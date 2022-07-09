Susan Kees knows a thing or two about outdoor adventure. As the matriarch of a family possessed with curiosity about the natural world in which we live, and the author of many a local’s go-to hiking guide — “Telluride Hiking Guide” — Kees is well-equipped to pen tales of her experiences. Her latest book, “Tandem Rowing: More Than a River (A Long Way to Row for a Taco)” is the subject her talk at Wilkinson Public Library Monday at 5:30 p.m. on the terrace. It is free and open to the public.
The epic journey she undertook with her husband of then 30 years, the late Bill Kees, (they were married for 50 years when he passed away in 2021), stretched 1,800 miles from Wyoming to Mexico. She called it the adventure of a lifetime. It is as much a story of a river winding through wilderness, as it is about a marriage.
“Our river trip parallels our relationship,” Kees wrote in her introduction. “We’ve rowed through many rapids, bumped into boulders, bounced back, and come out in the current. As a psychotherapist, I wanted to write a self-help book for couples who seek harmony in long-term relationships and want to revive friendship, honesty, trust, comfort, spontaneity and intimacy. I hope my book reflects that and I truly believe if one member of a couple doesn’t want to give up, there is hope. … Our adventure is outside the box, but it’s an example of how beneficial it can be to get out of the familiar and embrace the unknown. Get out of your comfort zone. Take a chance.”
The trip — from the headwaters of the Colorado River, its tributary, the
Green River in Wyoming, to its terminus in Mexico's Sea of Cortez — was undertaken when Susan and Bill had been married 30 years and as they were becoming grandparents. They traveled in a raft, a motorless watercraft with custom rigging and two sets of oars so that they could row in tandem. It is, the news release said, “not just a travelogue but a reflection on life, aging, and relationships, and an intimate portrait of a river that pulses through the landscape like the heartbeat of the earth.”
Kees, intrigued with Bill’s idea about the trip, wanted to go along for the simplest of reasons — she wanted to be with him.
“I thought about it for a year before I made up my mind to join Bill on his adventure. I love the zen of rowing, synchronizing with the current, feeling my oars pull or push through the water, listening to them slap; the sound of the water splashing tumbling, dripping of my oars; the feel of the wind whipping against my face, and the power and harmony of rowing with my best friend, my husband.”
Her memoir is filled with not only honest reflections of a life together, but of the enchantment of the natural world in all its resiliency and suffering. In a marriage — and on this trip — there are disagreements, and compromises, but mostly what emerges is enduring partnership. The idea, Kees suggests, is to keep rowing. The epic journey was, in the end, gratifying and necessary.
“In a world of electronics and overindulgences, our life on the river was a much-needed respite,” she wrote. “We each have our version of this remarkable six months, but this is my story …”
The book is a collaboration of local talent. Tor Anderson designed the book and created maps. Erik Fallenius is credited with the book’s cover photo. Kees’s daughter-in-law, a formidable writer in her own right, is credited with insights and encouragement to keep writing. Bonnie Beach was Kees’s grammar and syntax guru.
The Author Talk begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the library’s lower terrace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.