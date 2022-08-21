In the two months since Mountain Village Town Council reviewed the Lot 109R hotel project along Mountain Village Boulevard, the applicant has been busy working on incorporating feedback they’ve received throughout the planning process so far.
During its June 16 regular meeting, council unanimously voted to continue the first reading discussion and vote regarding a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment for the hotel. Mountain Village Design Review Board previously voted 3-1 to recommend the previous design to council during a May 31 meeting, while also listing 40 conditions that they’d like the applicant, Tiara Telluride LLC, to meet, mainly reducing the project’s current maximum height of 94 feet, 7 inches. Council members discussed those conditions in June and listed nine in particular they’d like the applicant to address.
On Thursday, the applicant unveiled a slightly redesigned project, including a new reduced height of 88 feet, 9 inches. The project now includes 50 efficiency lodge units, 31 lodge units, 20 condominium units, an 18-person employee dormitory space and two employee apartments. There are also plans for 22 subterranean parking spaces, which weren’t in the initial scope.
Town staff recommended to council Thursday that the first reading and PUD amendment vote be continued to Nov. 17, explained Michelle Haynes, Mountain Village’s planning and development services director, as well as housing director.
“And the reason for that is that with direction that you would provide, the applicants would still need to have a final design review. And because this was one of the initial talking points, you can understand that the direction given, and we'll talk more about this in the hearing today, but the applicants have reduced the height so that there is no requested height above the existing PUD that needs to go back for final design review. So that would happen between today and a continued first reading meeting by council,” she said.
After presentations by town staff and the applicant, council unanimously voted to continue the first reading and PUD amendment vote to November. Council member Patrick Barry was absent Thursday.
Adam Raiffe, Vault Design creative architect, explained the latest design fits in line with council and community feedback regarding height. Now the building sits back into the lot and appears much lower than it actually is, he said.
“We took a hard look at this design, through the comments of town council and participants in the Village. And what we've done here is we've reduced most of the asks that we heard at previous council meetings. We've reduced our height down to below the original PUD. And we've reduced our average height down far below the 65 and change, down to 58 and change. And it wasn't just with a broad hand that we chopped out mass on this building. And we've taken out nearly 20 percent of the mass in this building,” he added.
The applicant also provided a traffic study and repositioned the garbage facility. Both elements were previously discussed as potential problem points of the project.
The anticipated meeting schedule after Thursday’s decision includes a final design review and recommendation on a major subdivision by the design review board, council’s continued first reading and eventual second reading, and consideration of a resolution regarding a major subdivision. All meeting dates are to be determined.
A letter of intent was previously provided to the town by Six Senses, a luxury hotel brand, indicating they will be the operators of the proposed property.
Mayor Laila Benitez took a moment to thank the applicant for incorporating council’s feedback into the latest design.
“I just want to say the last time we were all here in this room together it was a rather challenging day. And I don't think that any of us would describe it as one of our top 10 moments,” she said referencing the June meeting when tensions rose over certain aspects of the then-proposed design. “And I'm just so impressed with how you guys took feedback from the community and from council. You really heard all of us, and you've created something that isn't a compromise, it's something even more beautiful. I know we still have a lot of work to do. There are development agreements, there's lots of things to go through. But I just want to say thank you for hearing the community. And thank you for hearing us and getting us here.”
Town council also unanimously voted to extend the PUD amendment length of validity and vested property rights for Lot 109R to Sept. 2023. Again, Barry was not in attendance Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.