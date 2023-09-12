'Astro Fest 2023' is coming up

Art Trevena summed up the night-sky viewing opportunities this month in a single superlative.
“Wow!”
“There’s so much to see and do under western Colorado’s skies during this ‘dark Moon’ period,” Trevena, vice-president of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, clarified to readers of the BCAS’ monthly newsletter. Among Trevena’s suggestions (with his punctuation):
“Saturn — nearly all night long!”
“Jupiter — bright and rising in the evening!”
“Venus — A brilliant morning star!”
“Mercury — A morning star (again!)”
And finally, simply, “Neptune!”
The planet Neptune will be visible throughout the night this month, Trevena explained, through binoculars as well as telescopes.
“Art will be there” at Astro Fest, which is coming up later this week at three locations, Ridgway resident (and BCAS member) Val Szwarc said.
“I will not be there. I’ll be hosting an astronomy presentation, followed by dark-sky viewing, for the Telluride school’s fifth-grade class at Top of the Pines,” a recreational area outside Ridgway.
The outing has been in the works for nearly a year.
“The school had a campout in the Telluride school gymnasium last October, with the Pinhead Institute, and we did some stargazing on the athletic field,” Szwarc said. “We were able to see some of Jupiter’s moons through high-quality binoculars. Our planet’s moon was up as well, and we were able to check out the craters.”
But there were streetlights in downtown Telluride — and the moon was out, which limited the ability to see other celestial features — and the box canyon’s surrounding peaks loomed large, making wide-open viewing across a starry landscape impossible.
“I convinced a couple of the teachers to come check out Top of the Pines,” a Dark Sky-certified locale, “to see the stars the way they should be seen,” Szwarc said.
The teachers did, and were suitably impressed.
Weather permitting, night sky viewing should be terrific over the next couple of evenings for both Telluride’s fifth graders at TOP and visitors to the 2023 edition of the Black Canyon Astronomy Festival. This year’s fest “will highlight the night skies along the Gunnison River corridor” in three separate locales:
On Thursday — when the chances for precipitation are greatest, but still less than 50% — the fest begins indoors, in the Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room, where Dr. Bob Grossman, retired professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at CU Boulder, will offer a presentation on dark-sky preservation from 7-8 p.m. (the safety complex is located at 434 S. 1st Street).
From 8:30-10 p.m., stargazing follows, courtesy of BCAS members’ powerful telescopes, at the Flat Top OHV Staging Area, on Flat Top Road. The staging area is accessed on the north side of Montrose. The staging area is accessed via 6530 Road. The road is suitable for passenger vehicles unless it is wet or muddy.
On Friday, the fest shifts to Black Canyon of the National Park, where it begins with ranger-led solar telescope viewing at the South Rim Visitor Center. From 7:30-8:30 p.m., there will be another dark-sky presentation, this one by Colorado DarkSky International Chair Aaron Watson.
Stargazing follows at various sites along the South Rim from 8:30-10 p.m. or so.
The fest moves yet again on Saturday to the Curecanti National Recreation Area, where yet more sfe, ranger-led solar viewing takes place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Visitors Center, followed by “Stories of the Stars” — “cultural perspectives of night skies” — followed by stargazing with telescopes at Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater.
Visit the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park’s website and click on ‘alerts’ (or head to its Facebook page) for the latest weather updates before heading out. You will want to bring your own binoculars, if you have them. Remember to dress warmly.
Even if you can’t attend Astro Fest, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mercury and Neptune-all-night are all on view this month. And for the next few days, there is also a chance you may spot Comet Nishimura, as long as you have an unobstructed view of the horizon (the type you will get atop pretty much any mesa in Western Colorado). The newly-discovered comet is moving closer to the sun every day; even if it survives the encounter with Earth’s star, it won’t be back this way in any of our lifetimes.
“The last time it swung through the inner part of the solar system was 400 years ago, so this is a return visitor,” Szwarc said. “Look for it in the northern sky over the next couple of days, about 90 minutes before sunrise.”
To learn more about the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, and its many programs and presentations, visit blackcanyonastronomy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.