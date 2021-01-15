The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is cemented in American history nowadays. But as a crusader for equality and one of the faces of the 1960s civil rights movement, which was typically met with violence and uproar, he was one of the most loathed and chastised people in the country.
“Many people seem to forget that in MLK's time, he was one of the most hated men in America. He was arrested repeatedly, ridiculed, attacked, harassed by the public, the FBI, the police, and even suppressed by his fellow clergymen,” local Joel Watson said. “There was a severe and widespread lack of empathy to his cause, and those who did care in some capacity refused to take action and instead attempted to pacify and craft his movement to be more palatable at every turn. He was constantly told it was the wrong time, the wrong tactic, wait, wait, wait.”
Watson, 25, who recently moved to the area from South Carolina, stars as King in the new short “This Not Too Distant Tomorrow,” which will be released for free on YouTube Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Written and directed by filmmaking couple Shea and Lile Sizemore of Charlotte, North Carolina, the film is inspired by some of King’s most famous words, which were published in “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The open piece, dated April 16, 1963, is in response to “A Call for Unity,” a newspaper statement by eight white Alabama clergymen condemning King and his actions during the nonviolent Birmingham campaign against racism and segregation.
“Today, MLK is seen as the shining example of how to resist, but ultimately was murdered for his actions,” Watson said in reference to King’s April 4, 1968, assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. “I hope this film serves as a mirror. In recent years, resistance has come in many forms and been met with a barrage of ‘not like that,’ ‘not at that time,’ ‘I agree, but.’ Is that you? Dr. King said that a riot is the language of the unheard. Are you listening? Are you trying to understand? If you do understand, are you helping? I also hope the film further humanizes Dr. King, and encourages people to see sickness in our society and not just the symptoms.”
The role is Watson’s first on the big screen, which he called “probably one of the most terrifying experiences of my life, but something about it was irresistible,” though he has years of live theater experience and a degree in theatre and performance from the College of Charleston (South Carolina).
Finding out about the project through a family friend, Watson read the script and decided to reach out to Shea Sizemore, not expecting anything in response.
“I thought the script was a perfect reflective response to what was happening in the world at the time,” he said. “Like much of America, I was quarantined and trying to process the pandemic, protest, the murder of George Floyd and so many other things. What the script really felt like was a call to both empathy and action.
“Initially, I couldn't really see myself playing Martin Luther King or at least didn't think Shea would be able to see me as Dr. King.”
After seeing Watson’s audition tape, Shea Sizemore knew he found the King for this film.
“Joel has incredible talent that he channels through his eyes, how he carries himself, transforms his voice and how he moves,” he said. “There are other actors out there that probably look more like Dr. King, but Joel was the one, for me, who carried the spirit of what we were going for with this film. He is also an incredible collaborator. We spent a lot of time walking through what we wanted this film to be.”
The seeds of “This Not Too Distant Tomorrow” were sown in 2019, when the Sizemores were moved by King’s words.
“Back in 2019, Lile and I read Dr. King's ‘Why We Can't Wait’ and ‘Letter From Birmingham Jail,’ and they really impacted us. In the pages concerning Birmingham, his time in solitary confinement was an aspect of his life and history that I had never heard discussed,” he explained. “We wrote an early draft of a script at the end of 2019, not knowing how relevant it would become.”
The eerily familiar cries for social justice over the past year have made this film as pertinent in 2021 as ever before, the director added.
“It's a story about yesterday that's relevant today and will matter tomorrow,” he said.
For Watson, who hopes to kickstart a career in acting, his debut was more than just delivering a convincing portrayal.
“Portraying Dr. King was very cathartic in a way. I felt that I could express feelings I had through the voice of someone more eloquent and wise,” he said. “The average person isn’t able to sit with hurt, anger and disappointment, and then find a way to use it, to make it all worth something. There were definitely times during filming where I felt as if I was expressing things I wanted to express, but couldn’t put into words.”
The Sizemores have several writing, directing and producing credits to their name, including shorts “Low Country” and the recently completed “Bygone Billy,” among several others. Watson commended their vision and artistry.
“The film is beautifully shot. I watched it during filming without audio and its still had the same weight as the finished product,” he said. “It really puts you in the shoes of a hugely empathetic, burdened and dutiful man who has been separated from his coconspirators and abandoned by his fellow clergymen, and tossed into solitary confinement where he is forced to face his doubts and fears. I think the viewer will feel that.”
