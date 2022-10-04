This year, as nominations for the “Volunteer of the Year” (previously known as “Citizen of the Year”) rolled in, a clear theme emerged — Latino leaders advocating for the Latino community. What’s more, these leaders are not just volunteering during their free time, they are engaged 24 hours a day in a tireless effort to advocate, educate, advise, comfort and support the welfare of the region’s burgeoning Latino community. The Telluride Foundation recently announced it awarded the 2022 Volunteers of the Year honor to Claudia Garcia Curzio, Julia Millan Avila and Andres Jacinto Alonzo for their exemplary leadership in the community. The Telluride Foundation will hold a community celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Transfer Warehouse from 4-6 p.m. The event will be bilingual, and the entire community is encouraged to attend.
“The Telluride Foundation created its Volunteer of the Year award to honor individuals who unselfishly make extraordinary contributions to the region’s quality of life,” foundation president and CEO Jason Corzine said. “This year’s recipients work tirelessly to include the Latino community in the programs and opportunities this community has to offer, as well as to advocate for their needs and representation.”
This advocacy team was nominated by their community and peers for exemplary service and volunteerism to the community, with the Telluride Foundation selecting the ultimate recipients. Although each of this year’s recipients stand out on their own, together they are committed to increasing equity and inclusion of the immigrant population in the Telluride region, and thereby improving the quality of life of all community members.
Outside of her work with Tri-County Health Network’s Communities That Care, Julia Millan Avila advocates for and models a healthy lifestyle. She organized the first women’s Hispanic/Latina softball team, which has been a source for mental and emotional support, as well as providing greater common ground and inclusivity within Telluride’s long standing softball tradition.
“It is a great honor for me to receive this recognition in the community,” Julia said. “I want to thank everyone who supported my nomination, for me it was a great surprise that I was nominated and that I also won as well as my two amazing companions Claudia and Andrés! I am very happy to be able to help the Hispanic community in Telluride! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
Andres Jacinto Alonzo started volunteering during the COVID pandemic to support the region’s Latino population, particularly the Guatemalan population, whose first language is not Spanish. While continuing his day job as a baker and caring for his family, Andres worked countless hours identifying and meeting the needs of the immigrant community. Currently, Andres represents and advocates for the Latino population with multiple organizations, including San Miguel County Public Health, the Collaborative Action Immigrants, Behavioral Health Solutions and the Latinx Affairs Committee.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the people who selected me for this award. I feel very happy,” Andres said. “This award is a very important step so that in the future those people or activists who have been fighting for years in defense of Latino/immigrant rights and well-being are recognized. What I do is part of my principles and values that were cultivated in me at the ‘De La Salle’ Christian school in Guatemala,” said Andres. “As a Lasallian my commitment is to promote Faith, Fraternity and Service in society, and I am completely happy to contribute, with the others involved, to gradually building a more just, integrated, and inclusive community.”
Many people know Claudia Garcia Curzió as the Telluride Wilkinson Public Library’s Latinx outreach specialist; however, Claudia’s tireless efforts serving on local boards and commissions, volunteering with nonprofits, providing translation and interpretation services, and advocating for the Latino community goes above and beyond her day job. Claudia serves on the board of the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events (CCASE), Communities That Care, Progressive Women’s Caucus, San Miguel Resource Center, and is a mentor for Telluride Academy and a founding member of the Collaborative Action For Immigrants.
"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected to receive this Volunteers of the Year award with Julia and Andres, two amazing Latino community leaders,” said Claudia. “It brings me joy to be recognized, as a young undocumented Latina I have always done this work to support my family and now I get to do the same for my Latina community here."
