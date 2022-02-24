Telluride Town Council met Tuesday for a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting. Present in council chambers at Rebekah Hall were, from left, interim town manager Greg Sund, Mayor DeLanie Young, council persons Meehan Fee and Dan Enright and town attorney Kevin Geiger. Council members Lars Carlson and Geneva Shaunette attended via Zoom. Mayor Pro Tem Jessie Rae Arguelles and council member Adrienne Christy were unable to make the meeting. (Screenshot by Suzanne Cheavens/Telluride Daily Planet)