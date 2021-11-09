Colorado is dotted with quaint mountain towns that have more than gorgeous scenery, skiing or festivals in common. Many former mining towns boast an enduring symbol to their mining hey-day prosperity — an opera house. The Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) recently announced yet another link between towns like Aspen, Central City, Telluride and Ouray, that of a $40,000 grant that will help create the first-ever Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit, a joint promotion of five mountain opera houses, including the Tabor in Denver.
The presence of an opera house in a mining town was a sure sign that a hardscrabble mining camp had matured. Along with mining and its influx of laborers, came a plethora of other businesses to support the burgeoning industry. From pubs to farriers, and sporting houses to dry goods, places like Aspen and Telluride evolved from rough camps to proper towns filled with families, schools, churches and culture. Folks living on the “sunny side” of town hungered for entertainment from the top stars of the day. Having a bona fide opera house, built from brick and mortar, rather than wood, spoke to a town’s desire for permanence and longevity. At the height of the state’s mining boom, 132 opera houses were built in 68 towns between 1860 and 1920, wrote Ann Satterthwaite in her book, “Local Glories: Opera Houses on Main Street, Where Art and Culture Meet.” Many are still standing, having survived fire, flood, avalanche, the 1893 Silver Panic and a plethora of bumps due to the boom-and-bust cycle that plagued the mining communities, according to historian Kathryn R. Burke on the website Silver Stage.
In Telluride, the belle of our ball is the Sheridan Opera House, one of 10 partners involved in the new program. The CTO has awarded a 2022 Marketing Matching Grant to build this new cultural heritage travel offering. The project will share the performances, programs, history and stories of these opera houses, which were built between 1878 and 1913 and retain their original character. Sheridan Arts Foundation (SAF) is the nonprofit that operates the opera house. SAF’s PR and marketing director, Maggie Stevens, is thrilled about the new granting opportunity.
“The Sheridan Arts Foundation is honored and excited to have the Sheridan Opera House as one of five historic opera houses on the new Colorado Tourism Office Historic Opera Houses Circuit,” Stevens said. “The $40,000 Colorado Tourism Office grant provides an invaluable opportunity for statewide collaboration, as well as a chance to focus on heritage tourism. The SAF is contributing the entire required $4,000 matching grant after the Telluride Tourism Board declined our request for assistance in funds.”
The circuit will feature a map, website and other promotions to attract visitors interested in history, arts and culture, live entertainment, and private event rentals, according to a news release. It will include practical information on how to visit the opera houses and will promote the destinations and related travel attractions in the rural cities where the opera houses sit.
“Colorado’s historic opera houses offer a unique experience, where visitors can enjoy world-class performances, programs and private events in a setting much like what they would have found over 100 years ago,” said project manager Donna Childress of Childress Communications LLC in Leadville. “We are excited for this first-of-its-kind collaboration, which will help the opera houses and destinations recover from substantial pandemic impacts and will connect visitors with the arts and culture they have missed in the past two years.”
Childress said the 2022 funds will go toward design of a map to help travelers visualize where the opera houses are located and aid with trip planning, plus a logo for the circuit, as well as a website, public relations and promotions through CTO and, “Google Grants to bring up the opera houses and their cities/towns in the search results and drive traffic to the website.”
The idea came about this summer when members of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Board reached out to other opera house organizations. A collaboration swiftly followed.
“Collectively, we knew that the historic opera houses in the mountains were treasure troves of history and architecture, as well as world-class performance venues,” Childress said. “We thought that a joint marketing project could be the tide that lifts all boats, offering a way to better reach visitors interested in history and live entertainment, as well as people seeking unique spaces for private events. We also considered how fun it would be for visitors to plan a trip to see the historic opera houses. In addition, the opera houses were feeling the impacts of closures and staff reductions during the pandemic, and their cities and towns were also feeling pandemic impacts. A project like this would help them recover. The Colorado Tourism Office's Marketing Matching Grant encourages applications that create regional collaboration, so a proposal to create a Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit seemed like a great fit. We're excited to get started.”
And, she added, “One of the Colorado Tourism Office's goals is to disperse travelers to less-visited areas, so connecting the rural opera houses helped to meet that goal.”
In addition to SAF, other circuit partners are Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Central City Opera, City of Central City, City of Ouray, Gilpin Historical Society, Lake County Tourism Panel, Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, The Wright Opera House and Wheeler Opera House.
The grant program awards funding to eligible applicants for projects that promote the state as a tourism destination, supporting CTO’s mission to “drive traveler spending through promotion and development of compelling, sustainable travel experiences throughout our four-corner state.”
Additionally, these grants may be used for marketing projects that support better destination management such as educating visitors on how to recreate responsibly.
