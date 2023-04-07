That's a wrap on the 2022-23 season

If the 2022-23 ski season was a movie, cinema-goers might have found the opening scenes a little dull before the action revved up considerably, ultimately concluding on April 2 with the feel-good ending of a sunny, celebratory closing day.
“This season, the snow seemed to start in late December,” Scott Pittenger, the Telluride Ski Resort’s director of mountain operations, said. “January was well above average, which made for fantastic conditions that were able to be sustained by continued snowfall and cold temperatures.”
Pittenger explained that for some years, the ski resort’s totals included October and April snowfall. For a while now, though, official tallies, which are kept by Telluride Ski Patrol, have relied on November through March snow only.
Using that November-to-March yardstick, this season’s total was 267 inches, according to the ski resort’s website.
Pittenger noted that it was an amount sufficient to land the winter of 2022-23 “somewhere in our top 10,” somewhat behind the top three Telluride Ski Resort winters of 2007-08 (341.5 inches), 2018-19 (318.8 inches) and 2016-17 (311.7 inches).
And if this winter felt chilly, that’s because it was, according to Lucas Boyer of the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office.
Boyer said he looked at average mean temperatures reported by the Telluride weather co-op that works with his office, in particular the four-month period from November through February, the most recent month for which there is complete data.
The upshot, Boyer said, was that the winter of 2022-23 was the fifth coldest, according to records that span more than 100 years.
“Just for perspective, 19.4 was the coldest average mean temperature ever recorded for this 100-plus-year period, and this winter, the average mean temperature was 21.3 degrees in Telluride, which puts this winter at No. 5,” Boyer said.
He added that Telluride’s nights were relatively warm because the numerous storms provided cloud cover overnight, meaning that the winter’s lows weren’t so low.
So, the meteorologist also examined daytime highs on their own. By this measure, he found that the winter of 2022-23 in Telluride was the second coldest on record.
“The minimum maximum temperature — in other words, how cold it was in the afternoon at peak heating — that number had Telluride at No. 2 in the historical record of coldest highs,” Boyer said. “Telluride’s record coldest average afternoon high was 34 degrees and this year’s average afternoon high was only 35.3, just a little warmer than the record, but not by much.”
It was windy this winter, too.
Pittenger remarked that wind certainly played a role on the Telluride Ski Resort.
“Wind was a big factor in both adding to and removing our snowpack, as well as [having] significant effects on avalanche mitigation and our lifts,” Pittenger said. “We had more wind and weather delays and closures this season than average, but the outstanding skiing conditions seemed to make up for dealing with the rude weather.”
Off the mountain, the weather caused some headaches for local officials.
“It was a busy winter, particularly on the roads,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said. “While there were no major accidents, there were plenty of vehicle slide-offs and loss-of-traction incidents that kept our deputies busy and in some cases in triage mode. Our county road crews were also busy and did a great job in difficult weather.”
Last winter, the winter of 2021-22, was John Wontrobski’s first as Ophir town manager. Wontrobski said that it was a relatively easy winter and he wondered if he might not get off so lightly this time around, so last summer he enrolled in a class on operating a front-end loader, including a plow.
“It’s a good thing I did,” Wontrobski said, chuckling. “I ended up doing a fair amount of plowing and digging out this winter.”
He added, “We had two separate avalanche-controlled slides reach the road here, cutting off the town. I was talking with Doris Glynn, who is a 30-year resident of Ophir … and it sounds like that doesn’t happen very often.”
Wontrobski also cited the wind.
“The amount of snow was one thing this winter, but the wind — it means the snow doesn’t stay where we put it,” he said. “If the wind picked up, we had to plow again because it was drifting like crazy.”
Deb Pera, a fifth-generation Tellurider who lives at Trout Lake at exactly 10,000 feet, keeps detailed records of historical snowfall.
She said that this year has been markedly snowier than usual.
“I have over 6 feet of snow,” Pera said last week. “My snow marker goes up to 5-and-a-half feet and I have a post that is 6 feet tall. Both are buried and have been since March 22. I’ve only had my snow marker show this twice in my lifetime.”
Pera remarked, though, that she doesn’t mind the snow.
“My favorite activity when it’s dumping is to go out, measure new snowfall and check the ski area report, as I usually get more or double sometimes what they receive,” she said. “I get a thrill when that happens.”
Natalie Price isn’t so sure.
“I’m definitely over it,” she said of the chilly, breezy winter of 2022-23. “Closing weekend was gorgeous, but there sure weren’t a lot of Gorrono beach days this season.”
Price and her partner, Patrick Shehan, recently bought in Two Rivers and she noted they are looking forward to getting on their bikes to access the trails adjacent to their new neighborhood — trails that, as of press time, were still snowbound.
Said Price, “We’re just patiently waiting at this point.”
