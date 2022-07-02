On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2001, at 1 p.m., a crowd gathered in the San Miguel County Clerk’s office in the historic courthouse. Election Day in Telluride is particularly exciting when there are Town Council or mayoral seats up for grabs, but this time around there was a dead heat for the last of four seats for council. The other three seats had been decided the night before, but after numerous recounts, Stu Fraser and Jenny Russell had the same number of votes. Only one could serve. They must, according to the Colorado Constitution, go through an archaic deciding ritual, either a coin flip or high card draw. Election Commissioner Lael Fruen explained that aces were high, and spades would be the high suit. Fraser, whose name appeared on the ballot ahead of Russell’s got the first cut. The tension was thick. Fraser showed his card and the room erupted in applause, groans, profanities and amazement, according to Fraser’s journal. He had drawn the Ace of Spades, the card that marked the beginning of his elected public service in Telluride.
Fraser, who passed away at 78, on June 20 of complications from a stroke, dedicated himself to the town he and his wife, Ginny, had called home since 1992. Their new home was, Ginny said, where they both were happiest.
“I don’t think he really started living until he came here,” she said. “We were meant to come here. We needed community. We were longing for community.”
It makes sense when reading the events of Stu’s life as described in his journals. As a boy, his family was rootless, going job to job. When they landed in South Pasadena, California, though, the family found a place that proved formative in Stu’s life. He remembered it as “a very special place for me to grow up.”
Never a stellar student, Stu was possessed of a fierce work ethic coupled with a sunny, optimistic personality. He got a degree in psychology and by 1966 was married to his first wife and had begun a 16-year career with Hallmark. The 13-year marriage ended, but from it came his two beloved children, Stephanie and Patrick. While at Hallmark, he met Ginny and they married in 1982.
When a job opportunity in California fell through the day before he was to be promoted, he and Ginny took another plunge — that of starting their own business. The Fraser Collection was born, with Stu heading up marketing and Ginny providing the creative sizzle. The company thrived for 30 years. In his unpublished memoir, Stu heaped praises on his life and business partner.
“Making a decision for a lifetime requires stability and a base of confidence in yourself and your decision-making processes,” he wrote. “She has stood beside me through successes, firing from a job, starting and participating as an equal partner in our business, and a willingness to take a chance on my sometime lack of maturity.”
In Telluride, Stu discovered his passion for community service. He served on several nonprofit boards, discovered the joy of singing with the Telluride Choral Society, and his and Ginny’s circle of friends expanded exponentially. Ned and Diane Powell were among the Fraser’s first friends in town.
"Diane and I met Stu and Ginny in the early 1990s, perhaps the first local couple we really got to know,” Powell recalled. “Stu’s easy manner, ready smile and wit, engaged us immediately. As our friendship grew, we came to know a thoughtful, caring individual. Stu’s love of Telluride also led us to encourage and support his efforts to join the governing bodies of the area. The contributions Stu made to our community are numerous and generally well known. All of us who have been in Town a long time know nothing is easy in Telluride as lots of opinions abound, whether grounded in reality or not. Stu was patient with all of them.”
When Stu drew the ace of spades in 2001, he remained in local governance until he termed out as mayor in 2015. The prospect of running for a second term as the town’s mayor did not sit well with Ginny — after all, the job was all-consuming — but she threw her unconditional support behind his re-election campaign.
“If you’re going to do this, then win it,” she remembered telling him. “He threw himself into the job and I loved that he loved it.”
Ned Powell said he’d vote for Stu all over again.
“Stu’s legacy of leadership and fairness is manifest in all of our lives,” Powell said. “I can only wish I could vote for Stu one more time!”
Former Telluride Town Manager, Greg Clifton, worked with Stu closely.
“My profession comes with the honor of working with many wonderful, elected officials. Stu Fraser topped that list,” Clifton said. “What an inspiring person ... what an amazing leader. Stu was the master of positivity. His forever-smile and boundless passion was immediately felt every time he entered Rebekah Hall. He absolutely loved serving the Telluride community, and I loved serving under his leadership. We were all enriched by his very presence.”
To know Stu was to know his sense of humor. Ginny called it “wicked, spot-on and sarcastic.” Stu’s daughter Stephanie Vogt recalls his “crazy sense of humor,” a gift that has led to a multi-generation “tradition” of silliness whenever there are flour tortillas on the menu. It started on a family ski trip years ago.
“I was your typical ‘too cool for school’ teenager,” Stephanie said. “My father proceeded to eat out holes in a flour tortilla to fit his eyes, nose and mouth. I tried not to laugh, tried to maintain some semblance of ‘cool teenage angst’ but there was no withstanding my dad’s humor. I remember eventually laughing and making my own masks from tortillas with Dad, Ginny, and my brother. From that day forward many, many tortilla masks have been made by Dad and Ginny, my husband Andy and myself and now Cassidy his granddaughter. I will never look at a flour tortilla the same way. You may have seen our silly family sitting in Esperanza’s with cocktails on the table and flour tortilla masks on our faces.”
