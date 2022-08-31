When it comes to solving Telluride’s housing and parking issues, local officials are thinking big. At a Wednesday morning meeting of the Telluride Housing Authority (THA) subcommittee, a team of designers presented the initial, conceptual plans for a multi-use structure which would be located in the current Shandoka apartments parking lot. The Lot L Feasibility Study and Concept Plan, a component of the larger Southwest Area Plan, would provide intercept parking, affordable housing, some commercial space and potential other neighborhood improvement amenities such as child care, playgrounds and public spaces, and serve as a transportation hub. The design team presented the conceptual plans to the public for a second time Wednesday evening.
The design team offered examples of how a 960-space parking structure can not only be safe and attractive, but can be built in such a way as to enhance the neighborhood. And they were tasked with creating a design that would accommodate the desired function for the building. Randy Rhoades of Cushing Terrell said that the team incorporated feedback from officials working closely with the project.
“What will this be like? Can this be beautiful? Can this be nice? Will this be an asset to the community?” Rhoades said.
Steve Rebora of Desman explained that making the user feel welcome was important. Elements to make that possible are plenty of natural light and sufficient headroom for a variety of vehicles, as well as colorful design elements and clear wayfinding.
“Wayfinding … is really critical part of giving people a logical quick, clear route of ‘how do I get to where I want to go,’” Rebora said.
Another desired aspect of the new structure is to help it blend into its surroundings as naturally as possible. Landscape architect Heather Henry showed the group some slides of how natural features can be used for that purpose.
“I think that it's really important that a building like this still be of the place, and for Telluride you can tell there's tremendous pride in the gardens and the landscape and the streetscapes throughout town,” Henry said. “So we think it's really important to make sure that that's part of this project.”
Henry talked about the challenges of growing at high altitude but said adding natural, live elements to the structure is completely doable if the right species of plants are selected and the soil is accommodating.
“When thinking about things like our streetscape, you know what kind of soil profile do street trees need to survive? How much sort of width and depth can we give those street trees?” she said. “So we have certain rules we follow for that. Thinking about what happens under our snow storage areas, right? We're not putting woody plant materials. We're doing more grasses and perennials, things that can handle the snow load and then come back gloriously in the spring.”
The desired scope of the project includes, in addition to 960 parking spaces, 35-45 units of affordable housing wrapping on the north and east sides of the structure, 5,000-to-10,000 square feet of commercial space with an emphasis on transportation, including a new transit hub, and space for Shandoka bike parking a trash facilities.
Of the two basic designs presented, THA subcommittee members found consensus on Concept B, which committee member Geneva Shaunette said could accommodate another layer for parking and still fall within local land use codes. Project manager and architect Laura Dougherty of Cushing Terrell said that this phase of design was an ideal time to reimagine what was possible on the site.
“One of the fun things of the exercise that we're doing now is I like to think of it as our program is like a lump of Play-Doh,” Dougherty said. “You can either squish it down, and it spreads out and takes up more of your site. So that's our option A you can see it's kind of pancaked out but it's not as subtle. And then if you begin to smoosh it together and make it taller, you buy more footprint, you buy more space on the ground, or you add more weight on to it. … So that's sort of the game that we're playing.”
With an additional suggested layer added to the Option B design — and addition of 200 parking spaces — Shaunette said she was seeking to optimize the site.
“I'm thinking that we have limited land in town,” she said, “What we're learning in this presentation is that we can fit what we hoped to fit and have an entire 75,000 extra square feet that we could go up within our code and not be like pushing the boundaries. … I think it's a big opportunity.”
Mayor DeLanie Young noted that the evening’s presentation could result in the public strongly disagreeing with the subcommittee’s direction.
“We may have 30 people show up who live down there who say ‘Absolutely not. We like the more horizontal footprint,’ and we need to take that into consideration,” Young said.
Additional public input can be registered by visiting the town’s new digital engagement platform, EngageTelluride.org. The site went live Wednesday afternoon.
“Its purpose is to make it easier for residents to connect with the town and share feedback on the major projects, plans and initiatives that matter to them most,” explained the town’s public information officer David Nepsky in a news release. “Building on the Town’s current community engagement, this new engagement tool gives residents another way to have a transparent view of key projects and initiatives. EngageTelluride.org will feature projects, plans and initiatives that provide registered participants the ability to interact with the town directly by asking specific directed questions with the ability to submit ideas, respond to surveys, and more.”
Dougherty presented a timeline of the project with a potential final design approval by November. THA subcommittee meetings are publicly noticed, and attendance is encouraged.
