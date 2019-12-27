It was a year of too many goodbyes. A slew of local officials and Main Street fixtures retired and the community mourned the passing of beloved family members and friends.
Election season was as lively as ever and Telluride voted in a new mayor and new council member (and an incumbent) and a contentious new tax.
A festival was denied — and then, granted — an additional night, and one by one, the key players in a double homicide in Norwood were tried and sentenced.
Come spring, hikers striding up Bear Creek were greeted by Mother Nature’s awesome power, the same power that claimed the lives of two, local skiers.
Here’s a look back at some of the top stories of 2019.
JANUARY
Bärbel Hacke retires
If there’s one thing Bärbel Hacke knows how to do (though there are many gifts in her repertoire), it’s dance. The longtime Telluride Gallery of Fine Art director retired, and her former colleagues held a celebration at the gallery to honor her 31 years of hanging and selling art, hosting openings, and building relationships with the many top-flight artists who graced the walls and display cases of the creaky-floored shotgun gallery on 130 East Colorado Ave.
Butte named after Pati Temple
Pati Temple was small in stature but big in determination, a skilled communicator, tactful advocate and, most of all, a passionate animal lover who devoted years of her life to the Spring Creek Basin herd of wild mustangs.
Before her death in 2013 to cancer, she worked tirelessly to improve the range, habitat and health of the herd. And now, her legacy will live on in the sparse, wild basin in western San Miguel County’s Disappointment Valley. The U.S. Board of Geographic Names officially named a promontory that overlooks the valley Temple Butte after the devoted mustang advocate.
FEBRUARY
Salvadore Garcia-Atance passes
Telluride local Salvadore Garcia-Atance, 47, was killed in a snowboarder-released avalanche while skiing in the Bear Creek Preserve area.
Kia names SUV after Telluride
Locals’ eyebrows lifted a bit during the second half of a soporific Super Bowl, when a Kia ad about its Georgia plant kept showing a burly SUV festooned with the name “Telluride” in capital block letters.
The ad featured Kia’s largest SUV yet, the 291-horsepower, 8-passenger vehicle dubbed Telluride.
MARCH
Scott Spencer passes
Mountain Village backcountry skier Scott Spencer was killed in an avalanche in the Matterhorn area. He was 53. Spencer is survived by his wife Sara, sons Jack and Peter, and sisters Bonnie, Debbie and Meaghan.
June Nepsky retires
The San Miguel County Department of Health and Environment serves as the local public health department for a population of approximately 8,000 county residents. After 34 years serving as public health director and provider of services as a board certified family nurse practitioner, June Nepsky retired.
APRIL
Rico housing project
Two longtime Rico residents are planning to develop several town lots as part of a housing project. The lots, which overlook the Dolores River Valley and are a half block from Rico’s main street of Glasgow Avenue, will be the site of five bungalows and four cottages. The 400-square-foot bungalows will feature one bedroom, one bathroom and loft space with a starting price of $200,000. The 1,344-square-foot cottages will have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, loft space and a one-car garage with starting price of $325,000.
MAY
Former mayor passes
John Micetic wore a lot of hats in his nearly 50 years of living in Telluride. The longtime local died at his beach house in Rockport, Texas, May 17. He was 80.
Not only was he elected mayor of Telluride (and a town council member), but he also served on the Telluride Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years and was an EMT for 11 years. He was an active member of the Rotary and Telluride Elks Lodge No. 692, as well as having served on the Telluride Regional Airport board of directors. He worked as a Realtor and owned Telluride Realty for 12 years, and volunteered as a Little League baseball coach and as a cook for special events at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He also was a partner with Sky Walters in the 1970s community hub, The Silver Jack Restaurant.
Mike Rozycki retires
Mike Rozycki’s 43-year career as a planner — 18 as San Miguel County’s planning director — officially came to an end in May, as he moved back to his native Minnesota to enjoy retirement at his lakeside home.
