The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners tabled an agenda item considering a non-binding resolution opposing the recreational and commercial trapping of bobcats and lynx during its virtual meeting Wednesday.
The resolution was created and brought to the board by Dr. Christine Capaldo of the Animal Hospital of Telluride; Wendy Keefover of Denver and the Humane Society of the United States; and county residents Ramona and Soleil Gaylord, and Amy Cannon.
It “would be a symbolic resolution and would help alert the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to many citizen's concerns and remind them that Colorado's people voted against trapping in 1996 (with the creation of) Amendment 14,” Soleil Gaylord wrote in an email to commissioners.
The currently allowed box traps, or live traps, are a “loophole” and don’t align with Amendment 14, the proponents explained.
The traps are also indiscriminate and harm or kill other animals that weren’t intended to be caught, Keefover explained, adding that there needs to be more enforcement of the amendment by the CPW. A presentation that included images of trapped animals detailed the ongoing entrapment across the state. But commissioners questioned the language of the resolution in asking the group what they specifically sought from it.
“I was having a hard time going through all this language. It’s very helpful and very informative, but I’m still having a hard time figuring out what we’re asking for through the language in this resolution,” Commissioner Hilary Cooper said. “I will say this, I am in support of this concept, absolutely. Those pictures and the images and the thoughts in my mind are highly disturbing, and I’d like to join you to do something about it to prevent illegal and inhuman trapping of wildlife, but this resolution does not really make that clear to me. I would like to have a clearer request to CPW and the commission so we get a point across.”
Rachel Sralla, CPW area wildlife manager in Montrose, answered some questions regarding trapping, including explaining that it is illegal to take a lynx under state law and trappers must have a license.
“Amendment 14 was really aimed at getting rid of indiscriminate traps or traps that can have that undesirable bycatch or collect non-target species, and a live trap does allow for that,” she said.
Trappers are required to check their traps every 24 hours, release any non-target species and report a lynx capture to the CPW, she added.
Sralla explained that CPW numbers show that the bobcat population is “healthy” statewide, and lynx have been “successfully restored.”
“We’ve seen wonderful success with that program. We’re really excited about it,” she said.
Before the decision was made to redraft the resolution, Sralla asked commissioners to think about the communities in the county that benefit economically from outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.
“I encourage you to consider the diversity of San Miguel County. And I encourage you to consider the impact of the resolution and the message it would send to some of the rural communities, especially those that are largely supported by hunting and fishing dollars, and the tourism that that brings into the county,” she said.
Cooper suggested working with CPW, including Sralla, in cross-referencing pertinent trapping information before presenting the latest resolution to the board.
Keefover agreed that it’d be best to revisit the new resolution.
“Let’s table this for now and come back with a resolution that’s more palatable to the commission,” she said.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom asked anybody who may oppose a rewritten resolution to give specific reasons to support their opinion.
“Please give some reason. It’s not very helpful to just get a letter that says, ‘Don’t pass this resolution’ without any explanation of why you feel that way,” she said. “I like the idea of coming back with a stronger resolution, and I think you’re hearing, in general, a reasonable amount of support.”