Telluride Choral Society stalwart, Amy VanDerBosch, also recalls that, “his sense of humor and positive presence was always an important part of our group.” But more than that, it’s his friendship she cherishes.
“I really don’t remember meeting him; rather it seems somehow, I just always knew him. Stu was like that. Everyone was an old friend,” she said. “Running into him and Ginny in town always made my day. His 1,000-watt smile and sparkly blue eyes, a warm hug, and just being in the bubble of their love for each other for a moment was enough to offset anything negative that might be going on.”
Stu was immensely proud of his Scottish roots. Clad in a kilt of Fraser tartan, he and others in the clan would congregate at the opening of each Telluride Blues and Brews Festival for the annual playing of bagpipes and drumming to mark the occasion.
He also found community at Christ Church, where a procession of open-minded and welcoming pastors enfolded Stu and Ginny into the family. Ginny speaks lovingly of former pastors Emily Hassler, Bill Cox and current pastor Pat Bailey.
“The church is part of our community,” she said.
As mayor, he took great delight in his role as an officiant and married countless couples. And, never afraid to plunge into silliness, he was a steadfast participant in numerous KOTO Lip Sync contests, reveling in ridiculous costumes and muffing carefully choreographed routines. His legendary dance skills were also on display in the July 4 parade down Colorado Avenue as part of the Men without Rhythm dance troupe, a gaggle of dudes who really did lack rhythm. Close family friend, Eileen Burns, accompanied the Frasers not only in choral work, but in Lip Sync, parades, and many a plaid-clad outing.
“From the first time I met Stu and Ginny I knew we would become best friends and we did more than that, we became family,” Burns said. “We shared so many wonderful experiences in the past 23 years. The adventures that shine brightest are traveling to Salzburg, Austria to sing with the Berkshire Choral festival, the many Men Without Rhythm parade performances trying to teach a rambunctious group of guys to dance, Lip Sync and marching in the Blues and Brews parade adorned in our family kilts. All smiles and being our intrepid leader every step of the way, is how I will remember Stu.”
His Scottish heritage, according to his niece Cindy Fraser Leishman, was very important to him. A record of his lineage is another legacy Stu left for others to enjoy.
“Uncle Stuart loved his Scottish heritage,” she said. “The Fraser clan's motto,"Je suis prest" (I am ready) became Stuart's personal motto throughout his life. He yearned to know his ancestors and researched their lives with a passion. I am sure Stuart is experiencing a glorious family reunion in heaven as he is greeted by all his ancestors he came to know through his research. Stuart has passed on, but he leaves behind a large, professionally bound book of Fraser clan pedigree charts, pictures and stories. Stuart's family history legacy will bless future generations for a very long time.”
Stu’s Telluride family also included Suzanne James. He served an important role as she raised her four boys, Gage, Rye, South and Cash.
“How would we have known, 28 years ago, how important Stu would become in our life,” Suzanne said. “He graciously accepted the role of godfather for my four boys and was present at their births, first day of school, concerts, sporting events, birthdays and many Christmas mornings for years. He made an unforgettable impact on all of our lives. We loved him immensely and he will forever be part of our family.”
Stu’s life was filled with unexpected turns, sadness and loss, along with the soaring successes, profound love and the joy he found in the Telluride community. Legacy was important to him, to leave something better than it was found. He took immense pride in the work he undertook to secure affordable housing, and in the successful effort to preserve the Valley Floor in perpetuity.
“What Stu really wanted was to create a legacy,” his daughter Stephanie said. “To leave behind something he touched, something he molded, something he worked together with others to create. Dad had the inherent gift to find a path that allows all the different views and individual personalities to have a say in what the result would be. He always told me, ‘It OK to not agree with everyone, but if you step up to what looks like an argument, you need to decide, do you want to win the argument or do you want to find a resolution that works for all? Does there need to be a winner of the argument or by listening can you come up with a better idea, an idea where all can win.’ He had a natural way to listen to all, see all sides and try to fashion a plan that worked by melding all the important points from all the widely divergent views and dreams of individuals, corporations, and groups. He could ultimately come up with an outcome, that while it might not be exactly what everyone thought they wanted in the beginning, in the end all these different views could be happy with the result and proud of their effort and input. Stu’s legacy is the ability to listen, embrace all ideas big and small and bring the best out of all those he touched. He always made each person he talked to feel welcomed with his contagious smile, his honest interest in what is going on their life and any thoughts and input on Telluride, the town he loved.”
His son, Patrick Fraser, said that it was the Telluride community itself that completed his father.
“Telluride was my father’s favorite place on earth,” he said. “The local community was very near and dear to his heart.”
Stu Fraser, born Oct. 3, 1943, was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mary Fraser, brother Don, sister-in-law Janet and brother-in-law Jim Shaw.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ginny; children Stephanie Vogt (Andy) and Patrick Fraser (Michelle); grandchildren Cassidy Vogt and Carter Fraser; sister-in-law Patti Shaw; and numerous adored nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Telluride Choral Society at telluridechoralsociety.org.
A Celebration of Life will take place Sept. 24 in Telluride Town Park. Details are pending.
