Newcomers Tucker Magid and Scott Pearson were elected on Tuesday to Mountain Village Town Council and incumbents Martinique Davis Prohaska and Peter Duprey were re-elected to fill the four open seats, according to a news release from the town.
“The Town of Mountain Village Clerk’s Office is very pleased with the election turnout,” Mountain Village Town Clerk Susan Johnston told the Planet on Wednesday.
Ten candidates were in the running. Other candidates included Huascar E. (Rick) Gomez, Heather Knox, Allison McClain, Frank Hensen, Douglas Tooley and Jonathan Greenspan.
Magid, Pearson, Prohaska and Duprey will serve a four-year term on Mountain Village Town Council. They will join current council members Patrick Berry, Jack Gilbride and Harvey Mogenson.
Of all the ballots issued for the June 27 Mountain Village Town Council election, there was a 44.97% voter turnout, the news release said.
“Our numbers increased 6.85% from the 2021 election and we are pleased to see an increase in our voter turnout,” Johnston said. “We believe this is a direct result of increased town effort to engage the community in the election. Thank you to our candidates for their willingness to serve their community and thank you to our voters who participated in the election.”
A swearing-in will be held on July 20 at the Mountain Village Town Council meeting.
The town said in its news release that the 10 candidates received the following number of votes: Pearson (257); Prohaska (254), Magid (206); Duprey (180); Gomez (147); Knox (131); Greenspan (88); McClain (84); Hensen (48); Tooley (11).
There were 983 ballots issued to voters and Johnston said 98 ballots were returned as undeliverable or as replacements.
“Overall, 398 ballots were received, none of which were marked ineligible,” Johnston said.
MARTINIQUE PROHASKA
Prohaska has resided in Mountain Village for 21 years and was elected to town council in 2019. She said at a candidate forum on June 6 that she is a small business owner and has 20 years of experience managing a high-functioning team.
“My last four years of service as a Mountain Village town council member has provided me with the contextual knowledge and material understanding our government will need as we enter a dynamic period in our community’s history,” Prohaska said in her bio on the town’s website.
In addition, Prohaska is a Telluride Ski Patrol supervisor, a volunteer victim's advocate at the San Miguel Resource Center, a board member at the San Miguel Educational Fund (KOTO radio's governing body) and a board member at the Telluride Historical Museum.
PETER DUPREY
Duprey said he has been a full-time resident of Mountain Village for seven-and-a-half years. He is retired and has extensive experience in business management.
“Prior to retirement, I was the CEO of two businesses in the renewable energy sector with annual revenues exceeding $250 million,” Duprey said in his bio on the town’s website. “I was fortunate to have had a diverse set of experiences in my career in the areas of finance, M&A, venture capital, operations, development and quality. I’ve been a CFO of three companies ranging in size from $15 to $300 million. I’ve worked for Fortune 100 companies and start-ups.”
He said he has served on the Finance Committee, Parking Committee, Wastewater Treatment Plant Committee, Business Development Advisory Committee and the TMVOA Governance Committee.
TUCKER MAGID
Magid said he has been coming to the area for nearly 30 years, first as a visitor, and then as a part-time resident. He has been a full-time resident of Mountain Village for six years.
“I have been in the commercial real estate development business for the last 32 years with a primary focus over the last 20 years on medical office buildings, including a cancer center, ambulatory surgery centers, procedure spaces and general medical offices,” Magid said in his bio statement. “I have extensive development, leasing, operations and ownership experience in those asset classes as well as in industrial and residential properties.”
He volunteers at the Telluride Food Pantry/Angel Baskets and last season worked for guest services at Telski as a resort host and mountain host.
SCOTT PEARSON
Pearson said he has been a resident for three years.
“My business background is in corporate strategy,” Pearson said in his bio statement. “I was a management consultant with Bain and Company and led corporate development efforts for AOL, where I focused on strategy, new technologies, and acquisitions.”
Pearson’s bio included public service at the national level, too.
“In the 1990’s I was a trade negotiator for Presidents George H.W. Bush and Clinton, with a focus on Europe and the Middle East,” he said. “In 2002 I co-founded a network of college preparatory public charter high schools serving low-income students in California. In 2009 I served in the Obama administration’s Department of Education, leading their work on charter schools and support for military families. Most recently I led for eight years the Washington DC Public Charter School Board, where I oversaw 120 schools serving 40,000 students, and was a member of the Mayor’s cabinet.”
