FEB. 9
Seller: William DeAlva
Buyer: Telluride Crossfit Development LLC
Property: Vacant land, Telluride
Price: $600,000
Seller: Pemr Trust
Buyer: Amphitheater Ranch LLC
Property: Brown Ranch Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $795,000
FEB. 10
Seller: Belorizonte LLC
Buyer: Hinshaw Trust
Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. B301, Mountain Village
Price: $2.525 million
Seller: Peter Balance and Lonny Miller
Buyer: Daric and Erin Doguet
Property: Green Meadows Lane (vacant), Placerville
Price: $400,000
FEB. 14
Seller: Wilcox Trust
Buyer: David Jones
Property: 260 South Aspen St. Unit H, Telluride
Price: $2 million
Seller: Angela Monferrato
Buyer: TFS Ventures LLC
Property: 210 and 200 Front St., Placerville
Price: $850,000
FEB. 15
Seller: Bradford Warrick
Buyer: Patrick and Ann Morrison
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-11, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
FEB. 16
Seller: Telluprop Partners LTD
Buyer: 130 Russell Dr LLC
Property: 130 Russell Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.45 million
Seller: Madeline 206 LLC
Buyer: Emerson Springs LLC
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC206, Mountain Village
Price: $860,000
FEB. 17
Seller: Melissa Brown and Charles Johnson
Buyer: M M T LP
Property: 200 South Willow St. No. 4, Telluride
Price: $1.225 million
Seller: Mark and Julie Seale
Buyer: Jay and Kathleen Mangel
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 112-B10, Mountain Village
Price: $275,000
Seller: 136 San Joaquin Road LLC
Buyer: Sneffels Traverse LLC
Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. D401, Mountain Village
Price: $5.875 million
Seller: Harris Trust
Buyer: EZ Land Co LLC
Property: 118 Lost Creek Lane units 505 & 505A, Mountain Village
Price: $2.725 million
Seller: Trec Office-MV LLC
Buyer: Telluride Distilling Co LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 106B, Mountain Village
Price: $1.45 million
FEB. 22
Seller: William Lennon
Buyer: Kirk Johnson
Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1401, Mountain Village
Price: $1.435 million
Seller: Terry Kutay
Buyer: Lisa and Todd Rutledge
Property: Bolinger Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $225,000
Seller: RSB Mountain Oysters LLC
Buyer: Chris Brandt
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-02, Mountain Village
Price: $49,000
FEB. 23
Seller: William and Virgina Hinshaw
Buyer: Christoffer Nielsen
Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 13, Mountain Village
Price: $1.18 million
Seller: David Hunter
Buyer: Julia Fallman
Property: 625 West Colorado Ave. Unit C, Telluride
Price: $1,085 million
Seller: AMMV Investments LLC
Buyer: Rae Rev Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 312-5, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
