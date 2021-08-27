SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUG. 9
DOMESTIC: A male was arrested following a report of trespass and domestic violence.
SEEING RED: A couple of vehicles illegally parked at Bridal Veil Falls were red-tagged for towing.
AUG. 10
WARRANTED: A man was arrested in Redvale for outstanding warrants in San Miguel County.
DAID: That’s driving as if drunk. Deputies responded to a report of a possibly drunk driver. Though sober, the driver was cited for weaving.
AUG. 11
NO FOLLOW THROUGH: A driver was contacted for driving recklessly following a citizen complaint, but the complainant would not sign the necessary papers.
AUG. 12
NABBED: A traffic stop resulted in a citation.
AUG. 13
NEIGHBOR V. NEIGHBOR: Deputies responded to cold disorderly call between neighbors. The offending neighbor was warned, as the other neighbor was reluctant to sign a formal complaint.
DO NOT PASS GO: A traffic stop on Highway 145 resulted in an arrest for an outstanding out-of-county warrant.
LET ME COUNT THE WAYS: To send you to jail … a Norwood resident was arrested for multiple regional warrants. The driver was also summonsed for driving under restraint, speeding 20-plus over posted speed limit, and failure to provide evidence of insurance.
AUG. 14
CURVACEOUS: That’s what happens when all the curves in the road make you nauseous. Deputies assisted an ill woman afflicted with the condition.
DRIVING BY FEEL: A motorist was warned for driving with an obstructed view.
ONE IN A MILLION: Hallelujah, a motorist was warned for not using the turn signal.
AUG. 15
ROCKED THE BOAT: An investigation into a report of a stolen boat has been opened.
CALLING ATTENTION TO ONESELF: A male motorist pulled over for having a loud exhaust was cited for driving with a denied license.
MOOOOVE ALONG: A loose cow was denied freedom when it was put back to pasture.
AUG. 16
TRESPASS: A man was arrested for trespassing and possession of an illegal weapon.
ALL THE LANES: A motorist pulled over for weaving was found, along with his female companion, to have several parole violations and thus both were arrested.
AUG. 17
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies assisted the Norwood Marshal with a DUI arrest.
WHAT A METH: Deputy responded to the courthouse for a male party in court with an active warrant. A Telluride male was arrested on the active warrant and a baggie with found in his possession with meth residue. He also got charged with violation of a protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUG. 18
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: Deputies responded to a Norwood address for a possible restraining order violation. A female was subsequently arrested on numerous charges.
AUG. 19
BLACK BEAR PASS: An inexperienced off-road driver slid off a section of Black Bear Pass. The couple was not injured and a Search and Rescue coordinator recommended a local tow operator who was able to help recover the vehicle and get them down the pass safely.
SMOKY GETS SMOKY: A man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana following a traffic stop.
AUG. 20
ROLLOVER: A vehicle that rolled on Black Bear Pass was righted and sent on its way.
DRUGGED DRIVING: A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
THIN WALLS: Deputies responded to Lawson Hill where a neighbor was being yelled at by a neighbor on the other side of the adjoining wall.
AUG. 21
TRYING TO BEAT THE HEAT: Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 145 near mile marker 75. The suspect attempted to elude the deputy in his car. Deputies were able to find the suspect and passenger that fled the vehicle on foot. Both parties were arrested on multiple charges.
AUG. 22
GET OFF MY LAWN: Deputies contacted a group of motorcyclists riding in the Aldasoro subdivision after a complaint from a homeowner in the area. The subjects were reminded of the private status of the road in question and asked to recreate/sightsee elsewhere.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
AUG. 12
BEAR-B-GONE: A bear was chased back into the forest.
AUG. 13
MOTOR CITY MADHOUSE: Officers responded to a report of an altercation between motorists.
BEAR FITNESS: TMO reports its officers are keeping fit by running after bears.
AUG. 14
RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT IT: A vehicle owner reported his car had been stolen, but upon further investigation, remembered he’d moved it himself.
WE LIKE BEARS: And they like our trash.
AUG. 15
WAS BOEBERT HERE?: Officers contacted a visitor about open carry.
FORK OFF: Officers took a theft report of items stolen from the outdoor eating area of a restaurant.
TAKE A LOAD OFF ANNIE: Citizens were assisted finding lodging for the night.
AUG. 17
LOCKDOWN: A credible threat led to the Telluride schools getting locked down during investigation.
BOTTOM OF THE BOTTLE: Over-indulgence in alcohol resulted in an assist to Telluride medical personnel for a subject who face-planted in the street. The evening culminated in a ride to jail for violation of protection order with a no alcohol clause.
AUG. 18
DUI: An arrest was made for driving under the influence and drug possession.
AUG. 20
AWWWW!: A stray kitten was kept at the cop shop overnight for safe-keeping.
DE-FENCE: Damage to a fence and a tree on the north side of the Spur was incurred as a result of a hit and run.
AUG. 21
PULL UP STAKES: Car campers were contacted at Town Park.
THE FREE BOX PROVIDES: A man was reported sleeping in the Free Box, but was found snoozing on the street. He was given a courtesy ride to his hotel.
AUG. 22
EAT IT, NOW BEAT IT: A patron was removed from a restaurant.
FISTICUFFS: A bar brawl resulted in no charges as no one was willing to press them against their adversaries.
RELEASHED: A dog and his human were reunited.
AUG. 23
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: A bear knocked over numerous dumpsters before being located and chased out of town.
AUG. 24
COOKING CLASSES NEEDED: A second false fire alarm in this report came as the result of burnt food.
RIDING HIGH: Officers checked on overly intoxicated Gondola riders.
I HEARD THAT: Officers responded to a report of a loud argument.
AUG. 25
THIEVESES: Someone was unhappily relieved of camping gear and tools from their car.
BAD PITCH: Illegal campers were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.