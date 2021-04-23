APRIL 8
Seller: Steven Brown
Buyer: John Henry
Property: 291 Rio Vistas Road No. 102R, Telluride
Price: $361,500
APRIL 9
Seller: Arline Baker and Arline Dowling
Buyer: Eric Veum
Property: Porphyry Street, Ophir
Price: $310,000
Seller: Jaquier 2004 Trust
Buyer: Thomas and Lynn Balint
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402-4, Mountain Village
Price: $62,500
Seller: Liquor Barn Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Madeline 1307 LLC
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC307, Mountain Village
Price: $625,000
APRIL 12
Seller: Banks and Laura Brown
Buyer: Schneider & Bode 2019 Trust
Property: Eagle Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $405,000
APRIL 13
Seller: Martha Campbell
Buyer: Parkside 395 LLC
Property: 395 East Colorado Ave. No. 103, Telluride
Price: $2.35 million
Seller: Carolyn Briestensky
Buyer: Justin and Amber Cox
Property: 244 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $2.95 million
Seller: Randall and Brenda Stoner
Buyer: Humberto and Belkis Rego
Property: 110 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 31-A, Mountain Village
Price: $182,500
APRIL 14
Seller: Carol Gilbert
Buyer: Enterprise West LLC
Property: 110 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 27-D, Mountain Village
Price: $447,000
Seller: J&R Gon Investment Ltd
Buyer: Lisboa Persio Trust
Property: Josefa Lane (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.125 million
Seller: 235 N Oak LLC
Buyer: Virginia Richards
Property: 235 North Oak St., Telluride
Price: $4.75 million
Seller: Trond Skramstad
Buyer: Witty Joan Family Trust
Property: Lot C1 Pandora Avenue (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.925 million
APRIL 15
Seller: William and Lynette Gray
Buyer: Eric and Michael Gray
Property: 567 Mountain Village Boulevard units 410-7 and 310-14, Mountain Village
Price: $140,000
Seller: Harman Family Trust
Buyer: Manuel and Adrina Valdes
Property: 120 Snowfield Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $6.546 million
Seller: Gubelmann Family
Buyer: Jennifer Crowell
Property: 462 Dragon Lode Drive and vacant tracts, Placerville
Price: $2.65 million
APRIL 16
Seller: Mullings Harris Properties LLC
Buyer: David Gallagher
Property: 110 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 26, Mountain Village
Price: $1.95 million
Seller: Mindling and Schulman trusts
Buyer: PLK West II LLC
Property: 214 South Fir St., Telluride
Price: $3.675 million
Seller: Michael and Eric Gray
Buyer: Gingras Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 410-7, Mountain Village
Price: $56,000
Seller: RJD Developments LLC
Buyer: Chad Scothorn
Property: Pine Street (vacant land), Norwood
Price: $60,000
Seller: Harrington Bischof
Buyer: Bontke Trust
Property: East Pandora Avenue (vacant land), Telluride
Price: $1.75 million
APRIL 19
Seller: KS Property Management LLC
Buyer: MGR Telluride LLC
Property: 117 Sunny Ridge Place No. A402, Mountain Village
Price: $3.142 million
Seller: Slawson Trust
Buyer: Christopher Tolman
Property: 2869 McKenzie Springs Road, Placerville
Price: $1.65 million
Seller: PCL Properties LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Brown
Property: 300 South Mahoney Drive No. R17, Telluride
Price: $1 million
Seller: Bouverat Trust
Buyer: Rajat Dhir
Property: 24 Sunset Circle, Telluride
Price: $2.85 million
Seller: Kenneth Koda
Buyer: Cansan LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. E4, Mountain Village
Price: $220,000
Seller: James Saint-Ebersol Family Trust
Buyer: Jason and Teressa Erickson
Property: Palmyra Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $750,000
Seller: Lara Torres
Buyer: Steven Williams
Property: 12 Elkstone Place No. 403, Mountain Village
Price: $4.55 million
Seller: Fama Properties LP
Buyer: Jeremy and Deanna Denning
Property: Pandora Lane (vacant land), Telluride
Price: $3.15 million
APRIL 20
Seller: Donna Kyle
Buyer: Larkin Beaman
Property: 35 Pilot Knob Lane No. 207, Telluride
Price: $399,000
Seller: Ralph Cole Trust
Buyer: David and Maria Smith
Property: 207 Knoll Estates Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $2.6 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.