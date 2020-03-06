At long last, the return of the light! Can you feel it?
Today (Sunday) marks the return of Daylight Savings Time and clocks moved one hour forward. From now until the middle of June, we’ll have a little more sunlight each day.
It’s difficult to believe we are technically still in winter. A small reminder was set to grace our region this weekend.
“You have a 90 percent chance of snow showers during the day Sunday,” said Dan Cuevas, a technician at the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Junction, “and there will still be a chance of snow Sunday before midnight.”
The weather looks to be partly sunny tomorrow (Monday), “but Tuesday and Wednesday, there’s another of rain and snow for your area,” Cuevas added. “An unsettled start to your week.”
Despite the alternating periods of rain, snow and blazing sunshine — often all three, in a single day — March is Colorado’s snowiest month. The average precipitation for March in Telluride is 2.16 inches, and the average snowfall is 30.9 inches. In April (the second-snowiest month), “The average precipitation is 2.20 inches, and the average snowfall is 21.1 inches. It’s much wetter snow in April,” Cuevas said.
The much drier, higher snowfall totals in March are why the skiing is typically superb this time of year. And weather-wise, no drastic changes are expected.
“Looking at the remainder of March, climatologists aren’t seeing anything obvious telling us it will be colder or warmer than average,” Cuevas said. “There are no real signals that temperatures will be outside of seasonable for the rest of this month.”
The pattern is expected to change a little over the 90-day forecast period, however (through the end of May). “It looks like chances are better that temperatures will be above normal, and precipitation will be about average,” Cuevas said.
As for the 90 days beyond that (which takes us through August, for those keeping track), “chances are better than average that it will be warmer than usual.”
With warming spring temperatures comes an increased chance of melting on roadways. “If the nights stay colder, the runoff will be slower, which is good,” Cuevas said. “But if things warm up to the point where melting is happening 24/7,” there could be excessive runoff, even flooding. “The snowpack is a little less than 100 percent right now, and we’ve had no really good storms of late,” Cuevas observed. “The smaller the snowpack, the less runoff, the less of a potential problem.”
On the other hand, if temperatures rise quickly, or big rains are predicted — or both — proceed with caution in your car (check local avalanche forecasts if you plan on recreating in the backcountry at avalanche.state.co.us)
Among “the usual suspects” in this region, as CDOT spokesperson Lisa Schwantes put it, are “mudslide areas Down Valley, between Telluride and Sawpit. We’ll be watching these areas very closely, as we’ve been adding and improving culverts here. Another place drivers should watch out for is Red Mountain Pass, just south of Ouray, in the Ruby Walls area. Regardless, we’re talking about what Mother Nature throws at us,” Schwantes said. “If we have torrential rains in this spring and summer, travelers need to heed weather forecasts and drive through our mountain passes with extreme caution during storms.”
“So much of it is a waiting game,” Cuevas summed up of the weather events that foretell hazardous driving conditions. “We have a lot of remote sensors on rivers and waterways,” and for that matter, “sensors all over Western Colorado and Eastern Utah. And we get reports from local emergency managers,” he said. “But we don’t have sensors everywhere, and things can go on that we’re not aware of, so we depend on the public to help keep us informed.”
Contact the NWS office in Grand Junction by phone any time at 970-243-7007 or online at weather.gov/gjt/. For local road conditions, visit CDOT’s “CO trip” page at cotrip.org/home.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.