SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPT. 5
ROLL UM EASY: A man who walked for help following a rollover vehicle accident was found to have a warrant out for his arrest, plus he was intoxicated. A handcuff application ensued.
SEPT. 6
UNWELCOME MAT: A verbal disagreement stemmed from one brother not letting his intoxicated brother stay with him.
SEPT. 7
SAFETY BREAK: Five people were injured when the scaffolding they were working on collapsed. Four were sent to the hospital for treatment.
BEARING FRUIT: A bear, unsurprisingly, was eating apples from a tree in Ophir.
SEPT. 8
BLOWN CIRCUIT: Fire and utility crews responded to a report of a possible transformer explosion near Two Rivers.
THIEVING BAGGINSES: A man was issued a summons for theft of a bike frame in the Norwood area.
SEPT. 9
WORRY NO MORE: Following a welfare check a man was found to be fine.
PRETTY SURE THEY’RE CALLED BEAVERS: Deputies responded to a report of someone cutting down trees and putting them in the river, but no such activity was found.
SEPT. 10
SMASH AND GRAB: An investigation has been opened following a report of someone smashing a car window and stealing money, including laundry quarters.
SEPT. 11
HIKE COACH: A lost hiker on the Sneffels Highline was guided back to civilization.
BESPOKE: A Norwood resident called to report an intoxicated female on a bike, pedaling curse words along the way. Deputies observed the salty cyclist return home and go inside.
SEPT. 12
GO ASK ALICE: The SMSO has in their possession a baggie with three round white pills inside. Yours?
CHIP IT GOOD: A loose dog in Norwood was taken to the vet where its chip was scanned, thus determining the owner for a happy reunion.
SEPT. 13
AIN’T NO SUNSHINE: Deputies responded to a complaint from a forest service campground host regarding a vehicle parked in a campsite that hadn't been paid for. The parties were currently not responding to his knocking and were obviously inside. The parties were contacted and interviewed. The host allowed them to stay for the night after collecting payment but advised them they weren't welcome back.
SEPT. 14
WHAT’S YOUR HURRY? A motorist called to report another driver that was going too slow.
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Deputies did, in fact, catch a man who, in the process of being arrested, escaped out a rear entrance. A foot chase ensued and the man was caught and arrested for failure to appear, protection order violation, violation of bail bond, and obstructing a peace officer.
SEPT. 15
SAY NO TO DRUGS: If not, it’s yes to jail.
SAY IT, DON’T SPRAY IT: Spray paint graffiti was reported at the Down Valley Park. In a word: vandalism.
ALLL HANDS ON DECK: Deputies were called to assist Telluride Marshal’s Department officers with a disturbance that resulted in the arrest of a male subject.
SEPT. 16
PUTTING DOWN STAKES: A camper at Matterhorn that refuse to leave was escorted from the property by the law.
WAVY GRAVY: A deputy observed a motorist unable to maintain his lane. Roadsides led to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
SEPT. 18
ZIPPITTY DOO-DAH: A motorist was fined for traveling 20-24 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. My, my, my, what a wonderful day.
WATCH IT: Deputies paid a visit to a landowner who was not attending to his fire.
CAR CAMPER: Deputies advised someone sleeping in their car at the Lawson Hill intercept lot a better place to catch some ZZs.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
SEPT. 4
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A male was arrested for assault and domestic violence.
KISS THAT DEPOSIT GOODBYE: Two rental bikes were stolen.
SEPT. 6
RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT IT: A report of a stolen car was eliminated when the car was found where it was parked.
RIGHT IN THE KISSER: An intoxicated individual fell and dislodged some teeth.
SEPT. 7
BULLY DOGS: Two dogs charged another dog.
CHOMP: Officers took an animal bite report.
SEPT. 9
HIGH KITTY: A cat in a tree descended hastily when Telluride fire showed up to assist.
MISBEHAVIN’: Officers responded to a disturbance call at a local saloon.
MEDICAL ASSIST: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with a possible overdose.
SEPT. 10
I CAN’T BELIEVE I ATE THE WHOLE THING: We can’t either. Edibles in the extreme are no fun.
EAT IT AND BEAT IT: There was a disturbance call outside of a local eatery but no one wanted to press charges.
SEPT. 11
SCHROEDINGER’S BIKE: Not stolen. Right where he left it.
SEPT. 12
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A female was arrested for domestic violence.
SEPT. 14
THE HUMAN CONDITION IS FASCINATING: A report of a stolen bike was nullified when the bike was found where it was left. This is the theme for this week’s edition of Cop Shop: TMO.
SEPT. 15
YOU AGAIN: The owner of a dog at large was given a verbal warning for being a repeat offender. Who’s gonna blame the dog? Not us.
WARRANT ARREST: A male was arrested for an active warrant and violation of a protection order.
SEPT. 16
LOST AND FOUND: A child was located and reunited with his parents in Town Park.
SIGH: An officer assisted an individual with locating their car.
SEPT. 17
NO FLIGHT ZONE: There was a report of an unauthorized drone over Town Park.
SAFE RETURN: A lost at-risk adult was returned to family.
CAMPGROUND FRACAS: Folks at the heart of a disturbance were counseled and encouraged to go to sleep.
CITIZEN ASSISTS: Several, and we thank you.
SEPT. 18
AFTER THE FESTIVAL: There are missing things. They call the local constabulary. Often.
NO SUCH ADDRESS: An intoxicated person forgot where he was staying and caused some issues at not his address.
SEPT. 20
AT LARGE: A suspect in an assault report was at large.
SEPT. 21
AT JAIL: Suspect in aforementioned assault was collared.
SEPT. 22
HEY, DON’T FORGET THE BEARS: There was a report of a trashing bear.
