwarc said. “Any kind of (downward) light is absorbed better with this ground cover, and doesn’t reflect back up to the sky.”
The result is a marvel for skywatchers. Except for wintertime (when reflected snow spoils the show), “It’s just about as dark as it gets in Colorado.”
