The Telluride Housing Authority (THA) Subcommittee held a brief special meeting Monday afternoon in Rebekah Hall and via Zoom to discuss the most recent changes to the Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines.
While only subcommittee members Adrienne Christy and Dan Enright were in attendance, town assistant attorney Allie Slaten led the discussion and explained the most recent version of the guidelines incorporated feedback received during an April 18 Telluride Town Council work session. She said “the biggest” change is in regard to the new Continuing Household Size Standard, which previously explained that “households will be required to maintain a household size equivalent to the number of bedrooms in the unit,” according to a town news release. Subcommittee members also previously discussed the idea that current owner-occupied deed restrictions should be subjected to the amended household size requirement, but council suggested a different approach.
“We had initially considered when this would need to be met. It was discussed that possibly it would be every deed restriction executed after the effective date of these guidelines. The subcommittee initially wanted this to be effective upon every deed restriction possible, which means every deed restriction subject to the guidelines as amended,” Slaten said. “However, Town Council prefers that this only be applicable to guidelines executed after the effective date of these revisions, so that is how the language now reads.”
She added that previously approved administrative exceptions are not subject to the latest house size requirement and occupants can still apply for exceptions moving forward, particularly if the number of people living in a household suddenly changes due to unforeseen events such as death or divorce. The line “reasonable turnover time excepted” was also added to the section.
“Say you have an individual who lives currently in a three-bedroom unit, and they met the requirement, they moved in, they had a spouse and a child, but that situation has now changed; they’re one person living in a three-bedroom unit or two people in a three-bedroom unit, this provision does not apply to them because they've already executed their deed restriction.” Slaten said. “However, if someone purchased their unit on May 10, 2023, assuming we adopt these on May 9, then they will be subject to this requirement. They must maintain three people in that three-bedroom unit or receive the administrative exception or go before the full THA subcommittee exception.”
Other changes, as outlined in Slaten’s staff memo, discussed Monday included simplifying language for employment hours requirement, adding language to ensure “it is understood that the burden of providing information is on an applicant or Household (for verification of eligibility and qualification, as well as compliance checks),” changes to the timeline for exceptions and appeals “given concerns with recent last-minute or complicated applications received,” and a “staff initiated correction regarding continuing qualification and net assets for Households occupying EDUs (employee dwelling unit)” moving forward.
Staff “proposed a suggested standard to insert” for the EDU item that net assets “shall not exceed three (3) times the last purchase price of the Employee Dwelling Unit at the time of continuing Qualification, minus any exclusions from (previously permitted) Assets,” according to the memo.
Christy and Enright agreed with the changes Slaten went over. The next THA subcommittee meeting is Wednesday, May 3, during which members will consider making an official recommendation for adoption to council for its May 9 regular meeting.
At its Jan. 19, 2022, meeting, the THA Subcommittee directed staff to initiate the review of the guidelines, which are to be reviewed every two years.
Meeting details, agendas and packets can be found on the town’s website at bit.ly/telluridecalendar. To submit public comment regarding the current guidelines during any of the public meetings, email clerkcomments@telluride-co.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.