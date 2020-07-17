“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress,” Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
By these standards, Telluride is a special place indeed, and so is the all-volunteer Telluride Humane Society.
The weekend of July 4, while most people were out enjoying barbecues and family time, one volunteer — Steven Smolen DVM, owner of the Animal Hospital of Telluride — was on a solo mission to save lives, a journey that would take him across the Rockies in his Ford F-150 pickup and over to the Front Range.
Dr. Smolen had two passengers aboard. One was a Northern flicker that mistakenly ended up in a local chicken coop and fractured a wing; he would leave the bird in the care of a wildlife rehabilitation center in Silt. From there, the veterinarian continued east on I-70 to Denver with Patient Number Two: a calico cat named Curi that had been hit by a car.
Her injuries were acute: Curi’s pelvis was fractured, and so were two of her legs. Her femur sustained “one of the worst” breaks the veterinarian had ever seen.
The injured cat had been discovered by the roadside early one morning in Placerville; the hospital was able to track her owners down, but Curi’s rehab “came down to cost,” Smolen said simply. Rehabilitative surgery would cost thousands of dollars, which the family could not afford.
What was more, “nobody around here could handle that kind of surgery.”
“We thought about euthanizing her, but our entire staff agreed that we shouldn’t. She was such a sweet kitty cat, and her injuries were fixable,” Smolen said.
That’s where the Telluride Humane Society came in. As its volunteer veterinarian, Smolen understood the group’s mission well, to care for animals — to help preserve lives — even in extraordinary circumstances. In cases such as this, in which an animal is badly injured, and the owner cannot afford its treatment, the result is often euthanasia, said Ellen Williamson, the humane society’s founder.
“Yet when it comes to humans, we take all the life-saving measures that we can,” Williamson pointed out. “This was a beloved pet, a member of the family that had an accident. Dr. Smolen and his staff really believed that with the proper medical resources, this cat could be saved and rehabilitated. In situations like these, any animal is in agony. Yet this one’s demeanor and sweet spirit shone through. It was really important for us to step in, and contribute” to Curi’s care.
COSTLY REHAB
The veterinary orthopedist who performed the surgery extended a significant professional discount to Dr. Smolen (an old friend and former colleague). Even so, the cost for Curi’s surgeries was many thousands of dollars.
“This case will probably deplete our funds,” Smolen said. “We committed to taking these very intense cases on, and if it seems reasonable to fix them, if these animals can have a good quality of life, we do it. Referral hospitals offer a higher standard of care, but they’re very expensive. I used to work at these places, and I understand; I’ve seen what these doctors can do.”
So far, the Telluride Humane Society has not made big efforts to fundraise, but that may change, according to Smolen.
“A Maine Coon cat named Monster fell three stories and fractured two legs,” Smolen said. “It’s like, who’s going to fix this? We still owe the (specialist) hospital for that, and we’re going to pay them.”
The Telluride Humane Society is unique in this regard. Indeed, many rescue groups simply cannot, or will not, pay for rehabilitative care that can stretch into the thousands of dollars. But THS has what Williamson calls “a unique mission.”
“This community cares,” Dr. Smolen said simply. The proof is in the number of donations that have come in following Curi’s injuries, contributions earmarked specifically for this pet, and its owners.
The family has agreed to keep their calico indoors from now on.
“We had a very serious discussion about that. In these kinds of cases, where our money is going to help, there has to be an absolute, complete understanding that the animal remains inside. Fortunately, this wasn’t a case where the cat needed to be surrendered and re-homed. It’s 100 percent good.
This town really loves its animals,” Williamson said, “and this community is open to having their hearts touched. We’re here to save lives, and we recognize the value of each one. We are supporting Curi’s family.”
To learn more about the Telluride Humane Society or to make a donation, visit telluridehumanesociety.com.
