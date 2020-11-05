By now, many Americans have been glued to their screens to varying degrees for the better part of three days, scrolling and refreshing as election results have trickled in from across the country. Beyond the nail-biter of a presidential election, influential races and ballot items from across Colorado and other states have kept voters with bated breath on everything from Senate control to women’s rights to wolf reintroduction. Days later, some races are still too close to call.
“What I'm learning watching all of this is we can’t take any polling for granted,” said Telluride Town Council member Geneva Shaunette. “A lot of people were expecting Biden to run away with it, but people are really set in their ways. We all need to stay really engaged every election if we want things to go the way that we vote.”
With America’s partisan politics often divided along rural and urban lines, Shaunette pointed out that it’s no surprise that such different viewpoints would stem from vastly different lived experiences.
“The difference in lifestyle, worldview and how people interact with government is so different from rural communities to cities that it should be no surprise we see things so differently,” she observed. “People in cities are interacting with government and social services on a daily basis, seeing things like ambulances, police, firefighters, homeless shelters. Someone who lives in a rural community almost never sees these things and may only see the government as something that takes their money.”
That said Shaunette was grateful that Colorado voters approved Amendment B, repealing the Gallagher Amendment, which has had the effect of reducing local governments’ tax revenues significantly over time. Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young also followed that measure closely.
“I was very pleased to see Amendment B pass by a significant margin,” Young said. “Our special districts have been struggling with the unknowns in yearly revenues due to the consistent shift downwards in residential property tax assessments. The effects of Amendment B’s passage should give those entities some stability in their budgeting going forward.”
Whether reacting to election results or waiting for them, anxiety, stress and feelings of impotence have soared among voters both locally and across the country. While the emotional roller coaster can be draining, getting outside, enjoying a hobby and limiting screen time can be helpful strategies for keeping the roller coaster’s safety bar firmly in place.
“Do some yoga, eat a bowl of ice cream, take the dog for a walk,” suggested Shaunette. She also reminded voters to remember their own power for creating change, despite the feelings of helplessness sometimes brought on by national elections.
“Everybody has way more power than they think they do. While it may feel impossible to make changes on the national level, there’s a lot we can do right here in our community,” she said, pointing to the calls, emails and texts she receives from constituents, conversations which she said help make her a better policymaker.
San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper also encouraged community members to redirect feelings of division and frustration into local action, noting that fear of perceived threat to livelihood and lifestyle were influential factors for many voters.
“I suggest we each take the time to check in with our own fears and perhaps set those aside to reach out past a Trump flag to really see the person behind that flag,” she said, observing that the Biden-Harris ticket received more votes than any previous ticket, a sign of increased political participation. “We changed a lot of votes and motivated more people to vote. Meaningful change takes time and happens one step at a time at the local level. Get involved.”
While political differences can sharply divide, engaging in active, solution-oriented discussion is key to moving forward, something that Cooper enjoys about her work.
“At home in Colorado, we will still have a Democratic majority, but it is more important than ever to work with our representatives on both sides, especially in southwest Colorado, where we have shared challenges like the escalating cost of health care and climate change impacts that we must immediately address,” she said. “I look forward to working with State Senator Don Coram and Representative Marc Catlin, who was re-elected, to actively deal with those issues and more.”
In the wake of a turbulent presidential election, Young offered a hopeful vision for the future, underscoring the reality of unity so often obscured by nerve-touching political division.
“My topmost hope for our future, here at home, statewide and nationally, is the same,” she said. “I hope that we all find our way back to our commonalities and dismantle the division and hostility that many have been encouraged to cultivate. Every individual cares about the same things ultimately: our families and friends, and the health, education, jobs and shelter that each of us require to exist peacefully, successfully and happily.”
