There’s a little oasis tucked back into the narrow lower gorge of the Bear Creek Preserve. Crystalline waters churn through timeworn rock like liquid glass before pooling serenely over a bed of rainbow-hued river rocks. Emerald ferns drip from canyon walls like lounging woodland sprites, infused with the ethereal glow of sunlight filtering through the forest canopy overhead. On a sunny summer day in Telluride, it’s nothing short of paradise.
Except this one time “local secret” is no longer so hidden. Not so very long ago, it felt like a rite of passage to be shown the way up the gorge from Town Park, fording Bear Creek and following the unmarked trail to Telluride’s favorite natural cul-de-sac. Nowadays, a quick Google search will turn up a multitude of results, touting it as “a hidden gem” and “Telluride’s best-kept secret” before offering detailed directions to the spot. The once-quiet swimming hole now earns countless “likes,” the darling of travel bloggers and Instagram influencers.
Humans, it’s becoming clear, boast a particular aptitude for loving beloved places to death, and this place offers no exception. The riparian zones bordering the rushing creek, a haven for subalpine life, constitute a particularly delicate ecosystem and a critical one to forest health. The lush ground cover stabilizes the stream banks, the network of plant roots holding nutrient-rich soils in place and transporting life-sustaining water to the surrounding trees. The presence of water and density of plant life in wetland areas also acts as the local health food store, if you will, for local plant and animal residents that rely on these zones to meet their own hydration and nutrition needs.
With the marked influx of both local and tourist traffic in recent years, local officials are working to find solutions to the over-enjoyment of this local oasis. On Monday, members of the Telluride Open Space Commission visited the site to view the current state of impact, discussing the possibilities for managing the locale’s booming popularity.
As they walked, the group observed countless social trails weaving through the woods, criss-crossing the forest on both sides of the creek. Plastic bags of discarded dog poop dotted the forest floor alongside the blooming patches of alpine pennycress, and the occasional beer can or bottle nestled alongside baby blue spruce. As the group retrieved the garbage and evaluated the impacts to the ecosystem, they discussed how to increase awareness and stewardship in outdoor users.
“It’s supposed to be another big summer this year,” noted Angela Dye, chair of the commission, which oversees Town of Telluride-managed spaces like the Bear Creek Preserve and the Valley Floor. “We need to appeal to the ‘why.’”
Along with the “why,” the group discussed the “how.” Logs and other natural barriers could be placed over the entrances to the many social trails, along with signage alerting users to “revegetation areas.” One trail could be chosen and improved to offer a clear “main route,” channeling visitors along one path to avoid the creation of countless branching trails carved by uncertain route finders following each other’s footsteps.
“Every small impact is compounded by every subsequent user,” explained Chris Hazen, executive director of the San Miguel Conservation Foundation. “When one person goes off trail and is looking around for something and they don’t really know what they're looking for, it creates a pathway for the hundreds of people that follow that person’s pathway.”
Especially in a narrow gorge like lower Bear Creek, the rugged topography funnels visitors directly through the delicate riparian ecosystems as steep hillsides and cliffs offer little room for maneuvering. Sometimes, though, visitors opt for the steep routes, creating a public safety issue on top of the environmental one. Hazen noted that as a firefighter and first responder, he has concerns about the risk posed by numerous visitors navigating slippery cliff sides while attempting to locate the legendary haven.
Monday’s group also discussed other actionable options for protecting the wetlands and restoring them to a healthier state, including the use of posted QR codes to offer additional local knowledge and context, and a public relations effort to contact websites and social media users to remove content promoting the location. At present, all options remain on the table, including the option to close off the area entirely, though members of the commission leaned toward managing access rather than prohibiting it.
Outdoor users, noted town program director Lance McDonald, generally want to do the right thing, if they have the proper education to know what to do and what to avoid, a sentiment shared by others on Monday’s site visit.
“This is one of the wetlands in the Bear Creek Preserve, and protecting wetlands is always a priority,” McDonald said.
The commission will discuss options further, and possibly decide what to do, at a special virtual meeting May 24 at 4 p.m.
