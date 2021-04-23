APRIL 8

Seller: Steven Brown

Buyer: John Henry

Property: 291 Rio Vistas Road No. 102R, Telluride

Price: $361,500

APRIL 9

Seller: Arline Baker and Arline Dowling

Buyer: Eric Veum

Property: Porphyry Street, Ophir

Price: $310,000

Seller: Jaquier 2004 Trust

Buyer: Thomas and Lynn Balint

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402-4, Mountain Village

Price: $62,500

Seller: Liquor Barn Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Madeline 1307 LLC

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC307, Mountain Village

Price: $625,000

APRIL 12

Seller: Banks and Laura Brown

Buyer: Schneider & Bode 2019 Trust

Property: Eagle Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $405,000

APRIL 13

Seller: Martha Campbell

Buyer: Parkside 395 LLC

Property: 395 East Colorado Ave. No. 103, Telluride

Price: $2.35 million

Seller: Carolyn Briestensky

Buyer: Justin and Amber Cox

Property: 244 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $2.95 million

Seller: Randall and Brenda Stoner

Buyer: Humberto and Belkis Rego

Property: 110 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 31-A, Mountain Village

Price: $182,500

APRIL 14

Seller: Carol Gilbert

Buyer: Enterprise West LLC

Property: 110 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 27-D, Mountain Village

Price: $447,000

Seller: J&R Gon Investment Ltd

Buyer: Lisboa Persio Trust

Property: Josefa Lane (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.125 million

Seller: 235 N Oak LLC

Buyer: Virginia Richards

Property: 235 North Oak St., Telluride

Price: $4.75 million

Seller: Trond Skramstad

Buyer: Witty Joan Family Trust

Property: Lot C1 Pandora Avenue (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.925 million

APRIL 15

Seller: William and Lynette Gray

Buyer: Eric and Michael Gray

Property: 567 Mountain Village Boulevard units 410-7 and 310-14, Mountain Village

Price: $140,000

Seller: Harman Family Trust

Buyer: Manuel and Adrina Valdes

Property: 120 Snowfield Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $6.546 million

Seller: Gubelmann Family

Buyer: Jennifer Crowell

Property: 462 Dragon Lode Drive and vacant tracts, Placerville

Price: $2.65 million

APRIL 16

Seller: Mullings Harris Properties LLC

Buyer: David Gallagher

Property: 110 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 26, Mountain Village

Price: $1.95 million

Seller: Mindling and Schulman trusts

Buyer: PLK West II LLC

Property: 214 South Fir St., Telluride

Price: $3.675 million

Seller: Michael and Eric Gray

Buyer: Gingras Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 410-7, Mountain Village

Price: $56,000

Seller: RJD Developments LLC

Buyer: Chad Scothorn

Property: Pine Street (vacant land), Norwood

Price: $60,000

Seller: Harrington Bischof

Buyer: Bontke Trust

Property: East Pandora Avenue (vacant land), Telluride

Price: $1.75 million

APRIL 19

Seller: KS Property Management LLC

Buyer: MGR Telluride LLC

Property: 117 Sunny Ridge Place No. A402, Mountain Village

Price: $3.142 million

Seller: Slawson Trust

Buyer: Christopher Tolman

Property: 2869 McKenzie Springs Road, Placerville

Price: $1.65 million

Seller: PCL Properties LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Brown

Property: 300 South Mahoney Drive No. R17, Telluride

Price: $1 million

Seller: Bouverat Trust

Buyer: Rajat Dhir

Property: 24 Sunset Circle, Telluride

Price: $2.85 million

Seller: Kenneth Koda

Buyer: Cansan LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. E4, Mountain Village

Price: $220,000

Seller: James Saint-Ebersol Family Trust

Buyer: Jason and Teressa Erickson

Property: Palmyra Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $750,000

Seller: Lara Torres

Buyer: Steven Williams

Property: 12 Elkstone Place No. 403, Mountain Village

Price: $4.55 million

Seller: Fama Properties LP

Buyer: Jeremy and Deanna Denning

Property: Pandora Lane (vacant land), Telluride

Price: $3.15 million

APRIL 20

Seller: Donna Kyle

Buyer: Larkin Beaman

Property: 35 Pilot Knob Lane No. 207, Telluride

Price: $399,000

Seller: Ralph Cole Trust

Buyer: David and Maria Smith

Property: 207 Knoll Estates Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $2.6 million