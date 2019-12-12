Telluride Town Council on Tuesday steered a number of new ordinances toward adoption, including one that will raise the purchasing age for tobacco products from 18 to 21.
In a morning work session, council and staff gave the nod to adjustments to the proposed legislation, including making fines for retailers selling to underage kids steeper, and giving flexibility and discretion to both law enforcement and municipal court.
Telluride School District Superintendent Mike Gass praised council for taking on what he called an addiction issue among local youth.
“We’re not here to hammer on the kids,” Gass said. “We’re seeing a lot of kids with heavy addiction.”
Gass added that being caught smoking was often an indication that kids were dealing with larger issues such as trouble at home or with school performance.
“We try to help them get through it,” he said. “It’s our due diligence to protect our kids. They get exposed to a lot with a frequency that’s pretty intense.”
Members of council were more inclined to make consequences for violating the new ordinance more about education and community service than about levying fines. Council member Tom Watkinson said it was “too easy” to pay a fine.
Council member Adrienne Christy agreed and said she wanted to make sure that “Any child that offends has an opportunity to work off their fine.”
Outgoing Chief Marshal Jim Kolar also weighed in.
“We’re in contact with kids fairly routinely,” he said. “We want to do the best thing for the child.”
Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown also agreed with granting those making contact with offenders a measure of flexibility.
“It’s good to let them have the discretion to escalate as appropriate,” he said,
Mayor DeLanie Young praised Lois Major (acting in her capacity as municipal prosecutor) for providing a draft resolution swiftly on the heels of the first work session on the topic a few weeks ago.
“This was very fast and very thorough,” Young said. “Thank you.”
The revised draft was approved on first reading later in council’s regular meeting.
In a lengthy discussion in the afternoon session, members of the lodging community made a case for holding off on the implementation of a voter-approved 2.5 percent tax on short-term rentals for bookings made starting Jan. 1, 2020. Many reservations, various lodging company representatives said, made in 2019, but slated for stays in 2020, would have to be retroactively taxed, which was described as an arduous process. Additionally, it was argued, contacting a visitor after booking with the news of a price increase as a result of the tax would make for a conversation no one was happy to have. Instead, lodging officials asked that the tax be applied to bookings made from Jan. 1 on. The compromise language will be added to the ordinance, which now must have a third reading before the end of the year. A special meeting was scheduled for Dec. 26.
In other business, council passed on second reading an ordinance that enacts a rate increase for wastewater and water users in 2020, though at a percentage greatly reduced from original projections. Public Works Director Paul Ruud stated in his staff memo, “The staff recommendation is to enact the rate increase recommendations from the 2018 Wastewater Rate Study and the 2018 Water Rate Study, as modified in 2019, for the 2020 Fiscal Year. The recommended rate increases from the studies are a 12 percent increase for the water utility and 8 percent increase for the wastewater utility for the 2020 fiscal year.”
The originally recommended rate increase of more than 65 percent for water rates so soon after this year’s 30 percent increase, Ruud wrote, “was deemed unpalatable.”
Council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with San Miguel County that the Telluride Marshal’s Department provide animal control services to the county on an as-needed basis. The county has $2,000 budgeted for such services. The IGA is a long-standing agreement between the county and the town that gets updated each year.
