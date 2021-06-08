When local governments repealed mask mandates within the past month, there was a collective exhale within the community, as daily life didn’t require wearing a face covering to go literally anywhere. But there is still a federal mandate that requires people to continue to wear facemasks on all public transit. Here in San Miguel County that includes the gondola system, Galloping Goose routes and San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) buses.
Recently, enforcing the mandate has been a challenge, according to Jim Loebe, Mountain Village transit and recreation director.
“People have quickly fallen out of the habit of carrying masks and we are running through our courtesy mask supply quicker than we anticipated,” he said. “Our operators are trained to inform and educate the public, and we are finding that enforcing the federal mask mandate is difficult. The federal mask rule is still in place at this time, and all we’re trying to do is ensure compliance with federal law.”
The gondola is also operating at 100 percent capacity, which means people from unrelated groups can share a cabin, but not all riders are comfortable with it, he added. For those expecting a private cabin, Loebe suggested checking the lines at townofmountainvillage.com/webcams and riding at times that aren’t as busy.
“The changes in May allowed for maximum capacity on the gondola, and we have found that some folks are still hesitant to ride with unrelated parties and expect a cabin to themselves,” he said. “We have been able to bring back the singles line at stations, and at times of peak demand, we will be loading the gondola cabins at 100 percent. If folks aren’t comfortable with that, we suggest riding when there isn’t a line.”
While masks are available at the gondola stations, they’ve been going fast, and that’s not to mention the people who simply don’t want to wear one at all. The lack of compliance has caused frustration for operators as well.
“This requires our operators to play the role of enforcer, and it has been troublesome,” Loebe said. “This is not easy for our team, and we wish the federal public transportation mask rules were repealed, but for now it’s what we have to work with, and we intend to assure maximum compliance with this rule. We’d also like to add that this rule applies to anyone over the age of two, regardless of their vaccination status.”
The mandate requires riders to wear a mask the entirety of the gondola trip.
With the start of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival this weekend, the gondola is extending its hours to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday night, and again June 17-19.
“Folks attending Bluegrass Festival, or anyone visiting for that matter, should remember that the gondola is not a joy ride, it is public transportation, and just like any system in any big city, the mask rules still apply to them in our stations and in our cabins the entire ride,” said Kathrine Warren, Mountain Village public information officer. “During peak hours, people will be sharing the gondola with others, and this is another reason why the mask requirement is helpful as it reduces the risk of transmission between unrelated households. The windows should remain open your entire ride to promote adequate airflow during the ride.”
In light of reduced shuttles and transportation options this year during Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Mountain Village will be offering bus service for Lawson Hill residents after each Nightgrass show at Club Red at the Telluride Conference Center. The bus will go directly from the Centrum Bus Stop behind Club Red to the Upper Lawson Hill Bus Stop immediately following each shows end. More details on the service will be posted on social media and the town website when it’s available.
SMART Executive Director David Averill said riders have been compliant with the mask mandate, for the most past, even when capacity was limited to 50 percent.
“Fortunately, most SMART riders are locals — we rarely have a tourist on the Norwood or Rico bus, for instance, and only the occasional out-of-towner on Lawson — and have not had many issues at all with people not wanting to wear a mask while using our vehicles. I actually haven't heard of any egregious instances at all, to be honest. This includes since local ordinances requiring mask usage have been repealed,” he explained. “Hands down the biggest challenge for us was dealing with the capacity constraints we had on the buses up until recently. Masks and enforcement of mask mandates was the least of it for us, and that is mainly thanks to our wonderful local riders who ‘get it’ and understand the importance of that action.”
During Bluegrass weekends the Lawson Hill route will be extended by an hour, with the last bus leaving the courthouse stop at 11 p.m.
“For Bluegrass visitors, I'd just say thanks for following the federal mandate of wearing a mask while using any public transit, whether that is SMART, the Galloping Goose or the gondola,” Averill added. “And most of all, take it easy on the folks, bus drivers and gondola operators who ask you to wear one. They are just doing their jobs.”
Similarly, the Galloping Goose will be running 15-minute headways from 7 a.m. to midnight, so “we'll get you where you need to go, safe and sound, as always,” said Jason White, Telluride transit manager.
Like SMART, the current mask mandate hasn’t been as much of an issue as the capacity constraints were. White explained adding a couple of buses to the routes helped spread out ridership, and masks are available on all Goose buses.
“Enforcing the mask requirement is actually going relatively smoothly. We have free masks on the Goose ready to hand out, so it's usually simply a matter of a quick education on the federal mandate,” he said. “Most locals and visitors are aware already and those who are new to it, so far, have complied without resistance. … Enforcement of masks is a never-ending task for Goose drivers, but they have handled it all with flying colors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.