JUNE
Mike Gass announces retirement
Telluride School District Superintendent Mike Gass announced that he would retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Bear Creek avalanche
The first thing that hits you before you arrive at the scene of a massive avalanche about three-quarters of the way up the popular Bear Creek Trail is the smell of pine trees. It’s not just the pleasant tang of pine common to many an area hike, but it is the powerful scent of acres and acres of fresh-hewn pine.
And then you see it. Trees — both aspens and conifers — are snapped like toothpicks everywhere you look, and an expanse of snow blanketed in pine needles and boughs stretches over the trail for about the length of a city block. The avalanche — which officials believe happened sometime in March or April — thundered down from the east side, high above the trail on the other side of the creek. It disgorged from La Junta Basin into a choke and over a sheer drop, taking with it trees, rocks and countless tons of snow.
JULY
Nashika Bramble found guilty of murder
It took a Montrose jury less than an hour to find Nashika Bramble guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of her two daughters on a Norwood farm in 2017.
Bramble stood to receive the verdict July 17, as 7th Judicial District Judge Keri Yoder read it out loud: “On count one, we find the defendant Nashika Bramble guilty of murder in the first degree of Makayla Roberts. On count number two, we the jury find the defendant Nashika Bramble guilty of murder in the first degree of Hannah Marshall.”
Locals start Telluride Humane Society
A group of area residents along with local veterinarian Dr. Steven Smolen combined forces to establish the Telluride Humane Society.
SEPTEMBER
Christ Presbyterian Church turns 130
Christ Presbyterian Church, the first church organized in Telluride, celebrated its 130th birthday with a community picnic following its regular hour-long service.
Lynn Black retires
Lynn Black served as county administrator for the last 24 years, and Black announced her retirement last year. A public servant fiercely devoted to her staff and the people of San Miguel County, Black’s service has been marked by fiscal practicality, wise policy-making and smart planning.
OCTOBER
Nashika Bramble receives life in prison
The morning Nashika Bramble was sentenced to life in prison without parole, the road up to Telluride was paved with sunlight filtering through golden aspens and cottonwoods. It was Oct. 1.
Lila Renke named athlete of the year
Telluride Torpedoes swimmer Lila Renke won a pair of prestigious statewide honors over the weekend at the annual Colorado Swimming Swimposium in Denver.
Renke, a longtime member of the Telluride swim club, was named the Seasonal Swim Female Athlete of the Year — the top female swimmer among the summer clubs in Colorado. Renke, 16, also was selected as the Seasonal Representative of the Year.
Mark Niebruegge passes
Longtime local, father and grandfather, and a stalwart member of the Telluride Elks Lodge, Mark Niebruegge died Oct. 9 after suffering a head injury in a fall in late July. He was 52.
NOVEMBER
DeLanie Young becomes Telluride mayor
Telluride’s new mayor, DeLanie Young, defeated incumbent Mayor Sean Murphy by a margin more than sufficient to negate the need to set instant runoff voting (IRV) protocols into action. Young garnered 53 percent of the votes to Murphy’s 41 percent; David Oyster finished a distant third with 6 percent. In the Telluride Town Council race, Telluride voters sent the incumbent, Lars Carlson, back to work on Town Council and gave Adrienne Christy a handy second-place finish and a seat on council with 39 percent and 38 percent of the votes, respectively.
Jenny Patterson passes
Jenny Patterson — a champion of education, affordable housing and regional transportation in her roles as a school board and Telluride Town Council member — passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. She was 64.
DECEMBER
Ride Festival granted third night
The Ride will begin on Friday night for the 2020 rock ’n’ roll music festival that takes place in July. Telluride Town Council voted 4-1 to approve an exemption under town codes governing festivals that will grant the festival’s request for a third night. Council members Lars Carlson, Adrienne Christy, Tom Watkinson and Jessie Rae Arguelles cast aye votes, while Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown cast the sole dissenting vote.
The decision overturned a Parks & Recreation Commission decision to deny The Ride Festival its request.
