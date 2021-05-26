There is no easier way to get along the San Juan Mountains’ narrow, steep roads than to allow a better driver than you to handle the navigation.
That’s what Bustang, CDOT’s statewide bus service, was designed for: to ease congestion on increasingly crowded byways and offer a route for those who cannot afford a car (or do not choose to drive) out of isolated rural areas to shopping and medical services in smaller cities, and along the Front Range.
With the exception of three months last year, Bustang stayed in service. Now, it is adding extra services from the Western Slope to Denver. Beginning this weekend, the so-called West Line, which traverses I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver, will add three roundtrips on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
“The addition of these routes brings us very close to our pre-pandemic service levels,” Kay Kelly, who heads CDOT’s Innovative Mobility Office, said. “To help ensure that we continue on this trajectory, we’re continuing to follow federal law with respect to facemasks, and are also asking passengers to purchase tickets in advance, as much as possible, in order to minimize physical reactions with the drivers.”
CDOT’s service is especially welcome right now, given that gasoline prices are climbing. “Our ticket prices are set at 17 cents per mile,” CDOT’s Communications Manager Bob Wilson pointed out, “and I don’t see that changing for the foreseeable future. People are pretty appreciative of this service.”
By riding Bustang, Western Slope residents can take a bus across the Rockies any time of year, “and go to Union Station and catch a train, or DIA and catch a plane,” Wilson said. “We get a lot of comments from people about the ease of travel.”
“There were no crashes or anything dramatic” aboard Bustang’s smaller, so-called Outrider coach, which runs between Durango and Grand Junction over the last year, according to Wilson. The route, which stops in (among other places) Telluride, Ridgway and Montrose, involves an ascent of Lizard Head Pass.
“For us, it was like, ‘Thank goodness,’” he added (a couple of winters ago, a car collided with an Outrider bus along Lizard Head Pass).
One thing that has not gone quite as smoothly, however, is the implementation of new routes locally.
“We have a line from Gunnison to Denver,” Wilson said. “Our plan had been to start a new route from Montrose to Gunnison this year, but that’s been delayed by the construction project on US 50 for the next year, year-and-a-half. We can’t start the route, because we can’t maintain a regular schedule.”
To learn more about the construction project, which will involve considerable delays and is expected to last until November of 2022, visit us50info.com.
Speaking of delays, a new route closer to home has also been put off, but for a much shorter time: “We have a daily route scheduled from Telluride to Grand Junction. It’s still on the horizon, but a few months out,” Wilson said. “It was originally scheduled for July. Hopefully it will start in August.” Once it does commence, not to worry: No matter how busy local roads get with visitors to these mountains, there’ll be a seat on the bus. “If we were getting packed buses from Durango to Grand Junction, we’d just add another coach,” Wilson said simply. “That’s what we did along the I-70 corridor from Glenwood to Denver. We started with one daily bus, and the number increased substantially over the years.”
For schedule, route and fare information, visit ridebustang.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.