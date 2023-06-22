Wilkinson 'modernization' in full swing

The Wilkinson Public Library was closed on Monday, in honor of the national holiday Juneteenth.
Those who stepped inside shortly thereafter might have been greeted by, as library director Sarah Landeryou put it drolly, “A big ol’ mess.”
Or maybe not!
“It’s really not that bad,” Landeryou clarified. “It only seems that bad because we’re librarians, and we like things neat and tidy.”
Wherever you fall on the neat versus tidy spectrum as a consumer of library materials — whether you pile to-be-read books on a bedside table, for example, or in stacks on the floor, or (as is this reporter’s wont) both — one thing is clear, Landeryou said.
“Order should be restored in two weeks.”
The Wilkinson’s staff and board members have provided input on a redesign project that focuses on, in the words of a press release, “patron needs and improving the patron experience.”
“We’re just trying to keep our facility useful, and a place people want to come to,” Landeryou explained (the “all-ages community hub” gets 2,000 visitors a day).
So far this week, “Work crews came in and took down the old shelves,” Landeryou said.
“They’re about to start building new ones, and we’ll put the materials back on them.” Soon, “the carpet guy will come in and put a new carpet down.”
The new shelving and carpet will be followed “by new furniture and workspaces.”
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Landeryou said. “It’s not a great time to visit the second floor right now.”
The second floor is being used — for example — as a repository for DVD’s, a once-hot item whose popularity has cooled.
“We used to crank those out,” said Landeryou, recalling the pace that the formerly-popular silver discs, now going the way of the dodo along with their cousins, CDs, flew out the library’s Pacific Street door. “It’s a combination of not having DVD players, and streaming becoming popular. Films don’t even make it to DVD any more. They’re in theaters, and then they’re streamed.”
The popularity of DVDs has dropped by more than 70% over the past five years, according to the Wilkinson, which examined the usage of books, DVDs, and other items.
Meanwhile, wireless sessions increased by 24% over the same period, and “unusual item circulation” has soared 35% in just one year.
“Our DVD collection is moving upstairs, which will free up space for our unusual items. There are a lot of those, and the number is growing,” Landeryou said. She ticked just a few off: patrons can borrow a kitchen mixer, a bread machine, “Wifi hotspots, garden tools or a wagon — a nice one with soft sides for festivals or camping,” among numerous other things. The burgeoning collection of unusuals will get their own shelving — “White, placed lower, and with better sightlines,” Landeryou said — by August.
Private spaces are increasingly in demand — Wilkinson staff clocked 4,000 reservations for them last year alone.
Yet sometimes, people need these only briefly.
A solution is the addition of “pods,” “Which will be added along the east wall,” Landeryou said. “They’re like fancy phone booths; all glass. They’re not completely soundproof,” but they’re close: “A fan turns on when you step in,” to supply white noise, and a light clicks on.
A total of three pods, two singles and a double (which can accommodate two people for a brief chat) will be added for visitors who need to duck in and make, or take, a phone call, or simply chat in their normal voices for a few minutes without the risk of disturbing other patrons.
Also like phone booths, “they’re not meant to be used for three hours” at a time, Landeryou said. “They’re here to help you get your business done.”
As the Wilkinson’s own business — namely, its redesign — moves forward, many things will remain the same. Though “Most of the adult and young adult collections will be off-limits with no holds or checkouts” through June 30, for example, second-floor meeting rooms will be available throughout the project.
Youth classes and gatherings for the smallest patrons will remain unchanged.
“Kids’ activities, and kids’ spaces, are not affected at all,” Landeryou said.
Indeed, the library’s extensive number of programs for adults will continue as well, such as the 7 p.m. screening tonight (Thursday) sponsored by Save the Dolores Coalition of the film ‘River of Sorrows.’”
“You might be annoyed because the parking garage is closed” — because it’s the staging area for new shelving — “or your favorite corner” has been briefly co-opted as a space for storage, Landeryou summed up.
She added, “This is temporary.”
The bulk of the Wilkinson’s redesign project should be complete by mid-July, and the entire project should be done by August. For more information on closures or updates, drop by the Wilkinson in person, contact a library staff member by phone or visit telluridelibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.