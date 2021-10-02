Daniel Tucker and Judy Kohin are the featured artist’s for the Ah Haa School for the Arts’ October exhibition. Not only are the two paired for this show, but they are inextricably linked as the very roots of the venerable art school’s founder and longtime leader. The show is a celebration of that history, and an honoring of their time dedicated to the school, which is now housed in its brand new digs in the Silver Jack building on the corner of West Pacific Ave. and South Fir Street.
Tucker, who founded the school 30 years ago, said that his earliest years in Telluride motivated him to return to live permanently.
“I first came to Telluride on foot as a camper in Dave and Sherry Farny’s Ashcrofter Mountaineering School when I was 12 in 1962,” Tucker said. “I continued working with Dave and Sherry when they purchased the Skyline Ranch and started the Telluride Guide School. So, from the time I was 12 until I was 19 — my formative and difficult adolescent years — the subsequent course of my life was shaped by my experiences with the Farnys in Telluride and the San Juan Mountains. Because of the importance and richness of the time I spent during my youth, I always had in me the desire to return to Telluride to live.”
And return he did, with the vision of an artist.
“Of course, the real Ah Haa School is life — and life is a treasure,” Tucker said. “When I finally had the conditions to return to Telluride to live, I brought my treasures with me — I knew the value of education and creativity and all the arts — all the brilliance and beauty they bring to the quality of a person's life and our relationships. So I brought this vision and my way of seeing to the place where, in many ways, I was born … and where I began walking to the path I am still following.”
Kohin was there at the genesis of Tucker’s newly founded art nexus in 1991. In a career she marveled at for its longevity — 27 years (she stepped away for a few years) — Kohin has been at the helm of the school more often than not. The work as executive director — which included the all-encompassing project of establishing the Ah Haa’s new building in the heart of Telluride — was deeply gratifying, but so is time off from “thinking so hard for so many years.”
Like Tucker, she has produced a new series of paintings for the October show, a show for which she was given six weeks to prepare.
“My job has been to be in the studio every day,” Kohin said. “It’s been joyful.”
Not having a day job allowed Kohin to delve into this summer without the structure of a set schedule. She’s traveled, spent time in the kitchen and rehabbed her surgically-repaired knee, along with taking brush to canvas.
“I’m so excited to have the time to make art,” she said. “It is a gift. I’ve never had this opportunity before.”
Tucker describes his new work as “a few sparkles on my stream of consciousness,” a stream that’s been flowing for 50 years at the easel.
“The paintings all along the way come from an inner necessity,” he said. “I do not design or plan them. I am able to stand in front of each piece of blank paper with a lack of judgments and a certain degree of courage and begin to paint my inner geography. I am almost always surprised by their revelations.”
Both artists have created works of startling intensity, brimming with color, abstract form, even a touch of whimsy. They exude energy and light, and reveal perhaps a hint of the artist’s very soul. And the pairing, given Kohin and Tucker’s long and fruitful working relationship, is “our big embrace,” Kohin said.
“It’s been an incredible journey and a fitting end to my time at Ah Haa,” she said. “I’m really grateful.”
With the school’s new executive director, Marty Wollesen, Ah Haa’s leadership remains as innovative and adventurous as it was originally conceived. To wit, a collaboration with the New York Studio School in November with artist Sam Levy has recently been announced. Wollesen sees the Tucker and Kohin October show as the embodiment of Ah Haa’s ethos.
“Ah Haa has always been a constant creator and a restless innovator,” Wollesen said. “We are driven by curiosity and the transformative power of imagination. Not surprisingly, that is also a description of Daniel and Judy. You see that in their art and feel their energy coming across. Each work has an intention of purpose and a spirit of generosity. It is a joy to see their work in our new home that they built.”
Ah Haa’s Adult Curriculum Manager, Kris Kwasniewski, echoes Wollesen’s excitement for this month’s show.
“Ah Haa's dedication to inspiring exploration is a testament to Judy and Daniel, both of whom have fostered the school in so many meaningful ways,” she said. “Through their own commitments to creativity, Judy and Daniel built an imaginative, supportive and exciting community arts organization that continues to grow and expand. I'm so happy to have the opportunity to celebrate them both by showcasing their own creative works this October.”
Tucker’s wish for the show is nothing short of fostering inspiration for those who behold this fresh collection of paintings.
“I hope they have the capacity to inspire others to enjoy the process of exploring one's own inner content and our relationships to how we see.”
You know. Ah Haa!
The show will hang in the Daniel Tucker Gallery Oct. 7-29, Monday through Friday in the Ah Haa’s new space in the Silver Jack Building, 155 West Pacific Avenue.
