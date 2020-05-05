Before the COVID-19 pandemic, One to One Mentoring mentor Ana Bowling and her mentee, a fourth-grader, loved to go to dance and theater performances together, a reflection of their shared passion for dancing. They also used to meet at the library to do homework, before spending the rest of their time on crafts and journaling.
For now, live dance and theater performances are on hold, and the library is closed, but that hasn’t stopped Bowling, who is also a One to One Mentoring board member, and her mentee from spending quality time together, albeit from a distance.
“Weekly, we are doing video calls, and it’s super fun,” Bowling said. “I set up a time with her mom, and I typically drop something off at her front door that we will use during our time together.”
Once on the call, Bowling said the pair chat for several minutes about everything from her mentee’s new baby brother to how home-schooling is going to whether she misses her friends. Then they do a craft “together” on the video call using the materials that Bowling dropped off.
“We’ve been doing a lot of the same things that we did before, just in a different format,” Bowling said. “My goal is to maintain some normalcy and keep our routine similar but different. I think we are doing a good job keeping our relationship going.”
Is this what mentoring looks like during a pandemic?
“Yes, although there are many ways to mentor and many ways to connect with your mentor or mentee,” One to One Mentoring Program Manager Kathleen Morgan said. “That was the case before and is still the case in the time of coronavirus. The goal of mentoring — always — is to stay connected. Now, we are encouraging mentors and mentees to keep working on how they can connect in a meaningful way, even if they can’t physically meet up. It looks like Ana has gone above and beyond when given a challenge like this.”
In these uncertain times, are mentees more in need of mentoring than perhaps ever before?
“It’s universal,” Morgan pointed out. “It’s true for kids, but also for all humans. We all need to be connected, and this is not a good time to lose a connection to someone who is important in your life, like a mentor. We are encouraging mentors and mentees to use whatever works for them. For some, it might be texting or Facetime or (social networking app) Houseparty.”
While mentors and mentees have made adjustments in order to maintain their relationships in the new normal, One to One Mentoring has been busy, too.
According to executive director Tara Kelley, the organization has experienced a substantial increase in its caseload as staff works to connect mentees, waitlisted kids and their families with food and other resources, such as laptops or tablets suitable for home schooling, as well as access to medical care and government-sponsored benefits, plus bilingual information on virus-related restrictions to ensure families can follow the new measures.
Added Morgan, “It’s always our mission to connect families, and mentors, with community resources. I would say that we have upped our game a little more now to ensure that they have what they need. We can’t see these people in person, so we just keep checking in to ask what resources they have and what resources they need, and also what has changed in their lives.”
Part of these efforts, Morgan explained, involves working closely with a number of other community organizations, including Tri County Health Network, Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Family, and Angel Baskets. “We are all at the table together, making sure that resources and information are getting to the people that they are intended for.”
And then, of course, there is the work that Morgan and colleague Emily Bordogna are doing apart from their day jobs. Both have school-aged children currently at home. Morgan has also been busily sewing masks, a herculean effort that has seen over 500 masks distributed throughout the community, including to families at the local food banks, essential workers, and others. Bordogna has been volunteering at the Norwood Food Bank, which, she said, keeps her connected to the community there.
Kelley described the pandemic as “extremely challenging for us. I think it is safe to say that it is challenging for all of Telluride’s nonprofits.”
She added, “Unfortunately, we had to cancel both the Cardboard Sled Derby and the Date Auction, our two winter fundraisers. All the while, especially given the huge pressures placed on federal, state and local agencies at the moment, One to One Mentoring staff members are making an enormous difference in the lives of our mentees and their families, as well as our waitlisted kids and their families. I’m proud of the work they are doing and the way the entire One to One community has reacted to the current challenges.”
For more on One to One Mentoring, including how to support its work, visit onetoonetelluride.org.
