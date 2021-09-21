In the world of business, it’s never too early to gain experience, especially for entrepreneurs whose goal is to start their own businesses.
At Telluride High School, a new club and internship program is aiming to do exactly that.
Last year, junior John Johnson started the Business & Entrepreneurship Club, the first of its kind in school history, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reached out to local business professionals, including New Sheridan Managing Partner Ray Farnsworth and Telluride Compass founding broker Bill Fandel, in an effort to gain insight and advice via informal Zoom talks. During the first year, when most students where completing classes virtually, the club grew to 13 students.
Fandel, who is funding the club’s new Chalkboard Business Internship Program with a commitment of $26,000 and in collaboration with Durango-based nonprofit Chalkboard Dot Org, said providing such opportunities and resources to local students is important, especially since Telluride offers more than just beautiful views.
“Telluride stands in a unique place as both a small and geographically isolated place that is simultaneously home to a remarkable and diverse assemblage of talented people,” he said. “Some of the most successful people in the world of business choose this as a place of residence or part-time retreat. It seems a natural course that both our local businesses and visitors alike could share their great insights and talents with local students to help expand their higher horizons and achieve great things here and abroad.”
The decision to start the internship program with Chalkboard Dot Org Executive Director and Founder Nana Naisbitt, (and the former Pinhead Institute executive director from its creation in 2001 to 2006), was an easy one, Fandel added.
“In hearing about the club’s inception, growth and goals, I was impressed by Johnson’s own vision, drive and organization,” he said. “In my address to the group, I was further impressed by the quality and insight in their questions, and felt this was something that should be fostered and grown for the good of other kids who share their interests.”
The internship program really took shape after club member Gabriel Lynch sought an internship with the New Sheridan this spring.
Naisbitt reached out Farnsworth about the possibility of accepting Lynch as a business intern. Farnsworth asked for a week to think about it and returned with a full-blown internship program, including a description of the program and an internship “job” description, according to Naisbitt. Lynch, who had to submit a formal application before being officially accepted, received hands-on experience in all areas of the New Sheridan hospitality business, from registering guests to bussing tables to housekeeping chores to shadowing management.
“Through Ray’s teaching and expertise, he has shown me just how in touch he is with every part of the Sheridan and all of its employees. He taught me that in business, you have to look for the bottlenecks and clear them out. I learned that communication is key to keeping things running smoothly. I learned about the importance of making things streamlined, avoiding any confusion and knowing how every single part works,” said Lynch, who completed the internship between February and March in earning an internship credit. “This is important because even if you’re the manager of a company, if you’re familiar with everything, then you can make sure that you’re running your business smoothly. And if something comes up or goes wrong, you also know exactly what to do to fix it.”
Fandel said he hoped that other local business people, as well as second homeowners, would “step forward to share the fabric of their businesses with talented local students to broaden their education and worldview.”
On club recruitment day earlier this month, 23 new members signed up, bringing the total this year to 36 students.
The speaker line-up for first semester includes Nicole Pieterse, of Telluride’s Russell & Pieterse law office; Bryan Barksdale, YETI senior vice president, general counsel and secretary; Alpine Bank President Danny Craft; and Alpine Bank Wealth Management Vice President Jesse Bopp.
Businesses participating in the internship program this year already include Alpine Bank, Crossbow Leather, KOTO, Long Table Farm in Durango, TAB and Telluride Compass. Internships will be held during the first semester, second semester or in the summer, depending on the needs of the business and availability of the students. Details about dates and times of these internships will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
“I hope that over time the Chalkboard Business Internship Program has as big an impact on the community as the Pinhead STEM internship program has had over the past 17 years,” Johnson said of the Pinhead program Naisbitt established in 2003.
Requirements to apply for the Chalkboard Business Internship Program include being an active member of the business club, maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher, applying through Chalkboard Dot Org and directly to the businesses themselves, and submitting an official transcript.
For more information, those interested should contact Naisbitt at nana@chalkboardinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.