Entrepreneurs are a unique bunch of highly motivated risk-takers who have a vision. These hyper-focused individuals work tirelessly to execute their vision because they believe in their business idea and themselves. But imagine building a business in a country where you weren’t born. While obstacles to success are already high, you are now faced with language barriers, new licensing requirements and different procedures for establishing business entities, among other challenges. It takes a determined and dedicated person to see a business dream come to fruition, but that is just what Lorena Ortiz and Jesus Calvo have achieved.
On Feb. 28, Bonnie Watson, Telluride Venture Network (TVN) managing director, and Elaine Demas, vice president of initiatives at the Telluride Foundation, awarded grants to Lorena Ortiz and Jesus Calvo, recent graduates of TVN’s Cómo Construir Un Negocio, a 10-week business bootcamp for Latinx entrepreneurs. Ortiz has opened Lorena’s Alterations at 164F Society Drive above Eco Cleaners in Lawson Hill. She will use funds to purchase sewing machines, materials and business cards. Calvo plans on purchasing paint sprayers and ladders, in addition to securing bookkeeping services to expand his company, My Family Painting.
The graduates commended the business program, describing the content, coaching, networking and presentation opportunities as incredibly useful. According to Ortiz, what stood out most was the guidance and support she received from her mentors. “I learned a lot about business from this program. What was most helpful was the mentorship I received from Michelle and Christina,” she said. “Michelle helped me think through all the important aspects of running a business. We discussed pricing, budgeting, service offerings, customer identification, business costs and how to form my business. Michelle provided translation throughout the process and helped me work with an attorney to get my business registered. Christina was my cheerleader and continues to push me to believe in myself. She also helped me develop a partnership with the boutique, Two Skirts.”
Michelle Sherry joined TVN’s mentorship program looking for ways to get involved in the community after selling her landscaping and snow removal businesses and her third daughter left for college. Sherry, who also happens to be bilingual, was paired with Ortiz.
“I really enjoyed developing relationships during the program. I got to know Lorena and it was rewarding watching her use the content she learned to develop her business. It became real when she registered her business and ultimately received grant funding from TVN. I plan on continuing to provide guidance and support as she grows Lorena’s Alterations,” Sherry said.
Calvo registered for the business program because he needed assistance developing a quote system and maintaining his business operation separate from his personal finances.
“The entire program was great, and I found the content on budgeting and forecasting, unit economics and customer acquisition the most beneficial to my business. I met with my mentor Juan to review content and apply the concepts to my business,” he said.
Juan Luis Fenollera moved from Madrid to Telluride in August, when his wife took a teaching position in the dual-immersion program at Telluride Middle School. He was looking for an opportunity to engage with the community and was put in touch with Elaine Demas from the Telluride Foundation.
“Elaine made me aware of a new initiative from the Telluride Venture Network for aspiring Latinx entrepreneurs and was looking for interpreters and mentors. Given that I am bilingual and have 15 years of finance experience as a controller, I was excited to help,” he said.
When asked what was the most rewarding aspect of mentoring, Fenollera added, “I really enjoyed helping others and sharing my knowledge and skills with the participants in the program. The people I mentored are all hard workers and I have been inspired by their stories and the challenges they have overcome. When I met Jesus, I recognized that he had a healthy business already. With the addition of the grant money, he will be able to purchase equipment. I will continue to assist Jesus as he considers additional steps to build his business.”
TVN will host its second boot camp for Latinx entrepreneurs in the fall, according to a news release. If you are interested in participating in the program as an entrepreneur or a mentor, contact Annemarie Jodlowski at annemarie@tellurideventurenetwork.com.
Launched in 2013, TVN is a nationally recognized, award-winning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports new, innovative and growing businesses. TVN is rooted in the innovation of the area that included Nicolas Tesla’s first AC power transmission to power the mines. TVN’s mission to diversify the regional economy has resulted in over 60 graduating companies, dozens of new jobs, millions of investment dollars raised, 1,000-plus hours of mentoring, and the birth of a few high-impact efforts such as the Telluride Venture Fund, a regional loan fund, and an active co-working space.
