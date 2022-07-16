Pictured, from left, are Jody Brown, Stryker Construction; Mike Bordogna, San Miguel County Manager; Lance Waring, San Miguel County Commissioner; Eric Schaefer, Fading West Development; Rick Garcia, Executive Director of Department of Local Affairs; John Bockrath, Norwood Rural Homes Committee; Colorado Gov. Jared Polis,; Patty Grafmyer, Town of Norwood Administrator; Jason Corzine, Telluride Foundation President & CEO; Candy Meehan, Town of Norwood Mayor; Carrie Andrew, Norwood Rural Homes Committee; Monet Ragsdale, Norwood Rural Homes Committee; Sarah Bachman, Telluride Foundation Board Member; Jimmy Merritt, Stryker; Paul Major, Rural Homes Manager. (Photo courtesy of Jack Plantz/Telluride Foundation)