As the 2022 Volunteers of the Year, Garcia Curzio, Millan Avila and Jacinto Alonzo will receive a commemorative plaque and a grant of $2,000 each, to be given in their name to the local nonprofits of their choice. They are considering starting a special fund with their grant funding to better support the varied needs of their fellow Latino community members. These individuals share this honor with Terry Tice (2003), Lissa Margetts (2004), John Micetic (2005), Bill Carstens (2006), John Pryor and Jane Hickcox (2007), Kathy Green (2008), Marilyn Branch (2009), Dan and Greer Garner and Andrea Benda (2010) and Billy “Senior” Mahoney (2011), Anne Brady (2012), Dean Rolley (2013), Kristin Holbrook (2014), Gary Freedman (2015), Elaine Fischer (2016), Wendy Brooks (2017), and Susan Rice (2018), and Barb Gross (2019), San Miguel County Search & Rescue (2020) and Ouray County Response Fund Founders: Lictenbelt’s & O’Leary’s (2020), Mental Health Advocates: Corinne Cavender, Lollie Lavercombe & Cara Wilder (2021).
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of life of the residents, workforce, and visitors of the Telluride region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. The Foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance, and innovation. Our work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. For more information, visit telluridefoundation.org.
EN ESPANOL
Este año, a medida que llegaban las nominaciones para el Voluntario del Año (anteriormente conocido como "Ciudadano del Año"), surgió un tema claro: los líderes latinos que abogan por la comunidad latina. Es más: estos líderes no solo se ofrecen como voluntarios durante su tiempo libre, sino que están comprometidos las 24 horas del día en un esfuerzo incansable por abogar, educar, asesorar, reconfortar y apoyar el bienestar de la floreciente comunidad latina en la región. Y es con gratitud y admiración que la Fundación Telluride otorga la distinción Voluntarios del Año 2022 a un equipo de líderes excepcionales conformado por Claudia García Curzio, Julia Millán Ávila y Andrés Jacinto Alonzo por el ejemplar liderazgo en la comunidad. La Fundación Telluride llevará a cabo una celebración el 11 octubre en el Transfer Warehouse de 4 a 6 pm. El evento será bilingüe, y se invita a toda la comunidad a asistir.
“La Fundación Telluride creó el premio Voluntario del Año para distinguir a las personas que, desinteresadamente, hacen contribuciones extraordinarias para la calidad de vida de la region,” dijo Jason Corzine, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de la Fundación Telluride. “Los beneficiarios de este año trabajan incansablemente para incluir a la comunidad latina en los programas y oportunidades que aquí se ofrecen, abogando también por sus necesidades y su representación.”
El grupo de este año fue nominado por la comunidad y por sus pares debido al servicio ejemplar y voluntariado hacia la comunidad, y fue la Fundación Telluride quien seleccionó a los finalistas. Aunque cada uno de los beneficiarios de este año se destaca por sí mismo, juntos están comprometidos a aumentar la equidad y la inclusión de la población inmigrante en la región de Telluride, y así mejorar la calidad de vida de todos los miembros de la comunidad.
Fuera de su trabajo con Communities That Care de Tri-County Health Network, Julia Millán Ávila aboga y modela un estilo de vida saludable. Ella organizó el primer equipo de softbol hispano/latino femenino, fuente de apoyo mental y emocional para el grupo, que además proporciona un punto en común y de inclusión dentro de la larga tradición de softbol de Telluride.
“Es un gran honor para mí recibir este reconocimiento de la comunidad,” dijo Julia. “Quiero agradecer a todos los que apoyaron mi nominación. Para mí fue una gran sorpresa que fuera nominada y que ganara así como también mis dos increíbles compañeros Claudia y Andrés. ¡Estoy muy feliz de poder ayudar a la comunidad hispana en Telluride! ¡Gracias, gracias, gracias!”
Andrés Jacinto Alonzo comenzó a ser voluntario durante la pandemia de COVID para apoyar a la población latina de la región, y en particular a la población guatemalteca, cuyo primer idioma no es el español. Mientras continuaba con su trabajo diario como panadero y cuidaba a su familia, Andrés trabajó innumerables horas identificando y satisfaciendo las necesidades de la comunidad inmigrante. Actualmente, Andrés representa y aboga por la población latina con múltiples organizaciones, como San Miguel County Public Health, Collaborative Action For Immigrants, Behavioral Health Solutions y el Latinx Affairs Committee.
