San Miguel County public health officials are readying for a second ski season during a pandemic, but with a number of advantages working in their favor over the 2020-21 season. Unlike last year, vaccines were not yet available and testing availability had not yet ramped up to the degree it is today. With Delta still the primary — and highly infectious — COVID-19 variant, and Omicron being monitored globally, officials urge continued vigilance, including mask wearing, getting vaccinated and boostered, getting tested, and sticking with limited family and friends pods as much as possible.
As far as being a highly vaccinated population goes, county numbers are remarkable and recently garnered praise from top state officials. Commissioner Hilary Cooper said that at the last week’s meeting of Colorado Counties, Inc., Gov. Jared Polis passed along his praise to county public health officials and residents.
“The governor walked right up to me and said congratulations to San Miguel County for having an unbelievably high vaccination rate,” Cooper said. “I wanted to pass that along to you and your team. You guys have an excellent system.”
County public health director confirmed that, as of yesterday’s update with the Board of County Commissioners, vaccination rates were robust.
“We're at 93.5 percent fully vaccinated of all five-plus year old individuals, which I have to say is extremely remarkable and something our community should be proud of,” Franklin said.
The latest so-called “variant of concern” as reported by the World Health Organization last week, is the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa. Research is ongoing, leaving many questions so far unanswered, but Franklin said that public health officials take into consideration three key factors — the variant’s transmissibility, its ability for vaccine evasion, and the severity of the illness in those infected. What’s known is that it spreads easily.
“There's pretty clear data showing that the Omicron is more transmissible than existing COVID-19 variants,” Franklin said.
In small test groups and anecdotally, Franklin said that it seems as if those having received booster shots can better fight the variant, and that, if infected, the severity of the illness seems less acute. She cautioned it was too soon to issue definitive assessments, however.
Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, a local epidemiologist and a member of the county public health advisory board, gave further updates on Omicron.
“We've gotten data from three different groups, South Africa, one in Germany, and also for from Pfizer, that Omicron does have very, very significant vaccine escape capacity,” Kocher said. “The data looks like it's between 25- and 40-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies compared to the original strain of the coronavirus. The good news is, and this this comes only from Pfizer and it's only a press release right now, but the good news is that when they looked at people who'd received a third dose booster that restored neutralizing antibodies against overcrossing back to almost the levels that we saw with the original virus.”
Kocher also warned that the variant will lead to more breakthrough cases and urged the importance of getting a booster shot.
“It is absolutely certain that Omicron is going to spread all over it's going to take over very rapidly. And that means that we're going to have more vaccine breakthrough cases in people who've received two doses of vaccine. That's for sure. We can go to the bank with that,” he said. “It's extraordinary that we've already had a 60 percent uptake of boosters in our county. That's fantastic and I think that we really, really need to encourage people to take that third dose, and we especially need to concentrate on people over the age of 60 and anybody with pre-existing medical conditions that might make them susceptible to more severe disease.”
Greg Craig also serves on the public health advisory panel. He commented on recent samples taken from wastewater treatment plants in Houston that indicate a pronounced presence in Texas.
“Houston has Omicron in five of its wastewater treatment plants. When that happened with Delta, and I'm not saying Texas is the cause I'm just saying this is kind of the way these things have grown the past … with Delta it took about two to three weeks after that,” Craig said. “After we saw it in the Houston wastewater system it start showing up in Colorado in significant numbers.
Craig also observed that samples taken from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant indicated a rise in the presence of COVID,
“I want to emphasize that I'm concerned about going into the holiday season because last year, we saw such a huge rise in cases,” he said.”(But) we have a lot more protections in place this time we have vaccination. We have a lot of tools in the toolbox that we didn't have last year.”
The ski season, with its usual uptick in orthopedic injuries, has the potential to further strain hospital capacity statewide beyond its already-overwhelmed status. The Telluride Ski Resort’s opening day was Friday.
“There are no beds available in the state of Colorado,” Franklin said. “Our capacity is extremely poor. And now because there're so many people getting transferred further and further, transportation is also getting strained. And so it means, aside from COVID, when we think about traumas and things in the area opening, for folks to be a little bit more cautious than normal, maybe because a broken leg could wind you up in New Mexico or Texas to get care because there isn't anything available in the state. It's continued to be a really horrible mess on that capacity side.”
For complete information on testing, vaccines and more, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
