SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 28
HE WENT THAT-A-WAY: Deputies collared a motorist who’d made an unsafe pass in the Town of Telluride. He was handed a citation for passing on left in an unsafe manner.
WARRANT ARREST: A man was arrested in Mountain Village for failure to appear.
NO PARKING IN THE PARKING LOT: The owners of vehicles apparently being long-term parked in the county intercept lot were contacted and asked to move their cars.
MARCH 1
SO TIRED: An off-duty Telluride deputy marshal spotted a vehicle weaving and alerted a deputy. The driver was fine, but tired.
MARCH 2
RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION: The victim in a recent domestic violence incident reported the alleged perpetrator had violated a protection order. The matter is under investigation.
MARCH 3
WE LIVE TO DELIVER: A FedEx truck got seriously stuck on a seasonally maintained road and had to be pulled out by a deputy. Only then could the package absolutely, positively get to its destination.
IT SPED AWAY: A speeding vehicle was called in but could not be located.
MARCH 4
REFRAIN FROM THE PROFANE: Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Conoco and counseled a man about the use of inappropriate language in the store.
MARCH 6
DOMESTIC: A male was arrested following a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
FEB. 23
ONE-SIDED CONVERSATION: Officers responded to a report of a subject talking to himself, but could not locate.
RETURNED TO THE FOLD: A missing child was located and returned to the worried family.
SNOW CHAOS: The week’s heavy snow made for a lot of reports of vehicles sliding off the road, getting stuck, and otherwise in need of assistance.
I’M SORRY, WAS THAT SNOWPLOW BOTHERING YOU: We’re guessing it was Florida man who took issue with heavy equipment clearing roads after a couple feet of snow fell in the area. Because someone like Florida man would make a noise complaint about his SKI vacation (which, funnily enough, benefits from snowstorms) being disturbed by snowplow activity.
FEB. 24
WRECKED: Officers dealt with a report of a minor accident.
FEB. 25
LOST AND FOUND: A lost wallet was found and the owner contacted.
FRAUD ON THE LINE: Officers took a report of attempted telephone fraud.
FEB. 26
HARASSMENT: Officers responded to a report of harassment.
FEB. 27
CURBED: There was a report of a car camper, but the vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
WHO AM I: Someone lost an ID. Hopefully an existential crisis has been averted.
BATTING .500: Of two reported hit and runs, one perp was located and cited.
IDLE THREAT: Someone left a car idling in the underground parking garage, but was gone when officers arrived.
FEB. 28
DAVE’S NOT HERE: He wouldn’t answer the door when officers arrived to deal with a noise complaint, but he did turn the music down.
SCRAM: Car campers were contacted for bedding down curbside. Two were issued warnings and one was cited.
DOG BITES DOG: Vicious dog report.
MARCH 1
GOING TO 11: Staff of a local watering hole agreed to turn down the music after inspiring a complaint.
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted Mountain Village officers with a disturbance.
MARCH 3
NEEDLES, PEGGED: Noise complaints were popular on this day. Noisemakers complied.
MARCH 4
ONCE, TWICE, THREE TIMES A DETAINEE: Multiple disturbance calls resulted in the arrest of a male.
VANDALS TOOK THE HANDLE: Items on a balcony were vandalized.
MARCH 5
WELFARE CHECK: Officers checking on an individual procured an ambulance ride to the clinic for treatment.
UNATTENDED DEATH: Another welfare checked resulted in the discovery of an unattended death. The matter is under investigation.
TURN IT DOWN: Bar personnel turned down the music when a complaint was lodged with the local constabulary.
MARCH 6
HISTORICAL DISPUTE: A report of a disturbance was two individuals getting into heated discourse about a past event. They agreed to calm down and separate. Because the past is the past and today is a present. Right?
MARCH 7
FELLED: Officers assisted local emergency medical personnel with someone who had fallen.
IN VIOLATION: An individual was a no alcohol restraining order was charged.
MARCH 8
CRUEL: A dog left out in the cold for too long was gone when officers responded.
STILL SAFE: There was a false hold-up alarm at a bank.
CITIZEN ASSIST: There were numerous incidents in this week’s report of officers assisting citizens in need. Thank you.
