Tuesday’s coronavirus positive case report from San Miguel County public health officials was marked a zero. According to a news release, the public health department has confirmed zero new positive cases from test results received Aug. 14-18, keeping the total case count at 89, with zero active cases.
At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, county public health director Grace Franklin told the board the current positivity rate is 2.9 percent indicated that while “the virus is still here,” it was an encouraging number.
“We’re seeing a steady decline,” she said.
Active cases are defined by the number of known positives that are currently considered contagious, according to the news release from the county. Centers for Disease Control guidelines support using a symptom-based strategy to determine when a person is no longer contagious and can come out of isolation. This requires at least 10 days have passed since the person first had symptoms, 24 hours have passed without a fever and other symptoms have improved. For people with a positive COVID-19 test that never develop symptoms, they may end isolation 10 days after the date of their first positive test.
As always, Franklin stressed continued adherence to the five commitments, particularly diligent use of masks and social distancing measures that contribute to the success of the spread.
“These encouraging metrics illustrate the incredible effort our community has made to slow the spread of COVID,” Franklin said in a news release. “As we celebrate this success, we must continue to consistently practice the five commitments. Adjusting how we distance and diligently use masks for the long term is our ticket to keeping our community on a healthy trajectory.”
As area schools prepare for the first day of classes, teachers, Franklin said, are being provided affordable coronavirus tests — nasal swabs — with the first round of testing occurring yesterday (Wednesday).
Franklin next informed the commissioners of talks underway as public health officials look ahead to a more common virus — that of the flu. Area health care providers are gearing up and preparing adequate inventories of flu vaccines as well as readying public messaging encouraging residents to get a flu shot.
“Flu season is coming up quick,” she said, adding, “flu season typically has a huge impact on our hospital.”
FIRE
The county’s emergency manager Henry Mitchell informed the commissioners that the county’s Stage 1 fire ban will be reinstated due to hot, dry and windy conditions, coupled with the relative no-show of the monsoonal flows typical of this time of year. Though the fire ban will be in effect as of today (Thursday) commissioner Hilary Cooper expressed frustration it could not be enacted sooner.
“I feel like we need restrictions on the ground right now,” she said.
Fires are raging around the state and Tuesday, one, small conflagration near Whipple Mountain off Last Dollar Road was quelled by fire fighting personnel from Telluride Fire Protection District, the US Forest Service and bystanders.
Smoke from several wildfires on the Western Slope has inundated the skies around Telluride. The largest of those fires is the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, which at press time Wednesday had consumed more than 125,500 acres and was about 7 percent contained. Other fires in California and elsewhere across the West are contributing to the area’s hazy skies and poor air quality.
The county’s ban applies to all private land and is in concert with similar bans on federal land.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis issued a 30-day statewide ban on open fires.
"This is, unfortunately, the ideal weather for fires to spread," Polis said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Denver.
Those with respiratory illness such as asthma are advised to limit time outdoors, close windows and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.
