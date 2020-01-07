The new year, which launched humanity into the 2020s, is already a week old, and it might not seem like much has changed, well, at least not yet. The world is still burning, as Australia continues to fight wildfires of biblical proportions. The threat of World War III still looms after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general last week, increasing tension on relations that have been strained for decades.
All the while, millions of Americans have sworn to change their ways during the upcoming 12 months. Some experts have traced the tradition of New Year’s resolutions back to ancient Babylonia some 4,000 years ago. The Babylonians are no longer around to make resolutions, but people, mainly in the Western Hemisphere, have carried on the practice through the centuries.
The Daily Planet sought such resolutions earlier this week. Several people polled on Main Street Tuesday afternoon chuckled before saying they didn’t make any resolutions. Fair enough. Time is relative. Einstein figured that out, and he seemed like a pretty smart guy. According to U.S. News & World Report, 80 percent of resolutions are abandoned by mid-February for any number of reasons such as setting the expectations too high or lack of clarity. Inc. business magazine writer Marla Tabaka suggested choosing a word of the year instead, like Melinda Gates does, and she seems pretty smart.
Resolutions seemingly always have to do with bettering one’s physical or mental health. Parade published a piece about the most popular resolutions for 2020, and seven of them (lose weight, exercise, eat healthier, manage stress better, stop smoking, improve a relationship and setting aside time for yourself) address physical or mental health in some form or fashion. The other three (stop procrastinating, get a new job and manage your finances better) are also factors that can affect someone’s overall well-being.
Fast Company suggested some more challenging resolutions, like “want” for nothing, find a new running challenge, and buy 10 items of clothes or less throughout the year (not including socks and underwear) in an effort to promote recycling, reusing and reducing. Basically, everyone wants to feel or look better, or both.
Kathrine Warren — Mountain Village’s public relations specialist who is also a columnist for the Planet’s sister publication, the Watch — shared her 2020 goals.
“In 2020, I would like to be more deliberate with my free time, spending it with people I love or doing more things that make me happy,” she said. “Also, more sleep and spend less time staring at my phone.”
Like Warren, KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone shared a similar vision, as well as a more daring endeavor.
“2020 vision, baby. Personally, professionally, creatively ... it sounds cliché, but when you say it out loud, there's almost a palpable clarity that accompanies it,” she said. “And that's my resolution for the new year in a nutshell, clarity. That, and improving my stilt walking skills for the Fourth of July parade.”
You heard it here first, folks.
Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez wants more out of 2020.
“My 2020 goals are all about more; more reading for fun, more traveling with friends and family, and more running,” she said. “And maybe less caffeine ... but likely not.”
Tellurider Zachary Lemire had a more practical resolution for the beginning of the year.
“I moved to a new place, so just cleaning and organizing my house,” he said. “I was tired of living in a frat house-type of environment, so I’m glad I got that out of the way.”
Anything else?
“That’s it for now,” he said, while smoking a cigarette, then added. “And, this, eventually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.