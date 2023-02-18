He may not be a technical wiz similar to the fictitious Dr. Emmett Brown.
But knowing well how long San Miguel County winters may last, THS senior Emmett Murphy often found himself using high-tech means in hopes of advancing into — if not creating outright — his own future.
“We don’t have all that much time to play around here because — well, obviously, it was snowing a minute ago!” he said Monday morning, Feb. 13, while gesturing towards the MinerDome’s outside-facing windows. “We only have five, six months when we can, but I make the most of it. I have this golf simulator in my garage that I’ve been hitting in for the last couple months, to try and keep my swing warm and ready for college.”
And after analyzing information posted online, Southwestern College revealed its readiness for him.
“I’d say I have to thank NCSA (Next College Student Athlete) — it’s a recruiting program that I got on — for all the work they did for me,” Murphy said with a grin. “Helped me get my name out there, allowed schools to kind of reach out to me — and allowed me to get a pretty good chance at getting recruited.”
“And here we are! I’ve signed, and it feels great,” he continued, having made his decision known before family and friends at a ceremony held in between classes. “Ever since I started playing, I’ve wanted to make it into college golf. Southwestern reached out, they had all these programs I was interested in, and along with that I got some scholarship money, as well. I really wasn’t expecting it; it’s kind of a dream!”
Located in Winfield, Kanas, Southwestern competes in the NAIA’s Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, and is actually set to start the second half of their 2022-23 season February 27-28 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Southwestern Christian University’s Swinging Eagle Invitational. After playing Shawnee Country Club, the Moundbuilders will next hit Ottawa (Kansas) University’s Spring Invite, March 6-7 at Eagle Bend Golf Course in Lawrence, before hosting the March 27-28 SC Spring Invite at Winfield Country Club.
This past April, the ’Builders placed fifth out of 10 teams vying at the season-ending KCAC Men’s Golf Championships, following four rounds at Buffalo Dunes G.C. in Garden City. Beginning the current campaign under first-year head coach Dakota Soukup, SC placed eighth out of 11 attending the KCAC Match Play tourney in Dodge City at Mariah Hills G.C.
“I’d say my game is at its strongest, probably, with my irons game,” said Murphy. “Shorter clubs … I feel like I’m most accurate with those and have a pretty good shot at getting the ball closest to the hole.”
Indicating interest in studies pertaining to engineering and/or a “possible physical or sport science,” Murphy’s fall ’22 high school season, which began with a Top 15 round of 84 at the Cedaredge Invitational, ended — as it did for all the Miners — at the Class 3A-Region IV Championships. Playing Sept. 20 at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, Murphy shot a 24th-place 87 — as did four others — as Telluride ultimately ranked 10th (out of 15) with a score of 265. Coincidentally, that was the total THS had tallied in taking seventh (also out of 15) at Cedaredge back on Aug. 5.
“We have a really short season, and it’s been up in the air about coaches and stuff,” Murphy said. “This last year my dad (Andrew, present at THS on the 13th along with mother Megan) was actually coach of the team, so it was a really good experience. But the coaches that I had before were great, super supportive.”
Regional-ruling Vail Mountain (225) went on to win the CHSAA State Championship in Denver, denying 2021 kings Aspen (third at Region IV) a repeat crown. Region IV runner-up Basalt finished eighth in the Mile High City, while senior Thayer Plewe of seventh-place Montezuma-Cortez (a Region I qualifier) was the top medalist — hinting at the type of Western Slope competition challenging Murphy and his ’mates the past four years.
“Just fell in love with it my freshman year, worked my butt off and have tried to progress as much as I could,” said Murphy, sibling of brother Owen and sister Hadley. “I used to play baseball, but I ended up getting seriously injured — broke my arms — so I kind of took some time off, aged out of the rec league here. They don’t have a high school team at Telluride, but I’d always wanted to play golf — and they have a golf team, so I started doing it.
“And now I’ve signed with a college and after only four years! It feels so amazing.”
