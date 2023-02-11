On Friday, the Ah Haa School will host a fleeting winter fundraiser, with reverberative repercussions for artists and art-lovers.
Brief, snazzy, and significant, this is no ordinary soiree: It’s ArtThrob, a love-fest at the end of Valentine’s Day week that celebrates creativity, cocktails and local community. It’s a party-with-a-purpose, to benefit the Ah Haa for the Arts, its many programs, and local creatives.
Together, they are — we are — the beating heart of Telluride’s creative community.
Ah Haa hosts a winter fundraiser every year; each gathering is designed to highlight a different section of the curriculum. This Friday, the focus will be on Ah Haa’s Visual Arts Program, which encompasses not only (as you might expect) painting and drawing, but also textile arts, printmaking and jewelry.
The visual arts will ripple through everything next Friday, starting at Ah Haa’s front door, where guests will receive “Color Outside the Lines,” a coloring book curated by Visual Arts Program Director Natalie Wirsing containing original works by 21 of Ah Haa’s artists.
“Filled with intricate illustrations and bold, playful prints, each new page is an invitation to find your artistic voice as you celebrate new ways of expression,” a flyer for the show reads.
This is an event both by, and for, artists, the school that brings them here and supports them, and the community that loves them.
“Between the artists who made the pages for these coloring books, and commissioned works on sale at ArtThrob, this event is being put on by dozens of artists,” Wirsing said. Funds raised Friday will primarily go toward the many programs Ah Haa has coming up this year. They will also help to pay for visiting visual artists to travel and teach in Telluride.
“Visual artists are coming this winter, and this summer. People’s donations directly impact these visits,” noted Malarie Clark, director of marketing and communications. The art school provides accommodations for these artists, and housing, and takes them out to eat, affording these creatives a chance not only to teach, but to connect with students, usually over a visit of two to four days.
“They share their perspectives with the community,” Clark said.
The party-with-a-purpose on Friday helps to ensure that Ah Haa’s offerings remain open to all.
“We want these programs to be accessible to the whole community,” Clark emphasized, through, for example, free exhibits and events, and affordable tuition for foundational classes in all genres of artistic expression, including the culinary arts.
Culinary expression, and creative cocktails, will be on display Friday just as surely as the artistic works, and coloring books, and a photo booth, and other surprises at ArtThrob. Indeed, the bites and sips represent an aspect of artistic expression that is literally worth savoring. Chef Perse Vordokas of Mountain Lodge — a popular teacher in Ah Haa’s culinary program — “will have some super-creative, ‘throwback’ bites and nostalgic treats’” with a Valentine’s Day theme, Clark said.
“Perse has come up with some amazing things! And Lindsay Mills will offer delicious craft cocktails. It’s all fun, and merriment, and a good time. Everything is themed around Valentine’s — throwing your love. Art is the heart of the party.”
Long may it rage, for everybody.
The Ah Haa School presents ArtThrob from 6-8 p.m. next Friday, February 18 at the Ah Haa School. To learn more about the Ah Haa School and its programs, or to make a donation, visit ahhaa.org.
