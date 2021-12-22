In any other year you might imagine Christmas Eve service would be held indoors.
It is the coldest time of year, after all.
By definition, a Christmas “eve” service typically takes place at the coldest time of day, after sundown.
What’s more, the Town of Telluride will very likely be in the throes of a winter storm this Christmas Eve: heavy snow is expected in the box canyon through Saturday morning.
But this is no ordinary year, and Christ Presbyterian Church will host its service outdoors.
“Last year,” before vaccines were available, “we didn’t even have a service at all,” the church’s pastor, Reverend Pat Bailey, pointed out. “I filmed a service and put it out there on video. It was my sermon from the Valley Floor, in the snow.”
This summer, as a sense of normalcy returned (and virus rates dropped), “we had a lot of outdoor services in our beautiful gardens,” he said.
All along, Bailey has maneuvered to keep the church’s parishioners and visitors as safe as possible.
“We’ve been very careful to err on the side of protecting our community,” he explained, “and have always followed San Miguel County’s health suggestions. There has never, in the state of Colorado, been a complete ban on meeting in churches. But we’ve always said, just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”
After the weather turned colder this fall, services returned inside. “We’ve opened windows and installed three very strong air purification systems, and everybody has to wear a mask indoors,” Bailey said. All of which is well and good. But with a popular Christmas-time service coming up — and with a new, highly transmissible COVID variant bearing down — and with numerous requests from attendees — the church decided to (yet again) pivot to protect its flock.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people who say an outdoor service is what they want,” Bailey said.
On Friday night, they’ll get their wish: Christ Presbyterian Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, titled “Lessons and Carols” on the steps of the Telluride Elementary School (at the corner of Columbia and Townsend, just a few blocks away from the church’s Columbia Avenue locale).
“Come celebrate with us the Advent of Christ,” a flyer for the event reads, “and gather to share with your neighbors the joy of the Christmas season.”
The gathering will be brief — just 30 minutes in length, from 5-5:30 p.m.
“We’ve worked with (Telluride Elementary School Principal) Susan Altman to get it set up, to put up some lights, and we’ll have a few other things out,” Bailey said. “It will be a very short service, with a prayer at the beginning, a reading of the Christmas Story, and then we’ll have carols.”
The church’s pianist, Deb Barr, resides out of town “and is very concerned about all the snow,” Bailey said. “So she’s recorded each carol: she’s singing the first verse, and playing the piano. Everyone knows the first verse of these, right? We’ll follow along.”
The first carol is likely to be “O Holy Night,” followed by “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “What Child Is This,” “The First Noel” and “O Little Child of Bethlehem.”
“Four advent candles will be lit,” Bailey went on, “and we’ll light the Christ candle and sing ‘Angels We Have Heard on High,’ with that great ‘Gloria…”
With that, the pastor began singing the seminal holiday refrain.
“We’ll pass candles in cups, and invite people to pass the light, and take the light with them, to the singing of ‘Silent Night,’” Bailey continued. “We’ll have a blessing and benediction, and we’re done. People are welcome to drop by the church outside afterward for hot cider and hot cocoa. We’ll have small gifts for the kids. More than anything, this is an invitation for the community to come celebrate together; for people to be with their neighbors. That’s what they want. They want to connect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.