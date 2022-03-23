The fight for the Transfer Warehouse continues. The warehouse, an open-air venue owned by the Telluride Arts District, has been working with the world-renown Olson-Kundig Architectural Firm to design the expanded restoration of the warehouse. While the venue has hosted art exhibitions, concerts and community events for years, recently, a few neighbors in the surrounding area have started to push back about the venue's plans and aspects they view that have a negative impact on the surrounding area, particularly the noise levels.
At first, Telluride Arts attempted to resolve the complaints and opposition quietly but have decided to take the matter public in recent months, explained Telluride Arts District Executive Director Kate Jones.
"They've had aggressive legal action against the project that we can no longer overcome without a tremendous outpouring of public support, and so that's why we went public with what's going on, because we're concerned that we won't be able to accomplish our goal, and certainly not on the deadline that we have with the town," Jones said.
The $15 million fundraiser goal must be raised by Oct. 27. After the money has been raised, then construction can begin on the space. Telluride Arts is currently going through its approval process for different aspects of the warehouse and future development. The process included the renewal of the warehouse's liquor license, which was granted, a Historic and Architectural Review Commission (HARC) meeting on March 16 and a Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) meeting today (Thursday). The two March meetings will determine if the warehouse is required to have a full roof or be able to keep the open-air space that has been the plan since 2017.
Leading up to the March 16 HARC meeting, Telluride Arts started sharing with the community ways to help with the process. Telluride Arts provided a templated letter of support to send to the Town of Telluride's planning staff. Participants could include personalized memos about the importance of keeping the venue "open-air." According to Telluride Arts, as of March 17, HARC and P&Z received 140 letters of support for an open-air courtyard, while two others opposed it.
"What could be a one-of-a-kind space that attracts top talent, tourism during our offseasons, donations that increase our tax base and nationwide press coverage, would be diminished to an average building," local Angela R. Pashayan wrote in her email to town planners.
Countless emails reiterated Pashayan's sentiment.
"The proposed design that enables use inside and out throughout the year will prove a treasure for our community members in all the years to come, an invaluable community treasure," said Gene Weil in his email.
In addition to letters from community members, letters were sent from the State Historical Fund and the Colorado Preservation Specialists in support of the proposed design.
The HARC meeting centered around a proposed recommendation to P&Z for a PUD amendment that would loosen the definition of a roof.
"The amendment is giving us clarity that we can leave part of the building open-air," Jones said.
The design from Olson-Kundig includes a 70-foot roof, which would cover two-thirds of the area. This enclosed space would have a large glass door. When the glass door is raised, it would connect the open-air courtyard with the enclosed space.
In the March 16 HARC meeting, one of the warehouse neighbors in opposition, Arthur Goldberg, who has previously spoken out about the noise produced by the warehouse, gave public comment.
"If there was an entire roof on this building and there was music being played at amplified levels in the evening, it would be muffled, and we wouldn't hear. … What we are asking for is a stipulation that says, if this is granted in this design, that it is granted with the stipulation that when they play music in the evening that they need to close the interior door so that it is not being played out in the open air," Goldberg said.
Jones told the Daily Planet that Telluride Arts will follow any and all noise ordinances set by the Town of Telluride as a community partner.
HARC approved the PUD clarification language regarding the definition of a roof and the decision now goes to P&Z. For Thursday's meeting, 856 property owners received a "notice of public hearing before the P&Z commission," as required by the Town of Telluride's Land Use Code because they own property "within 150 feet of a proposed development."
In addition to public opposition in meetings, Jones revealed that unnamed neighbors have taken actions that became the “deciding factor” to go public. According to the Telluride Art's website, neighbors have reached out to the State Historic Trust and Colorado Creative Industries "to undermine our long-established arts and preservation partnerships and grant funding, including challenging our recent $3,000,000 Community Revitalization Grant."
"That's when we were like, we cannot sit back and allow this to happen. This is not OK," Jones said.
The $3 million grant must be matched by April 1, said Jones, so time and resources have already been stressed.
"This whole thing has been very unexpected and a little bit distracting from this incredibly positive project that we're trying to move forward and have been for nearly eight years," Jones said.
To learn more about the Transfer Warehouse and the new design, visit telluridearts.org. The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To attend, find the agenda on the Town of Telluride's website at telluride-co.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.