“Me gustaría expresar mi gratitud a las personas que me seleccionaron para este premio. Me siento muy feliz,” dijo Andrés. “Este premio es un paso muy importante para que en el futuro se reconozcan a aquellas personas o activistas que llevan años luchando en defensa de los derechos y el bienestar de los latinos/inmigrantes. Lo que hago es parte de mis principios y valores que se cultivaron en mí en la escuela cristiana ‘De La Salle’ en Guatemala,” dijo Andrés. “Como lasaliano, mi compromiso es promover la fe, la fraternidad y el servicio en la sociedad, y estoy completamente feliz de contribuir, con los demás involucrados, a construir gradualmente una comunidad más justa, integrada e inclusive.”
Muchas personas conocen a Claudia García Curzió como la Especialista en Alcance Latinx de la Biblioteca Pública Wilkinson de Telluride. Sin embargo, los incansables esfuerzos de Claudia asistiendo a juntas y comisiones locales, como voluntaria de organizaciones sin fines de lucro, brindando servicios de traducción e interpretación y abogando por la comunidad latina van más allá de su trabajo diario. Claudia es miembro de la junta directiva de la Comisión de Asistencia Comunitaria, Artes y Eventos Especiales (CCASE), Communities That Care, Progressive Women's Caucus, San Miguel Resource Center, y es mentora de Telluride Academy y miembro fundador de Collaborative Action For Immigrants. “Me invade un sentimiento de gratitud al haber sido seleccionada para recibir este premio de Voluntario del Año con Julia y Andrés, dos increíbles líderes de la comunidad latina,” dijo Claudia. “Me alegra ser reconocida. Como joven latina indocumentada siempre he hecho este trabajo para mantener a mi familia y ahora puedo hacer lo mismo aquí para mi comunidad Latina.”
Los ganadores del premio Voluntario del Año 2022 García Curzio, Millán Ávila y Jacinto Alonzo recibirán una placa conmemorativa y una subvención de $ 2,000 cada uno, que se entregará en su nombre a las organizaciones sin fines de lucro locales que ellos elijan, aunque ellos están considerando comenzar un fondo especial con este dinero para apoyar las diversas necesidades de sus compañeros miembros de la comunidad latina. Estas personas comparten este honor con Terry Tice (2003), Lissa Margetts (2004), John Micetic (2005), Bill Carstens (2006), John Pryor y Jane Hickcox (2007), Kathy Green (2008), Marilyn Branch (2009), Dan y Greer Garner y Andrea Benda (2010), Billy "Senior" Mahoney (2011), Anne Brady (2012), Dean Rolley (2013), Kristin Holbrook (2014), Gary Freedman (2015), Elaine Fischer (2016), Wendy Brooks (2017), Susan Rice (2018), Barb Gross (2019), San Miguel County Search & Rescue (2020), los fundadores del Ouray County Response Fund: Lictenbelt's & O'Leary's (2020), y los defensores de la Salud Mental Corinne Cavender, Lollie Lavercombe & Cara Wilder (2021).
La Fundación Telluride se compromete a enriquecer la calidad de vida de los residentes, de la fuerza laboral y de los visitantes de la región de Telluride. Esta es una fundación comunitaria apolítica y sin fines de lucro que otorga subvenciones y ejecuta programas en artes, educación, salud, servicios humanos, desarrollo comunitario y empresas sociales. La Fundación se esfuerza por lograr la excelencia para la comunidad a través de su misión y valores fundamentales de inclusión, autosuficiencia e innovación. Nuestro trabajo se financia a través del generoso apoyo de cientos de donantes, así como de subvenciones de fundaciones estatales y nacionales.
Por favor, visite telluridefoundation.org.
