This past fall, the Town of Telluride and EcoAction Partners sought applications for the 2023 cycle of Telluride Green Grants. The grant process gives nonprofits, businesses and residents within the Telluride community an opportunity to fund capital projects that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
The combined impact of projects implemented during the 2019, 2021 and 2022 grant cycles reduced the Telluride community’s annual GHG emissions by over 170 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (mtCO2e), according to an EcoAction Partners news release. Such a reduction equates to over 188,000 pounds of coal burned, or the amount of carbon sequestered by more than 2,800 tree seedlings over 10 years.
The 2023 Green Grant cycle received 10 applications requesting nearly $165,000 in total funding, making the award process very competitive for the available $75,000. In the end, the review committee based its selection on tangible and measurable outcomes, supporting local residents and organizations with comfort and energy use reduction in their buildings, higher matching of funds, and support to existing operations that are already reducing GHG emissions.
Grants were awarded to the following organizations and individuals to reduce energy use and emissions: the Beaver Pond HOA to replace windows and improve insulation with condo siding replacement, Joanna Kanow for upgrading the gas heating stove at the historic Blue House to an Energy Star appliance, Jeanne Walker for replacing 40-year-old windows and patio sliding door, Nicole and Daniel Bergstrom Noel for replacing 35-year-old windows, Mountainfilm LTD for replacing windows and doors throughout the organization’s historic building, Planet Bluegrass for festival lighting upgrade from halogen flood lights bulbs to energy efficient LED bulbs, and Jenny Russell and Clay Wadman for replacing windows and front door.
“We are incredibly grateful to all individuals and organizations for taking the time to apply and consider the ways they can reduce their impact on our planet,” Telluride Deputy Town Manager Zoe Dohnal said. “We can make some relatively easy structural changes to quickly impact greenhouse gas emissions from the commercial and residential sector, so it’s great to see so many of these grants going to building retrofits. With this year’s recipients, we are one step closer to reaching our climate action goals, which include a 95-percent reduction in emissions by 2040.”
Green Grants are funded using monies from the Telluride Energy Mitigation Program (TEMP), a program that requires mitigation of energy used by exterior energy systems installed on new construction projects such as driveway snowmelt systems, heated garages, and exterior pools and spas. If energy used by these systems is not mitigated through on-site renewable energy, then a fee in-lieu of mitigation is required to allow the town to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions on behalf of the project.
“We are thrilled at the success from the Telluride Green Grant Program and are excited that Telluride is taking the initiative to implement this grant program for the community again” EcoAction Partners Energy Specialist Kim Wheels has said. “We hope it will encourage locals and those who serve Telluride to think of new and creative ways to reduce their carbon footprint.”
The Town of Telluride government has been tracking and mitigating its greenhouse gas emissions since 2003. Over the years, the goal for the community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has been more and more ambitious. With adoption of Telluride’s updated Climate Action Plan in April 2022, the goal is to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Green Grants are an integral part of the strategy to get there equitably.
To learn more about Telluride Green Grants, visit the EcoAction Partners website at ecoactionpartners.org. The Town of Telluride’s ecological efforts and climate action plan can be found on the Town of Telluride’s website, telluride-co.gov, by clicking on “Environmental Sustainability” under the “Business” tab.
