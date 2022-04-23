It’s never too young to start learning about solar energy. On March 15, Andrea Wang, the Solar in the Schools program manager from Solar Energy International (SEI), visited Telluride Elementary to teach fourth graders about renewable sources of energy.
"The goal is to bring up renewable energy literacy in schools and also get more understanding about solar electricity, talking about climate change and energy efficiency and how important it is," said Wang.
Solar Energy International is a nonprofit organization based out of Paonia, Colorado, with labs in Costa Rica and Oman. SEI trains and educates adults about renewable solar energy and technologies. The Solar in the Schools is an outreach program of SEI geared at educating children.
Wang said the program could start as early as kindergarten. With younger kids, they introduce concepts like the relationship between the earth and the sun and what creates life. Last month, in Sue Hehir's fourth-grade classroom, Wang focused on awareness of issues like climate change, energy efficiency, and what solar electricity is and how it works.
"My fourth-grade class loved her lesson. Andrea was very skilled with this age group, so she kept them engaged and up and moving. She did a fantastic job Explaining coal-powered plants in a way that was really at their level … drawing out the steps of how electricity is made from coal and how it gets to our houses and schools," Hehir said.
The lesson was hands-on and entertaining. The kids in Hehir's class had the opportunity to spin a hand crank that showed how much easier it was to generate energy for a halogen lightbulb as compared to an incandescent lightbulb. Halogen lightbulbs are brighter and more energy-efficient than incandescent lightbulbs. The kids also went outside and created electricity circuits using miniature solar panels.
Hehir said Wang's visit fit in seamlessly with the school’s STEM power hour on Tuesday afternoon on early release days. When SEI and Wang reached out to the school regarding the program, Hehir knew it would be a "perfect fit."
Solar in the Schools connects with kids of all grade levels. For the middle-schoolers, explained Wang, the lessons transition from awareness to more complex ideas like how a system works on a house and how a system is sized. In high school, the program turns its focus towards teaching students trade skills and getting them involved in a technical skills program. The purpose would be to help older kids see solar energy as a potential job interest when they graduate high school.
SEI has a long list of connections with other non-profits in the Telluride area, including the Uncompahgre Solar Co-op and Solar United Neighbors. Ellen Ross, the Solar Forward Program Manager, reached out to Zoe Gillett, the Telluride Intermediate School Principal, about connecting the school with Wang and Solar in the Schools. Solar Forward is another program from SEI that works with community groups and nonprofits with tools and expertise to kickstart solar markets and bring awareness to community members.
"The Solar Forward began as a rural economic development program in 2015 to assist communities experiencing job loss from an extractive industry decline. Since 2015, the program has grown to encompass rural communities more broadly who would like complimentary consulting based on SEI's technical expertise in solar," said Ross.
Ross explained some tangible ways community members can carry on the mission of SEI by continuing the conversation of solar with the San Miguel Power Association and supporting local solar contractors and local rebates for energy efficiency and solar energy.
In the future, Wang said she would love to work more with the students and teachers in Telluride to help educate the community about solar energy.
For more information about SEI and Solar in the Schools, visit solarenergy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.