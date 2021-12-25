Since 2011, local company SOL Paddle Boards has been constantly evolving and creating new technology, including the recently released GalaXy Stringer System makes for a more rigid board that’s also easier to control. The system has been nominated for an Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award this year, the company’s first-ever nomination.
SOL sent in the application several months ago, owner Johnny Lombino explained, but just learned of the official nomination within the past week.
“I was super surprised and very ecstatic when we got that phone call from them, because it’s a big deal. We’re out there amongst the best innovations in the entire outdoors industry. I was very, very happy to see it,” he said.
Determined by an independent judging panel, 35 outdoor products, materials and retail services were selected as finalists based on their original design and impact from a pool of 152 total entries, according to a news release. All finalists will be on display during the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver Jan. 26-28, and the winners will be unveiled during a live ceremony on Jan. 27.
SOL’s patent-pending GalaXy Stringer System strategically places stringers in an “IXI” shape on the bottom of the board for added stiffness and stability underfoot. Responsive and playful, the new stringer design efficiently transfers energy both front-to-back (longitudinal) and side-to-side (torsional) for board control that’s hard to match. The system is available in carbon of PVC. The Carbon GalaXy Collection includes racing, touring, whitewater and all-around use models. The carbon system is also three-times more durable and rigid than traditional PVC sidewalls, the company explained.
SOL has been working on the latest stringer system for the past year-plus, Lombino said, in taking technology from the ski and snowboard industry and applying it to their boards. The response has been great so far, he added.
“We started working on the process, I would say, about a year and a half ago. We got our patent application in about eight or nine months ago. We’re just now hoping the patent goes through. We’ve had one year with this already. Next year for 2022, we’re very excited because the demand for the GalaXy Stringer System has just outpaced all the other collections that we have,” he said. “What we did was we took technology from the ski and snowboard industry with the stringers. For example, there are snowboard companies that have used a lot of the ‘Xs’ for designs to get lateral rigidity. We accompanied those with vertical stringers, and the result was a definite increase on the side of rigidity. Depending on the length of the stringer, we can control the length of the rocker and the camber of the board as well. That’s huge. By us modifying the size of the stringer system, the control is fantastic.”
It also makes for a board that’s shaped more like a ski, Lombino added. While the stringer system is up for the award, the company is continuing to focus on its future products, including river surfboards, inflatable couches and river-snow tubes.
“We’re extremely busy on the sales side, as well as on the new product development side. Some of the new products are fiberglass-shaped hard river surf boards, which is really exciting that we’ve gotten into that market,” he said. “We now have a river-snow tube. Those have truly gained tons of popularity. The popularity for (inflatable couches) have really sky rocketed, too.”
It’s not out of the question to say SOL may make the Innovation Awards an annual event. This year’s finalists were rated for their “unique” and “cutting-edge attributes,” according to the release. Judges looked at each product and service based on four criteria — spark (concept, design, appeal), desire (opportunity, differentiation), function (innovation, functionality, insight) and impact (cultural, environmental, business). The judges reset their scoring and determine winners from the list of finalists.
“Developing a product or program from idea to launch takes incredible dedication, and we're excited to celebrate this year's finalists who are all using their expertise to improve the outdoor experience," said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director. "The judges learned about an incredible group of entries this year, all who navigated challenging times to bring their vision to market. We're looking forward to seeing all of the finalists up close and watching the winners unveiled at Snow Show."
Returning as host for the awards ceremony is Harvard-trained designer, photographer and climber L. Renee Blount. Working simultaneously in innovation, brand consulting and storytelling, Blount is helping make the outdoors more accessible through joy. She will announce the winners live as the ceremony is back in-person.
Attendees at Snow Show can learn more about each finalist the Innovation Gallery.
For more information about SOL, visit solpaddle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.