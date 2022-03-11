SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FEB. 28

HE WENT THAT-A-WAY: Deputies collared a motorist who’d made an unsafe pass in the Town of Telluride. He was handed a citation for passing on left in an unsafe manner.

WARRANT ARREST: A man was arrested in Mountain Village for failure to appear.

NO PARKING IN THE PARKING LOT: The owners of vehicles apparently being long-term parked in the county intercept lot were contacted and asked to move their cars.

MARCH 1

SO TIRED: An off-duty Telluride deputy marshal spotted a vehicle weaving and alerted a deputy. The driver was fine, but tired.

MARCH 2

RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION: The victim in a recent domestic violence incident reported the alleged perpetrator had violated a protection order. The matter is under investigation.

MARCH 3

WE LIVE TO DELIVER: A FedEx truck got seriously stuck on a seasonally maintained road and had to be pulled out by a deputy. Only then could the package absolutely, positively get to its destination.

IT SPED AWAY: A speeding vehicle was called in but could not be located.

MARCH 4

REFRAIN FROM THE PROFANE: Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Conoco and counseled a man about the use of inappropriate language in the store.

MARCH 6

DOMESTIC: A male was arrested following a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

 FEB. 23

ONE-SIDED CONVERSATION: Officers responded to a report of a subject talking to himself, but could not locate.

RETURNED TO THE FOLD: A missing child was located and returned to the worried family.

SNOW CHAOS: The week’s heavy snow made for a lot of reports of vehicles sliding off the road, getting stuck, and otherwise in need of assistance.

I’M SORRY, WAS THAT SNOWPLOW BOTHERING YOU: We’re guessing it was Florida man who took issue with heavy equipment clearing roads after a couple feet of snow fell in the area. Because someone like Florida man would make a noise complaint about his SKI vacation (which, funnily enough, benefits from snowstorms) being disturbed by snowplow activity.

FEB. 24

WRECKED: Officers dealt with a report of a minor accident.

FEB. 25

LOST AND FOUND: A lost wallet was found and the owner contacted.

FRAUD ON THE LINE: Officers took a report of attempted telephone fraud.

FEB. 26

HARASSMENT: Officers responded to a report of harassment.

FEB. 27

CURBED: There was a report of a car camper, but the vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

WHO AM I: Someone lost an ID. Hopefully an existential crisis has been averted.

BATTING .500: Of two reported hit and runs, one perp was located and cited.

IDLE THREAT: Someone left a car idling in the underground parking garage, but was gone when officers arrived.

FEB. 28

DAVE’S NOT HERE: He wouldn’t answer the door when officers arrived to deal with a noise complaint, but he did turn the music down.

SCRAM: Car campers were contacted for bedding down curbside. Two were issued warnings and one was cited.

DOG BITES DOG: Vicious dog report.

MARCH 1

GOING TO 11: Staff of a local watering hole agreed to turn down the music after inspiring a complaint.

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted Mountain Village officers with a disturbance.

MARCH 3

NEEDLES, PEGGED: Noise complaints were popular on this day. Noisemakers complied.

MARCH 4

ONCE, TWICE, THREE TIMES A DETAINEE: Multiple disturbance calls resulted in the arrest of a male.

VANDALS TOOK THE HANDLE: Items on a balcony were vandalized.

MARCH 5

WELFARE CHECK: Officers checking on an individual procured an ambulance ride to the clinic for treatment.

UNATTENDED DEATH: Another welfare checked resulted in the discovery of an unattended death. The matter is under investigation.

TURN IT DOWN: Bar personnel turned down the music when a complaint was lodged with the local constabulary.

MARCH 6

HISTORICAL DISPUTE: A report of a disturbance was two individuals getting into heated discourse about a past event. They agreed to calm down and separate. Because the past is the past and today is a present. Right?

MARCH 7

FELLED: Officers assisted local emergency medical personnel with someone who had fallen.

IN VIOLATION: An individual was a no alcohol restraining order was charged.

MARCH 8

CRUEL: A dog left out in the cold for too long was gone when officers responded.

STILL SAFE: There was a false hold-up alarm at a bank.

CITIZEN ASSIST: There were numerous incidents in this week’s report of officers assisting citizens in need. Thank you.