A few years ago, I watched in admiration as my friend Nicole busted out 17 perfect pull-ups in front of a cheering crowd on Noel Night at Jagged Edge, earning herself a sizable discount on a purchase from the gear shop’s abundance of sporting equipment and outdoor clothing. The shop was packed with locals sipping cans of beer, ticking items off gift lists and enjoying the festive Telluride tradition. This year will be a little different, of course, with the sales spread out over three days to allow for limited store capacities due to COVID-19 precautions. Participating shops will offer specials through the weekend, with hopes of encouraging shoppers to get in on the deals while avoiding crowds.
“We wish we could have the party we always do, but we’ll look forward to pull-ups, good times and a crowded environment next year hopefully,” said Dave Hallowell, assistant manager at Jagged Edge.
In lieu of the usual party, the gear shop is still offering 10 percent off gear items and 15 percent off “soft goods” like clothing and accessories.
Down the block at The Toggery, Noel Days will extend through Sunday, offering holiday shoppers a five-day window to take advantage of the savings: shoppers will receive 15 percent off purchases of up to $100 and 25 percent off purchases over $100.
“It’s typically our biggest sales day of the entire year, so that’s why we decided to spread it out over five days,” said owner Wendy Basham. “It’s a big deal for us. We’re 48 years old and we’ve done Noel Night every year since we started,” she said, noting the shop’s well-stocked offerings, including stylish winter footwear, Pendleton blankets, fun stocking stuffers and cozy pajamas for the family.
“We don’t sell online so we depend on customers coming into our store,” she said. “We also gift wrap and ship.”
Shopping local this year is especially important for small, independent businesses, many of which were hit hard by the March shutdown and are now navigating the challenges of an uncertain winter season. While shop owners may not have the exact item you’re looking for on the shelf, many are able to order it.
“What we ask is that you shop local first,” said Daiva Chesonis, co-owner of Between the Covers Bookstore. “Ask us, and we may be able to facilitate what you need. The more you hit ‘Buy’ from an out-of-town entity, the better the chances you'll be saying ‘Bye’ to a local business. Give us a chance, we may surprise you.”
While the bookshop is unable to offer its usual tradition of pulling different-colored beads out of a stocking to determine the discount, it is offering 10 percent off everything in the shop, including special orders, along with free gift wrapping. Those who spend $100 will be treated to a free eggnog latte at the window-service Alpine Coffee in the rear of the shop.
Those in need of some festive home decor this holiday season can head over to Hook, a home goods boutique known for its unusual display of decorative hooks, not to mention an ample selection of Chocolove chocolate bars. Throw pillows, candles and holiday decorations offer stylish gifts, and shoppers will receive 20 percent off the entire purchase during Noel Days. The shop also offers curbside service and online shopping, though shoppers must pick up the online purchase at the store to receive the discount.
Supporting local artists and the arts is also a hot holiday item this year. The Telluride Gallery of Fine Arts is offering the chance to draw anywhere from 10 to 20 percent off anything in the gallery during Noel Days.
“All of the artwork on the walls is by local artists,” noted gallery associate Allison Cannella.
Meanwhile, plein air paintings capturing the local beauty of Telluride and its mountains are on offer at the Sheridan SHOW Bar, with a percentage of the proceeds supporting the Sheridan Arts Foundation.
While crowded shops and flowing fountains of hot chocolate will have to wait for next year, snagging savings and supporting local businesses are on. Grab your mask, watch your social distancing, and hit the town to score unique gifts and sweet deals.
“It may take a bit of patience to support your local merchants in 2020,” observed Chesonis. “With in-store browsing capacities set at safe levels, you may have to circle back or wait outside. Be prepared for that as you navigate your gift list. Shops know their inventory, so ask for suggestions. We love playing matchmaker.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.