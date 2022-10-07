The Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB) Student HIV Awareness Project is a field trip like no other. Though leaving the Telluride High School campus for a trip to Denver was certainly fun, the 19 students met a global crisis head-on. The group emerged with a clear-eyed view of just how much work is still needed to combat HIV/AIDS, and more, the newly gained knowledge will be channeled into their work with the TAB Student Fashion Show.
TAB Executive Director Jessica Galbo said the annual journey to meet representatives of TAB’s key beneficiaries — Colorado Health Network, Brother Jeff Initiative and Children’s Hospital Colorado — drew a record number of interested students. Participants are selected based on interest and previous volunteerism in the student fashion show.
“We have unprecedented interest and cannot currently meet the level of interest from students wanting to participate,” Galbo said. “It started with a small group three years ago and those students have since shared their passion for the issues they now understand more deeply and experiences from the trip with their peers in the high school, so it has gained momentum. Students crave connection and understanding, which creates empathy and improved public health in our community with more informed, healthy choices and less stigma.”
Having youth confront the HIV/AIDS epidemic on the front lines is crucial to TAB’s educational work. According to Galbo, the visits to beneficiaries “helps build youth leadership and engagement around HIV issues and health equity which reduces stigma through peer-to-peer interactions and in underserved regions of Colorado.”
The work, she explained, enables them to embark on a journey of self-discovery through direct engagement with medical providers and prevention specialists.
“TAB’s program helps students develop a broader understanding of marginalized populations in their own community, develops soft skills, self-awareness and empathy,” Galbo said.
Taylor Carson, who with Ava Osborne and Owen Doyle, is co-directing 2023’s Student Fashion Show, said the Denver trip this school year was crucial in developing her knowledge surrounding HIV/AIDS issues and how they can impact communities.
“Being well educated in the topic is important for not only teaching our community through the show but also in being able to help people wherever I go,” Carson said. “This trip has been especially essential in seeing first-hand the devastating impacts HIV/AIDs can have on communities. Witnessing these hardships really shows us how much needs to be done as well as the fact that our work does make a difference. These trips always really put into perspective the true meaning of TAB and the work we all do.”
The Brother Jeff Health Initiative is one of TAB’s original beneficiaries. This year, students accompanied Jeff Fard — “Brother Jeff” — on a service project in the Five Points district, distributing essentials to the unhoused population there. An in-depth discussion of the district’s pressing issues of opioid use, social justice and health equity ensued. Carson was particularly impressed with the experience. She described Five Points as “the Harlem of Denver,” and said the excursion galvanized her commitment to TAB’s work and mission.
“At Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center we met with Brother Jeff and his incredible team that works hard to provide education and resources to one of the most deprived communities in the state,” Carson said. “While walking through Five Points we saw many tragic situations. It was very impactful seeing the horrible things many had to endure. These people had lost everything, mostly completely due to misfortune, yet they still did not receive any support. For these people it was them against the world. Seeing this really put many things into perspective. I have always been very grateful for the place I grew up and the support I receive, but this experience made my gratitude that much greater. It made me rethink everything and appreciate the smallest things like water and a bathroom.
“As well, I left this experience with a deep conviction to help. I had just met countless people that couldn’t do anything to improve their situation, while I had so many resources that I could utilize to make positive impacts on their life. I felt a new, stronger desire and passion to help those in need.”
Galbo and TAB understand that when local young people are exposed to those gritty realities, it can be a game-changer.
“Proximity is a powerful change agent and our local student population faces a challenge of a lack of exposure to HIV and issues such as health equity,” Galbo said. “There is no substitute for experience, and local students, although fortunate to live in an area of low HIV infection, also do not have opportunities for a first-person understanding of the new HIV conversation in our country.”
And with youth populations being the most impacted by HIV/AIDS’ unwelcome resurgence, the hands-on experience of TAB’s annual student trip becomes all the more urgent in terms of education.
“The conversation is vastly different due to effective treatments and increased longevity, however, as a result, education on the topic has stalled,” she said. “HIV is back in new and alarming ways. The fastest growing rates of HIV infection are in youth populations, causing medical communities across the nation to sound the alarm.”
Making healthy choices and understanding how to protect against HIV is essential to youth populations, but stigma and disinformation persist, Galbo noted. By creating an opportunity for Telluride students, the experience gained goes far to reduce stigma, increase awareness, empathy, and create community ambassadors for the next generation.
Carson said next year’s student fashion show is in its nascent stages. She, Doyle and Osborne are in the process of developing a theme for show, conducting donor outreach and putting together the show’s creative team, which will consist of the three directors and a half-dozen junior interns. The inspiration she and her student colleagues drew from the TAB Student HIV Awareness Project will be evident in the final product.
“Personally, I am very inspired by all of the people heavily affected by AIDS/HIV and all of our beneficiaries that are doing amazing work throughout the state. It is really inspiring to meet so many kind, incredible people that selflessly work for the same cause of helping others,” Carson said. “I am really inspired by the Telluride community, which has been the best place grow up. The support the community provides to youth is unmatched and there is a really special sense of connection among everyone that is a beautiful thing to have as we each mature and develop as people. The unity seen throughout the community is definitely carried over and a focal point of the show.”
