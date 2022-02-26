FEB. 9

Seller: William DeAlva

Buyer: Telluride Crossfit Development LLC

Property: Vacant land, Telluride

Price: $600,000

Seller: Pemr Trust

Buyer: Amphitheater Ranch LLC

Property: Brown Ranch Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $795,000

FEB. 10

Seller: Belorizonte LLC  

Buyer: Hinshaw Trust

Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. B301, Mountain Village

Price: $2.525 million

Seller: Peter Balance and Lonny Miller

Buyer: Daric and Erin Doguet

Property: Green Meadows Lane (vacant), Placerville

Price: $400,000

FEB. 14

Seller: Wilcox Trust

Buyer: David Jones

Property: 260 South Aspen St. Unit H, Telluride

Price: $2 million

Seller: Angela Monferrato    

Buyer: TFS Ventures LLC

Property: 210 and 200 Front St., Placerville

Price: $850,000

FEB. 15

Seller: Bradford Warrick    

Buyer: Patrick and Ann Morrison

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-11, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000

FEB. 16

Seller: Telluprop Partners LTD

Buyer: 130 Russell Dr LLC  

Property: 130 Russell Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.45 million

Seller: Madeline 206 LLC

Buyer: Emerson Springs LLC  

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC206, Mountain Village

Price: $860,000

FEB. 17

Seller: Melissa Brown and Charles Johnson  

Buyer: M M T LP

Property: 200 South Willow St. No. 4, Telluride

Price: $1.225 million

Seller: Mark and Julie Seale  

Buyer: Jay and Kathleen Mangel

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 112-B10, Mountain Village

Price: $275,000

Seller: 136 San Joaquin Road LLC

Buyer: Sneffels Traverse LLC

Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. D401, Mountain Village

Price: $5.875 million

Seller: Harris Trust

Buyer: EZ Land Co LLC

Property: 118 Lost Creek Lane units 505 & 505A, Mountain Village

Price: $2.725 million

Seller: Trec Office-MV LLC

Buyer: Telluride Distilling Co LLC 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 106B, Mountain Village

Price: $1.45 million

FEB. 22

Seller: William Lennon

Buyer: Kirk Johnson

Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1401, Mountain Village

Price: $1.435 million

Seller: Terry Kutay

Buyer: Lisa and Todd Rutledge  

Property: Bolinger Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $225,000

Seller: RSB Mountain Oysters LLC

Buyer: Chris Brandt

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-02, Mountain Village

Price: $49,000

FEB. 23

Seller: William and Virgina Hinshaw

Buyer: Christoffer Nielsen

Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 13, Mountain Village

Price: $1.18 million

Seller: David Hunter

Buyer: Julia Fallman

Property: 625 West Colorado Ave. Unit C, Telluride

Price: $1,085 million

Seller: AMMV Investments LLC

Buyer: Rae Rev Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 312-5, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000