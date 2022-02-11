SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 24
BRICK. HOUSE: Bricks stacked alongside a road were deemed to not be a hazard as was alleged by a caller.
JAN. 25
WHOSE TOOLS: Deputies found a box of specialized tools on the road and are trying to determine the owner.
BACK OFF: A two-car accident on private property earned one driver a penalty assessment for Limitations on Backing.
FAST AND FURIOUS: A motorist going 30 miles in excess of the posted speed limit was found to not to be driving under the influence of anything. So there’s that.
NOW THAT YOU’RE HERE: A male was arrested at the county courthouse on an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County.
JAN. 27
SPEEDING, PLUS: A speeding driver was cited for that, plus driving under restraint. Which is different than driving with restraint.
JAN. 28
UNATTENDED DEATH: The county coroner is investigating the death of a male in Lawson Hill.
LATE FOR TIP-OFF: A missing school bus was found to be merely late after a coach had the game start time wrong.
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies received a request from Montrose County Sheriff’s office to hold a vehicle due to pending charges of 2nd degree kidnapping and domestic violence on driver. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was suspended, resulting in an arrest.
CUFFS, LINKED: A female was arrested on drug charges and driving under revocation following a traffic stop.
JAN. 29
WRECKED: Deputies contacted a vehicle on the side of the road and arrested the driver for driving under the influence. While handcuffed in the patrol car, the arrestee attempted to escape by exiting the patrol vehicle and going down an embankment. The arrestee was given additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
DOMESTIC: A report of a family disturbance resulted in the arrest of a male for DUI and domestic violence related charges.
JAN. 31
HE’S YOURS: A male inmate was transported from Oklahoma to San Miguel County.
FEB. 1
A METH TO THE MADNESS: A motorist was arrested on multiple charges including possession of meth following a traffic stop.
WHILE WE HAVE YOU: A current inmate was found in violation of a restraining order and had that added to his record.
FEB. 2
NABBED: A Norwood area resident with a warrant was arrested on the Spur. During a search of the subject, a Schedule II controlled substance was located and additional local possession charges are pending.
FEB. 2
UNHITCHED: Deputies assisted a construction company whose trailer had become unhitched.
FEB. 3
LOCKED UP: A motorist’s vehicle was impounded following a traffic stop for no registration. The driver was released with a summons for numerous traffic violations.
DOMESTIC: Deputies responded to a report of harassment, resulting in an arrest of a female for a protection order violation, child abuse and domestic violence.
FEB. 6
DOMESTIC: A local woman was arrested for assault with a weapon, domestic violence and other charges.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JAN. 27
THE WRITING’S ON THE WALL: Officers took a report of vandalism.
TIS THE SEASON: A pair of skis were reported missing when they fell out of the back of a truck.
JAN. 29
REUNITED: Found property was returned to its owner.
SLIPPERY: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with a subject that had fallen on the ice.
JAN. 30
CAN’T FIND MY WAY HOME: An intoxicated individual found snoozing on a sidewalk was aroused and urged to go home. Not long after, that person was found passed out in a gondola car. A sober party was found to take care of him.
JAN. 31
MAD AS HELL: A report of a person punching walls and spewing profanities was taken, though the individual could not be located.
FEB. 2
LAME: Skis were stolen from a front porch.
FEB. 3
JAMMING: There was a complaint about loud music coming from a car, but it was gone when officers arrived.
LOST GEAR: Someone lost a snowboard.
FREE DOG: There was a report of a stray dog.
FEB. 4
KNEE-WALKIN’: Officers assisted an intoxicated individual.
FEB. 5
BUTCH? IS THAT YOU?: An intruder alarm indicated a door at a bank was unsecured. The key holder rectified the breach.
HOLLERIN’ HOLE: A complaint of loud music at a bar was addressed to the satisfaction of most.
FEB. 6
FORGIVE US OUR TRESPASSES: But not in this case. An arrest was made for trespassing.
NOT MISSING: A missing person was located and all was well.
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers aided Mountain Village Police in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
FEB. 7
A FOOL AND HIS KEYS: Were parted a couple of times on this date, resulting in officers needing to help people get back inside their homes/rentals.
SAFE AND WARM: A stray dog was taken to the Telluride Animal Hospital for safekeeping.
FEB. 9
IT’S GOOD TO HAVE FRIENDS: Especially if they’re sober and willing to take your drunk ass home for the night after you get in a verbal dust-up with someone and someone calls the cops.
