The business of conserving birds can be depressing and sad: just 18 percent of the most-threatened species in all of North and South America, for example, “are considered effectively protected from extinction,” according to the American Bird Conservancy. “In the U.S., more endangered birds are increasing than declining.”
Bird-banding can help: The technique, which has been used by scientists for more than a century, involves capturing birds in nets and affixing their legs with small metal bands. The bands are numbered and entered into a database, allowing those who may recapture or find the bird later to understand where and when it was first banded (and thus, its age and how far it has traveled).
“The data collected at banding stations have greatly increased our understanding of migratory routes and timings, species’ range limits, average lifespans, and how all these life-history characteristics may be changing over time,” the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies’ website says.
Every year, the Conservancy — which has netted more than 100,000 birds in this state and Nebraska over the last three decades — dispatches professionals to stopovers called “banding stations,” where there is plenty to eat, and a safe place to take cover, for migrating avians. One of these places is across the bridge from the Dallas Creek entrance at Ridgway State Park.
Ridgway naturalist Mary Menz has been assisting with the banding operation, which the conservancy has dubbed “an outdoor classroom,” each fall.
The banding station has been in operation since Monday of this week, “from about 7 a.m. until about 11 a.m. or noon, when it gets too hot” for the birds (and, lately, humans), Menz said.
“We open 10 nets up at sunrise, and check them every hour. We extract the birds from the nets, put them into little breathable cotton bags, and bring them back to the banding station and process them” — which involves weighing, measuring and checking their body fat — before the birds are released.
Each morning, a group of students has been there to meet the banders. “They’re quite respectful and quiet,” Menz said of the students. And no wonder: volunteers have already offered them a fleeting, intense immersion in birding.
“They’ve learned about habitat. This area of the park is rich with lots of food sources, including ripening berries and insects,” Menz said. “They’ve learned about migration in general. They’ve learned to use binoculars, and how to spot birds. So, by the time they arrive at the banding station, they’re pretty well aware of what’s going on.”
On Wednesday, a group of students was particularly well prepared: each had done some research on one species migrating bird they were likely to see.
“Most of the birds at Ridgway are migrating south from Alaska and Canada,” Menz explained. “They’re on their way south to Mexico and Central America” for the winter.
Species likely to be passing through this time of year include Wilson’s Warbler, the Orange-crowned Warbler, the Yellow-rumped Warbler and the Song Sparrow. And what do you know? One young student not only had selected a Song Sparrow to study — there was one in the net that day.
“This little girl was thrilled,” Menz said. “Her Song Sparrow was right there, three feet from her face.”
Another special capture this week was a species that doesn’t belong here. “We captured an Orchard Oriole, a bird that is typically found in the far eastern reaches of Colorado, and in the Midwest,” Menz said. “It was quite surprising to see it. Sometimes migrating birds just get off track! We did extra measurements; we measured the width and the depth of the bird’s bill, just to make sure it wasn’t a Bullock’s Oriole, or a Scott’s Oriole,” which have similar coloring.
Bird banding will continue at Ridgway through next Friday, Sept. 16. “After our bander, Megan Miller, finishes up at Ridgway, she’ll move on to Grand Junction,” Menz said — the other bird-banding spot on the Western Slope. Miller will host a bird-banding event Saturday morning for adults, around 8 a.m. (or, stop in some morning next week and watch along with the schoolchildren).
“It’s always fun to find birds that were originally banded somewhere else,” Menz said. “Many are warblers. We’ve had one recapture: a Black-capped Chickadee that was banded at our station last year.”
The banders report what they find to the Colorado Birds listserv (join/subscribe by emailing cobirds@googlegroup.com to receive daily digests of bird-spottings statewide).
“By tomorrow morning,” Menz said, “I expect people will start showing up, hoping to see an Orchard Oriole.”
