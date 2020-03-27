Despite a truncated ski season and an abrupt end to on-snow competitions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club (TSSC) had some good news to share.
The club was recently awarded Podium Certification at the Bronze level by US Ski and Snowboard (USSS). According to a statement from the USSS, Telluride’s club “ … demonstrated extremely high levels of performance in all areas and is recognized as an important partner of U.S. Ski and Snowboard and a leader among ski and snowboard clubs in the nation.” TSSC executive director Justin Chandler is understandably pleased and proud.
“This is a big deal,” Chandler said. “It takes a lot of time and work to get it.”
The USSS certification program is described as a “rigorous, mission driven self-assessment and review of best principles and practices in eight areas of organizational performance.”
Ellen Adams is the USSS club development manager. In a statement, she emphasized that earning the certification provided a roadmap for the club to become an even stronger organization.
“The process to achieve Podium Level Certification requires a commitment to excellence on behalf of a club and its constituents, and clubs have reported finding great value in doing the work necessary to complete the certification,” Adams said. “Many clubs have found that the most positive impact was not necessarily the certification designation, but, rather, in uncovering the true opportunities they have to improve and continue to deliver sustained excellence.”
Chandler said the local club’s success can be credited to the support the club receives from Telluride Ski & Golf Company (TSG).
“We are among only 12 percent of all the clubs in the US, recognized as Podium Certified, largely due to the support the Telluride Ski and Golf Company,” Chandler said. “Our training and competition venues, as well as the incredible free skiing terrain provided by TSG, in addition to overall TSG/TSSC relationship is really what caught the eye of USSS and opened the door for us to apply for Bronze level status.”
Chandler said that being Podium Certified will essentially make TSSC a partner with the national organization and will better enhance current athlete and development opportunities.
“Once you get it, you’re more of a partner,” he said. “We have them as a resource.”
TSSC, Chandler said, has 467 members, an astounding number considering other clubs of the same size derive members from much larger populations, some with as many as 30,000 in their towns.
And in spite of the lofty honor achieved with being Podium Certified, Chandler said that the club’s focus will remain, first and foremost, “a grassroots, community based winter sports club, emphasizing participation and inclusiveness.
“Although we do feel that we can provide the programming, infrastructure and training, for all of our athletes to reach their highest potential, our focus remains to expose as many children as possible to all the snowsports that we offer.”
The club, he explained, will remain community oriented and inclusive.
“Our only goal is to include, encourage, and train the youth of this community,” Chandler said. “This Bronze level certification will make us more efficient at that goal, and help us to provide a higher level of programming and a higher quality experience for our membership of 467 athletes.”
Among the benefits of being Podium Certified, TSSC can enjoy discounted rates on specific consulting services, including: strategic plan facilitation, board development, fundraising and grant writing, financial management, legal support, human resource management, and program and organizational assessment strategies.
Part of the process toward becoming Podium Certified is stringent self-review. And of course, after Bronze, there are Silver and Gold goals to reach.
“We’ll get to those steps next,” Chandler said.
