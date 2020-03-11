SolSmart, a designation program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office, provides free technical assistance to help local governments analyze codes, and permitting process to make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar. In recognition of such achievements, communities receive designations of SolSmart Gold, Silver and Bronze.
San Miguel County is receiving a Gold designation for enabling area homes and businesses to go solar through its outreach “WattsUp!” initiative, which organizes and simplifies county policies and procedures for going solar.
Small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that are used for on-site electricity generation to power a residence, business or agricultural operation on private land within unincorporated San Miguel County, are “use-by-right” (use permitted in a zoning district and therefore not subject to special review and approval by a local government) in all zones of the San Miguel County Land Use Code. They may be off-grid or grid-tied, self-supporting, or mounted on a structure. The county does not charge permit fees for site-development or building permits for solar PV systems and issues permits for these solar PV systems under a simple administrative review process.
“Solar PV systems are ‘use-by-right’ in all zones in the county and permits are free and expedited,” explained Lynn Padgett, the county’s director of government affairs and natural resources.
In 2017 and 2018, the National Association of Counties’ Resilient Counties Initiative hosted a SolSmart Challenge for designation, which, Padgett said, was a great way for the county to garner recognition for the “conscientious and collaborative work” it has already been doing for more than a decade, mainly encouraging energy conservation and use of alternative energy systems across the region.
To receive a designation, cities and counties make changes to local permitting processes to reduce the time and money it takes to install a solar energy system, including evaluating local permitting processes, as well as planning and zoning procedures. SolSmart designees also develop innovations in areas such as market development and finance.
In 2018, San Miguel County received a SolSmart Bronze designation.
As a SolSmart designee, San Miguel County is helping solar companies reduce the cost of installations and pass those savings on to consumers, allowing more local homes and businesses to obtain affordable, clean and reliable electricity through solar. These actions help encourage landowners and renewable energy businesses increase the amount of electricity being provided by on-site clean renewable energy systems.
“We were recognized at the Bronze level because, while our points qualified us for a Gold designation in 2018, we were missing one item that was required for Silver,” Padgett explained.
To achieve Silver designation, the county held a joint staff meeting with the building, planning, and the Government Affairs/Natural Resources departments with county manager Mike Bordogna to discuss adopting the 2018 International Building Code, deploying a new permit database and tracking system, and updating the Master Plan and Land Use Code.
“One the goals that the commissioners have set internally is to reduce our carbon footprint as rapidly as possible,” Bordogna said. “We felt that it was important to show our community that we are taking all steps toward addressing these goals and not relying on the efforts of others. Likewise, we want to break down the perceptions and barriers that may exist in people’s minds about what adding solar to their business or residence might require.”
Another motivation to utilize solar power, he said, is to reduce long-term operating costs, and the need to use tax dollars on inefficient means of heating and cooling government facilities.
According to Padgett, communities that have 60 percent or more of the total possible points in the specific SolSmart categories are eligible for “special recognition.” San Miguel County has more than 60 percent of the total possible points in four out of eight of the categories and has 100 percent of the Community Engagement points.
Earlier this month, San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper accepted the SolSmart Gold designation at the National Association of Counties legislative conference in Washington D.C.
“San Miguel County was one of two counties to receive the SolSmart Gold designation at this conference,” Cooper explained. “According to SolSmart's website, there are 139 communities with the Gold designation and 360 total designees including Gold, Silver and Bronze.”
She believes the designation process has helped county staff work across departments to develop a simplified process for solar applications. With a plan now in place, the county can build enough solar to offset 51 percent of electric use.
Moving forward, the county will continue to examine opportunities for its facilities to improve energy efficiency and generate power on-site through solar energy systems, including alternative energy systems for wind, hydro and geothermal.
“We will continue to promote our renewable energy incentives, including CPACE, a low interest loan paid through commercial property tax assessments, for energy efficiency retrofits and renewable energy installations,” Cooper said. “And we will continue to use what we learned from this process to revise our Land Use Codes to incentivize more solar installations across the county.”
All cities and counties are eligible to join the SolSmart program and receive technical assistance. In just two years, the number of cities and counties with SolSmart designations nationwide has increased from 200 to over 350. For more information, visit solsmart.org.
