Telluride Town Council took care of some housekeeping in a Tuesday morning work session, reviewing changes to liquor code at the state level and discussing how those changes impact local laws on the books.
Telluride Town Clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh led council through those changes, beginning with liquor training for licensees. Currently, the town requires owners, managers and special events managers to take a liquor training class every three years. New licensees are required to train within a year of getting a license. However, the state’s newly amended liquor code requires that training take place every two years and within 90 days for new licensees.
Additionally, the liquor training class usually offered locally — TIPS certification — is not recognized by the state as an approved responsible vendor training program, despite TIPS touting itself as the “gold standard” for responsible beverage service training. Kavanaugh pointed out that there is a selection of interactive online courses approved by the state that occur with greater frequency.
“Typically, (the class is a) hybrid model and the instructor has to be on camera and be able to see all the students in the class and it's really interactive, as opposed to the TIPS training that was just kind of a PowerPoint presentation and then people responded to questions at the end and got certified,” Kavanaugh said. “People that do complete that would be part of that responsible vendor training program at the state level.”
Council members, who attended both virtually and in council chambers in Rebekah Hall, unanimously agreed to get local codes regarding server training in line with those at the state level.
“It is now even easier for people to get the training because it is available online, whereas TIPS classes only occurred every so often,” said Mayor DeLanie Young.
Next, council took a look at laws passed by the state in 2020 that were designed to assist bars and restaurants when indoor patronage was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Takeout and delivery permit laws are set to expire in 2025, Kavanaugh explained. While it’s unknown if the provisions will be extended past 2025, Kavanaugh told council they could enact a local permitting process.
“The provision in the state code does allow the local authority to approve a local permitting process for the takeout and delivery permits,” she said. “In speaking to clerks around the state, it doesn't sound like many municipalities are going to require a local permitting process just because of the temporary nature of the program that is supposed to expire in 2025. But I did want council to know that that's an option.”
Currently, liquor license holders file with the state for those permits and, at present, local authorities don’t receive copies of those permits. Kavanaugh said her department recommended having those copies and council agreed Also, those selling to-go beverages will still be required to ensure the cups have lids and that noticeable stickers be affixed to each beverage for legal consumption within designated consumption areas.
Next up, communal dining areas came up for discussion. Kavanaugh refreshed council on the state codes in question.
“You may recall in 2020, these communal dining areas were established which allows two or more liquor establishments to basically participate in one communal dining area and intermingle the alcohol,” she said. “It does require one or more of those participating licensees to staff a security person in that area at all times. That's why I'm not sure if we're going to see this in town or not, because staffing is already an issue. But there may be a time that we do and so that is legal now for these communal dining areas to occur.”
Young emphasized that any current licensee interested in sharing dining areas would need to jump through some different hoops.
“Anyone listening who owns an establishment that has a liquor license, if you are intending to potentially share an outdoor dining and drinking area and you want to do it with another entity, there's a whole set of rules around that. So don't just jump into it for your own benefit,” she said.
Kavanaugh further clarified.
“If anyone were to apply for this, it would go through the modification of the licensed premises application,” she explained. “So our local licensing authority would have to review and approve that, and then they’re required to submit a control plan as part of this and the control plan would get reviewed and approved by our licensing authority as well.”
Tastings that take place in retail liquor establishments are currently permitted, but in 2004, when the tastings were first permitted by the state, town council then opted not to require a permitting process. Kavanaugh wondered if today’s council would like to see an application process for tastings.
“It's unusual to not have an application process,” she said. “At a minimum people (elsewhere) require that the retail liquor stores submit all their certifications, their training certifications from the servers that will be providing those tastings and then keep a log on an annual basis with an annual application.”
Council was unanimous in letting licensed liquor establishments continue to host tastings without adding to the town clerk’s workload, especially given that there have been zero reported issues with them, according to the Telluride Marshal’s Department.
“I’m OK being unusual,” said council member Dan Enright. “And if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”
A new state law that would allow outside liquor licensees to pull a so-called festival permit “from the state licensing authority, and sell and service alcoholic beverages at a location (either public or private property), other than, the Licensee’s licensed premises. It allows one, or more, Licensees to jointly participate in or sponsor a festival, with each participant permitted to sell and serve alcoholic beverages at a location other than their licensed premises,” according to Kavanaugh’s memo to council
Staff sought direction as whether a local permitting process should be put in place, but some on council were more interested in completely opting out, if possible. Current town code requires that, on town property, that special event licenses pulled for sales of alcohol satisfy the requirement that 100 percent of proceeds be directed to a local or regional nonprofit. Town attorney Kevin Geiger said he needed to explore whether town could completely opt out of the new state permit category. Most on council agreed that they would not want to see festival permits used at all on town property, but would consider allowing them on private property. Town staff will delve further into town’s legal options and report back at a future council meeting.
